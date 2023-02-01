Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Punches thrown during massive Timberwolves-Magic brawl; Austin Rivers, Mo Bamba among five players ejected
Five players were ejected from the Orlando Magic's 127-120 road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night following an on-court altercation that began between Orlando center Mo Bamba and Wolves guard Austin Rivers. Both Bamba and Rivers were ejected from the game, along with Magic guard Jalen Suggs and Timberwolves forwards Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels.
CBS Sports
Donovan Mitchell, Dillon Brooks ejected after Cavs star throws ball at Grizzlies wing
Dillon Brooks has developed a bit of a reputation as an instigator over the past few seasons. The Memphis Grizzlies wing was infamously ejected from a playoff game last postseason for a cheap shot on Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II, and on Thursday, he got into it with another opposing player. This time, it was Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Pops for season-high 28 points
Gordon posted 28 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 117-111 loss to Toronto. Gordon scored at least 24 points for the third straight game, continuing easily his best stretch of the season. He remains someone who could very well be on the move come next Thursday, although that is something we have been saying for the past three seasons. He can be streamed in for points for now, but as for what the future holds, it's really anyone's guess.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Won't play Saturday
Bertans (calf) is out for Saturday's game versus the Warriors. Bertans will miss at least one game after exiting Thursday's contest against the Pelicans early with a left calf strain. His next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Utah, but it's currently unclear if the sharpshooting big man will be able to join the Mavericks at any point during their upcoming five-game road trip.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Likely only one game this weekend
Gordon is expected to only appear in one of the two games in the back-to-back set Friday against the Raptors and Saturday against the Thunder, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. It's unclear which of the two games Gordon will suit up for, but it sounds like the veteran...
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable to play Sunday
Gobert has been downgraded to questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Nuggets due to right groin soreness. The towering big man hasn't exactly set the world on fire in his first season with the Timberwolves, but losing him before a matchup against Nikola Jokic is less than ideal. If Gobert can't go Sunday, then Naz Reid would be in line for a bigger role. Gobert is averaging just 11.4 points and 10.7 rebounds per game across his last 10 outings.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Danny Green: Won't play Thursday
Green has been ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Cavaliers due to left knee surgery injury management. Green will rest for the second half of the back-to-back set after he made his season debut in Wednesday's 122-112 loss to the Trail Blazers to complete a quicker-than-expected recovery from the surgery he underwent last May to repair a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee. The 35-year-old performed well during his 10 minutes of court time, recording three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and a steal. So long as the Grizzlies' other key wings are healthy, Green doesn't project to see a major uptick in his playing time moving forward, but his perimeter shooting and wing defense should make him valuable from a real-life perspective as a member of Memphis' second unit.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Downgraded to out
Beal (foot) will not suit up for Saturday's meeting with Brooklyn. Beal will sit the tail end of the Wizards' back-to-back set with left foot soreness after playing 32 minutes Friday. Fantasy managers should expect Beal to be a full go for Monday's game against the Cavaliers. While he's sidelined, Corey Kispert and Kendrick Nunn figure to see increased workloads.
CBS Sports
Reds' Nick Plummer: Signs minors pact with Cincinnati
Plummer joined the Reds on a minor-league deal Friday. Plummer made his big-league debut last season with the Mets but didn't make much of an impression. He struck out 12 times while grabbing just four hits in 31 plate appearances, though two of those hits were home runs. He'll be fighting for a bench outfield spot in camp.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Mike Conley: Cashes in at line
Conley posted 19 points (5-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and two blocks over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 131-128 win over the Raptors. Conley's perfect shooting from the free-throw line helped him score a season-high 19 points. The veteran point guard's two blocks were tied for his highest total of 2022-23. Conley also managed to dish out eight assists while turning the ball over just three times.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Grabs questionable tag Saturday
Beal is considered questionable for Saturday's game versus the Nets due to left foot soreness. Beal fired off a season-high 34 points Friday night against the Trail Blazers and played 32 minutes in the contest, so the team may be debating resting him on the second night of a back-to-back set. Official word on his status should arise ahead of the 6 PM ET tipoff.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominates with 33 points
Embiid had 33 points (10-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 11-13 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Friday's 137-125 victory over the Spurs. Embiid played through a questionable tag because of some left foot soreness, but he's been very durable lately with one missed game in January. He has also been red hot in fantasy basketball, posting 33.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers in his previous 10 games.
