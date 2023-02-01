ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Watch Williamsport native Alize Johnson continue his NBA journey in Wisconsin

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JfGXr_0kZN18H000

The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has made a significant roster move, acquiring forward Alize Johnson from the San Antonio Spurs organization.

The Williamsport native and St. John Neumann graduate was originally selected as the 50th pick in the 2018 NBA draft by the Indiana Pacers. Throughout his career, Johnson has played for several NBA G League teams, including the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Raptors 905, and Austin Spurs. He has also had stints with the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, and New Orleans Pelicans.

Johnson joined the Austin Spurs this season and was quickly promoted to the San Antonio Spurs in November 2022. He returned to the Austin Spurs and has appeared in 11 regular-season games, where he has been averaging 14.5 points and 10.9 rebounds.

The acquisition of Alize Johnson is a major move for the Wisconsin Herd, adding a talented and versatile forward to their roster. The Herd will be hoping that Johnson can continue his impressive form and contribute to their success in the upcoming NBA G League season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

4th down coaching decisions could prove key in Super Bowl

If the Super Bowl comes down to a key fourth-down decision, that might bode well for the the Philadelphia Eagles. The analytically inclined Eagles have long been one of the NFL's most aggressive organizations when it comes to the crucial fourth-down calls. Those decisions helped fuel the team's first Super Bowl title five years ago under coach Doug Pederson and have helped Philadelphia get back to the title game this...
TENNESSEE STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

New Era Cap extends official Little League sponsorship

South Williamsport, Pa. — New Era Cap Co Inc., the manufacturer of official on-field Little League World Series player caps, has agreed to a four-year extension of its sponsorship of Little League. New Era Cap has been supplying Little League World Series players with hats since 1994. The company became a formal partner of Little League Baseball and Softball in 2000. “We could not be more grateful for the unwavering...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy