UPDATED: MetroWest Drug Task Force Busts Illegal Psilocybin Mushroom Manufacturing in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – The MetroWest Drug Task Force busted an illegally manufacturing and distributing mushrooms in the City of Framingham. The Task force investigated “the illegal growing and distributing of Psilocybin mushrooms in the City of Framingham,” said Police on socila media this morning, February 4. “The Task...
Springfield City Councilor and mayoral challenger Justin Hurst calls out police superintendent for suburban address
SPRINGFIELD — City Councilor and mayoral challenger Justin Hurst called out the police superintendent for writing a campaign donation check to Mayor Domenic J. Sarno linked to a suburban address, when the top cop is required by law to live in the city. Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood made a...
Framingham Police: Retail Employee Stole $3,700
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have identified a female employee, who stole about $3,700 from a register, where she worked. Framingham Police were called to Target, at 400 Cochituate Road, on February 2 at 2:49 p.m. for a larceny. A female employee stole cash from the register, on several occasions,...
WCVB
Four Massachusetts police officers added to suspension list by new POST Commission
BOSTON — Four police officers from three departments were added to a suspension list this week by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. The additional names expand the list to a total of 19 officers. The POST Commission is charged with creating a mandatory certification process for...
Shots fired on Main Street outside Worcester Courthouse
Shots were fired near the Worcester Trial Courthouse at 225 Main St. late Thursday morning, police said. Police blocked an area of sidewalk with yellow tape and interviewed witnesses next to Armsby Abbey, a Main Street restaurant, a block from the courthouse. Witnesses at the scene said they heard three to six gunshots.
Framingham Gains Police Officer From Mass State Police
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham added five new police officers yesterday, including a transfer from the Massachusetts State Police. Officer Paul Curtin, who comes to Framingham Police from the Massachusetts State Police, was administered the oath of office from City Clerk Lisa Ferguson at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building on February 2.
WCVB
New commission taking action to hold police accountable in Massachusetts
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Memphis to Massachusetts: A CityLine/Chronicle Special. Tanisha Sullivan, President of the Boston Branch of the NAACP and Enrique Zuniga, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Peace Officers Standards and Training or POST Commission discuss Police reforms and accountability in Massachusetts.
William “Bill” Dziedzinski featured on unsolved homicide playing cards created by Massachusetts State Police
The state police featured a playing card on social media Thursday with the unsolved case of a Ware victim.
whdh.com
Judge orders state teachers association to stop supporting Woburn teachers in ongoing strike
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge ordered the statewide Massachusetts Teachers Association to stop supporting the Woburn Teachers Association Friday as Woburn teachers remained on strike for a fifth day amid ongoing contract negotiations. The ruling came on Friday afternoon after Woburn teachers headed back to the picket line for...
westernmassnews.com
Tree falls on motor vehicle in Southwick, State Police Accident Reconstruction team on scene
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is covering breaking news out of Southwick. State Police report a tree has fallen on a motor vehicle on Feeding Hills Road. They were called to the scene shortly after noon today. This is amidst extremely cold weather and windy conditions. “We can...
nbcboston.com
4 More Officers Suspended Under New Mass. Police Reform Law
Four more police officers have been suspended by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. The newly-established POST Commission is a major part of police reform in the state. The new suspensions were announced Wednesday, bringing the total to 19. Kendra Conway and Michael Murphy of the Boston Police...
whdh.com
State police Air Wing unit locates elderly man lost in western Mass. woods as temps drop below freezing
GRANVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are crediting their Air Wing unit with helping find a man in his 70s who was lost in the woods as freezing temperatures started to set in. An MSP spokesperson said troopers were alerted Thursday night to an incident involving an elderly man...
NECN
21-Year-Old Mass. Driver Killed in Rollover Crash on Maine Turnpike Bridge
A Massachusetts driver died Friday night after crashing his pickup truck on the Maine Turnpike over the Saco River, officials said. Nathan Kennedy, a 21-year-old from Halifax, Mass., was thrown from his Ford pickup truck after it hit a guard rail on the highway driving south over the Saco River bridge, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.
1 person killed in crash in East Brookfield, police say
One person was killed in a crash in East Brookfield on Friday night, police said.
valleypatriot.com
Conflict of Interest Torpedoes Thibault in Dracut ~ EYE ON DRACUT
Here we go again: Cue the violins for Dracut’s self-proclaimed victim, Phil Thibault. This time, he’s lamenting because he was rejected by the Board of Selectmen for the newly created at-large seat on the Zoning Bylaw Review Committee—and he’s blaming everyone but himself, just like he always does. Meanwhile, the board majority cited conflict of interest, as Thibault is an architect who conducts business in town. But Thibault doesn’t like the truth to get in his way.
Here’s how many officers have now been suspended as part of police reform in Mass.
New suspensions include two Boston police officers tied to an overtime pay scandal and a Lawrence officer found guilty of rape. Four more Massachusetts police officers have been added to the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission’s list of suspensions, the commission announced Tuesday. The recent additions bring...
communityadvocate.com
Northborough resident, athletic trainer charged for alleged assault
NORTHBOROUGH – A Northborough resident faces charges after he allegedly had inappropriate contact with youth athletes while he was the athletic trainer at Lowell High School. Damon Amato, 32, has been arraigned on three counts of indecent assault and battery on persons over the age of 14. According to...
Springfield officer and firefighter attended funeral after well being check on elderly woman
A Springfield police officer and firefighter were pallbearers for a woman they helped save.
Man Deported Twice Admits To Re-Entering Country, Crashing Into ICE Agents In Leominster: Feds
A Mexican national who has been deported from the United States twice before pleaded guilty this week to re-entering the country illegally last year, federal authorities said. During his arrest, however, he crashed into an ICE vehicle as he tried to get away, leading to a standoff in Leominster. Eduardo...
Eastfield Mall changes push forward as talks continue
Changes are expected for the Eastfield Mall in Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News on Thursday night that additional retail shops are coming for that property on Boston Road as talks continue.
