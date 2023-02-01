ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe board to vote on support for reparations audit

On the same night the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners will issue its proclamation for Black Legacy Month, its members will consider a move to support the future of the area’s Black population. The board is scheduled to vote on approving a racial equity audit of Asheville and Buncombe government at its meeting of Tuesday, Feb. 7.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A murder suspect is in custody in Rutherford County after a multi-county chase across the region Thursday night. News 13 has confirmed that the chase is connected to an investigation involving the disappearance of a 74-year-old ride-share driver from south Florida. The suspect, Matthew Scott Flores, is currently in custody in Rutherford County.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Co-warehousing facility set to open this spring on Sweeten Creek Road in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Do you need warehouse space but don't have the money or desire to build your own facility? A warehouse on Sweeten Creek might be the answer. Asheville’s first co-warehousing facility is set to open this spring. Ernest will offer rentable warehouse space to local makers and entrepreneurs, providing a place for them to grow or launch their businesses.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Former youth pastor, Haywood County teacher charged with indecent liberties

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County authorities said a former youth pastor and school employee was arrested and charged with felony indecent liberties with a child. Authorities said Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, officials with the Special Victims Unit of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office were investigating an allegation of sexual misconduct. As a result of the investigation, authorities arrested and charged Evan Jordan Jensen, 30, with one felony count of indecent liberties with a child. His bond was at $20,000, secured.
MACON COUNTY, NC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Textile roots serve as foundation for new vision of community

For decades, abandoned textile mills have stood as proud but derelict reminders of South Carolina’s manufacturing history; however, recent redevelopment trends are bringing new life to communities whose vitality had waned with the closing of those mills. What’s happening in two such communities – Drayton in Spartanburg County and...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

New parking lot at Asheville Regional Airport expected to add about 400 spaces

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Regional Airport will soon break ground on an additional parking lot to help keep up with record growth in recent years. “When you see this kind of growth, that means there are a lot more people at the airport, a lot more cars arriving to park at the airport, and we need places to put those cars,” said Tina Kinsey, Vice President of Marketing, PR & Air Service Development.
ASHEVILLE, NC
ashevillenc.gov

Asheville Asks: What exactly is this P-I-T count?

Homelessness is bad for our community: people who experience it are community members in dire need, and people not experiencing it are often negatively impacted by its effects. Whether we’re experiencing homelessness, frustrated by what’s happening around our businesses or in our neighborhoods, or seeking to advocate and take action, we all want the same outcome: zero homelessness in Asheville. By focusing on that shared goal and working towards it together, we can build a strategy and a community-wide response that ends homelessness and fosters a community where all of us can thrive.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Update: Cúrate employee shot while sleeping undergoes surgery, shows slow improvement

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 learned of an update on the Curate employee who was shot three times while sleeping in his bed early Friday morning, Feb. 3. Although he is still in critical condition, Alejandro Cedillo-Morales underwent another surgery Saturday, Feb. 4 at Mission Hospital. A post on the GoFundMe page set up by Curate owner Katie Button said Saturday he continues to show slow and steady improvement, but that he has a long road to recovery.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

APD to Access Surveillance Cameras

Asheville – During Asheville City Council’s public comment period, Tiffany Davis, who lives in Hillcrest, said she was concerned about children getting off school buses. She said there had been a lot of shooting in Hillcrest. People shoot into occupied apartments and vehicles, hers among them. She expressed gratitude that city council listened to Hillcrest residents’ complaints, resulting in members of the police department “showing up,” but she said, “We need a little more security.” She then asked for what purpose all the cameras had been installed, observing that nobody had been able to tell her anything about the crimes perpetrated against her place and property.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Q&A: Local pharmacist earns statewide award for community work

For Shawn Taylor, helping is a way of life. Winner of the 2022 Ambulatory Care Pharmacist of the Year Award, she splits her time between teaching students at Wingate University’s Hendersonville campus, assisting low-income patients at the Appalachian Mountain Community Health Centers and traveling to work with underserved rural Honduran populations through the nonprofit Shoulder to Shoulder.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Human remains found near area where Lyft driver disappeared

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Human remains have been found in an area of Florida not far from where a Lyft driver recently disappeared. Meanwhile, a person believed to be connected to his disappearance remains in a Western North Carolina jail. Sinclair-affiliate WPEC in West Palm Beach, Florida reports human...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL

