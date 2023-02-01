Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jan Michael Vincent: The Sad, Tragic Life of the Former Disney IconHerbie J PilatoAsheville, NC
This is the Best Buffet in North Carolina According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenAsheville, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
This NC 19th Century House Is the Largest in America and You Can Visit ItDiana RusAsheville, NC
This NC City Was Named One of the “Best Cities for Beer Drinkers” - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesAsheville, NC
Related
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe board to vote on support for reparations audit
On the same night the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners will issue its proclamation for Black Legacy Month, its members will consider a move to support the future of the area’s Black population. The board is scheduled to vote on approving a racial equity audit of Asheville and Buncombe government at its meeting of Tuesday, Feb. 7.
WLOS.com
Buncombe business leaders discuss McCormick Field upgrades, county's comprehensive plan
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Leaders with Asheville's Minor League Baseball team discussed the need for more than $30 million in repairs to McCormick Field during a Council of Independent Business Owners (CIBO) meeting on Friday. Earlier this week, Buncombe County commissioners revealed a finance plan for the baseball stadium....
WLOS.com
Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, first in NC, celebrates 40th anniversary
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity is coming up on a major milestone. The nonprofit is marking 40 years of helping people realize the dream of owning their own home. This Habitat affiliate was the first in North Carolina -- and now there are more than...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A murder suspect is in custody in Rutherford County after a multi-county chase across the region Thursday night. News 13 has confirmed that the chase is connected to an investigation involving the disappearance of a 74-year-old ride-share driver from south Florida. The suspect, Matthew Scott Flores, is currently in custody in Rutherford County.
WLOS.com
Parents, caregivers learn all about ACS elementary magnet schools during special event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a celebration of Asheville City Schools elementary magnet schools on an informational night. Parents and caregivers received information from each school's magnet theme, Title I, transportation, school nutrition, the transfer process and much more. Information booths were set up for each of the...
WLOS.com
Co-warehousing facility set to open this spring on Sweeten Creek Road in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Do you need warehouse space but don't have the money or desire to build your own facility? A warehouse on Sweeten Creek might be the answer. Asheville’s first co-warehousing facility is set to open this spring. Ernest will offer rentable warehouse space to local makers and entrepreneurs, providing a place for them to grow or launch their businesses.
WLOS.com
Former youth pastor, Haywood County teacher charged with indecent liberties
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County authorities said a former youth pastor and school employee was arrested and charged with felony indecent liberties with a child. Authorities said Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, officials with the Special Victims Unit of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office were investigating an allegation of sexual misconduct. As a result of the investigation, authorities arrested and charged Evan Jordan Jensen, 30, with one felony count of indecent liberties with a child. His bond was at $20,000, secured.
WLOS.com
Murder suspect caught in Rutherford County was released from NC prison 8 months ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Florida man wanted on second-degree murder charges and arrested in Rutherford County on Thursday night was on parole in North Carolina when he tried to elude law enforcement, a News 13 investigation has found. It’s also not the first time Matthew Scott Flores has...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Textile roots serve as foundation for new vision of community
For decades, abandoned textile mills have stood as proud but derelict reminders of South Carolina’s manufacturing history; however, recent redevelopment trends are bringing new life to communities whose vitality had waned with the closing of those mills. What’s happening in two such communities – Drayton in Spartanburg County and...
WLOS.com
New parking lot at Asheville Regional Airport expected to add about 400 spaces
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Regional Airport will soon break ground on an additional parking lot to help keep up with record growth in recent years. “When you see this kind of growth, that means there are a lot more people at the airport, a lot more cars arriving to park at the airport, and we need places to put those cars,” said Tina Kinsey, Vice President of Marketing, PR & Air Service Development.
