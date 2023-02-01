Watch Williamsport native Alize Johnson continue his NBA journey in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has made a significant roster move, acquiring forward Alize Johnson from the San Antonio Spurs organization.

The Williamsport native and St. John Neumann graduate was originally selected as the 50th pick in the 2018 NBA draft by the Indiana Pacers. Throughout his career, Johnson has played for several NBA G League teams, including the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Raptors 905, and Austin Spurs. He has also had stints with the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, and New Orleans Pelicans.

Johnson joined the Austin Spurs this season and was quickly promoted to the San Antonio Spurs in November 2022. He returned to the Austin Spurs and has appeared in 11 regular-season games, where he has been averaging 14.5 points and 10.9 rebounds.

The acquisition of Alize Johnson is a major move for the Wisconsin Herd, adding a talented and versatile forward to their roster. The Herd will be hoping that Johnson can continue his impressive form and contribute to their success in the upcoming NBA G League season.