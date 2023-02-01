Asheville – During Asheville City Council’s public comment period, Tiffany Davis, who lives in Hillcrest, said she was concerned about children getting off school buses. She said there had been a lot of shooting in Hillcrest. People shoot into occupied apartments and vehicles, hers among them. She expressed gratitude that city council listened to Hillcrest residents’ complaints, resulting in members of the police department “showing up,” but she said, “We need a little more security.” She then asked for what purpose all the cameras had been installed, observing that nobody had been able to tell her anything about the crimes perpetrated against her place and property.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO