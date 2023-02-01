Report: Arsenal Interested In Signing Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi

Arsenal are reportedly showing interest in signing Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Arsenal are reportedly looking at the chances of signing Callum Hudson-Odoi next summer as Chelsea are expected to have a massive clear out of the squad.

The amount of player's Chelsea brought in this season means there has to be some outgoings in the upcoming summer window. Callum Hudson-Odoi is expected to be one of those leaving the club.

Arsenal bought Jorginho f rom Chelsea in this window and could sign another Chelsea player in the next.

Arsenal are tracking Callum Hudson-Odoi. IMAGO / RHR-Foto

According to Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian , Arsenal are interested in signing Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The Gunner's are tracking the player, and he could be on the radar in the summer as they could take advantage of the mass sale expected at Chelsea.

Hudson-Odoi is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, but is injured at this moment.

Chelsea have signed a lot of attacking talent and Hudson-Odoi is likely to be deemed surplus to requirements in the summer window. Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke are felt to be the starting wingers.

Business between Chelsea and Arsenal has become more frequent in recent years after David Luiz and Willian's transfers. Jorginho signed for £12million on deadline day, and Hudson-Odoi could be next.

Nothing concrete as of now as we are only a day after the hectic January window, but Arsenal are tracking Callum Hudson-Odoi, and a move could be something to look for in the summer.