WLOS.com
Cawthorn pleads guilty to lesser speeding infraction in Polk County, pays fine
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Former Congressman Madison Cawthorn pled guilty in a speeding case in Polk County this week. A state trooper stopped him in January 2022, citing Cawthorn with going 87 mph in a 70-mph zone on Highway 74. Cawthorn's attorney reached an agreement for him to...
ashevillenc.gov
Asheville Asks: What exactly is this P-I-T count?
Homelessness is bad for our community: people who experience it are community members in dire need, and people not experiencing it are often negatively impacted by its effects. Whether we’re experiencing homelessness, frustrated by what’s happening around our businesses or in our neighborhoods, or seeking to advocate and take action, we all want the same outcome: zero homelessness in Asheville. By focusing on that shared goal and working towards it together, we can build a strategy and a community-wide response that ends homelessness and fosters a community where all of us can thrive.
WLOS.com
Update: Cúrate employee shot while sleeping undergoes surgery, shows slow improvement
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 learned of an update on the Curate employee who was shot three times while sleeping in his bed early Friday morning, Feb. 3. Although he is still in critical condition, Alejandro Cedillo-Morales underwent another surgery Saturday, Feb. 4 at Mission Hospital. A post on the GoFundMe page set up by Curate owner Katie Button said Saturday he continues to show slow and steady improvement, but that he has a long road to recovery.
WYFF4.com
Greenville councilwoman remembered as civil rights pioneer and substance abuse rehab advocate
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Lottie Beal Gibson was born in Seneca, South Carolina, in 1930. She moved to West Greenville a few years later. "In my midst of missing her, I'm tearing up. It just warms my heart that so many people love my mom and appreciated her and that she sacrificed and gave her life to serving others," Gaybriel Gibson says.
tribpapers.com
APD to Access Surveillance Cameras
Asheville – During Asheville City Council’s public comment period, Tiffany Davis, who lives in Hillcrest, said she was concerned about children getting off school buses. She said there had been a lot of shooting in Hillcrest. People shoot into occupied apartments and vehicles, hers among them. She expressed gratitude that city council listened to Hillcrest residents’ complaints, resulting in members of the police department “showing up,” but she said, “We need a little more security.” She then asked for what purpose all the cameras had been installed, observing that nobody had been able to tell her anything about the crimes perpetrated against her place and property.
Mountain Xpress
Q&A: Local pharmacist earns statewide award for community work
For Shawn Taylor, helping is a way of life. Winner of the 2022 Ambulatory Care Pharmacist of the Year Award, she splits her time between teaching students at Wingate University’s Hendersonville campus, assisting low-income patients at the Appalachian Mountain Community Health Centers and traveling to work with underserved rural Honduran populations through the nonprofit Shoulder to Shoulder.
WLOS.com
From glamping to celebrating the 'Roaring '20s,' new hotels offer Asheville mystique
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — At a time when hotel occupancy rates are showing signs of potential market saturation and softening, 500 new hotel rooms are coming online in Asheville in 2023. The board reviewed the latest data on Asheville’s tourism business, hotel stays and spending still lagging from Asheville’s...
WYFF4.com
Girl hit in eye with "sharp object" by student near Greenville County elementary school, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville County Schools student is facing charges after reports he hurt another student, according to Greenville Police. According to a police report, the incident happened after school on Jan. 20 across the street from Summit Drive Elementary School. MORE HEADLINES. The victim's mother says her...
WLOS.com
Human remains found near area where Lyft driver disappeared
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Human remains have been found in an area of Florida not far from where a Lyft driver recently disappeared. Meanwhile, a person believed to be connected to his disappearance remains in a Western North Carolina jail. Sinclair-affiliate WPEC in West Palm Beach, Florida reports human...
WLOS.com
Apple Valley Model Railroad Club invites others to share in wonder, reimagined history
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Historic Train Depot in Hendersonville has gained recent attention as it will serve as the partial backdrop to Hallmarks "A Biltmore Christmas," but it's what's inside the building that has the imaginations of young and old buzzing. The railway station is home to...
Comments / 1