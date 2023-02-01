ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Arsenal Interested In Signing Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi

By Dylan McBennett
 3 days ago

Arsenal are reportedly showing interest in signing Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Arsenal are reportedly looking at the chances of signing Callum Hudson-Odoi next summer as Chelsea are expected to have a massive clear out of the squad.

The amount of player's Chelsea brought in this season means there has to be some outgoings in the upcoming summer window. Callum Hudson-Odoi is expected to be one of those leaving the club.

Arsenal bought Jorginho f rom Chelsea in this window and could sign another Chelsea player in the next.

Arsenal are tracking Callum Hudson-Odoi.

According to Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian , Arsenal are interested in signing Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The Gunner's are tracking the player, and he could be on the radar in the summer as they could take advantage of the mass sale expected at Chelsea.

Hudson-Odoi is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, but is injured at this moment.

Chelsea have signed a lot of attacking talent and Hudson-Odoi is likely to be deemed surplus to requirements in the summer window. Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke are felt to be the starting wingers.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen.

Business between Chelsea and Arsenal has become more frequent in recent years after David Luiz and Willian's transfers. Jorginho signed for £12million on deadline day, and Hudson-Odoi could be next.

Nothing concrete as of now as we are only a day after the hectic January window, but Arsenal are tracking Callum Hudson-Odoi, and a move could be something to look for in the summer.

