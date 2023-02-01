Here we go again: Cue the violins for Dracut’s self-proclaimed victim, Phil Thibault. This time, he’s lamenting because he was rejected by the Board of Selectmen for the newly created at-large seat on the Zoning Bylaw Review Committee—and he’s blaming everyone but himself, just like he always does. Meanwhile, the board majority cited conflict of interest, as Thibault is an architect who conducts business in town. But Thibault doesn’t like the truth to get in his way.

DRACUT, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO