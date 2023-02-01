Report: Daughter went back into home to try to save mother in fatal Jan. 25 Aiken fire

Concetta Spann left went back inside the home to save her mother, Sylvia Spann (photo courtesy GoFundMe page) Submitted photo

One of the victims from a fatal Jan. 25 house fire went back inside to try to save her mother based on new details released by fire investigators.

Sylvia Spann, 65, and her daughter Concetta Spann, 35, were both killed after a house caught fire in the 1300 block of Aldrich Street. Sylvia Spann died in the fire and Concetta Spann died Jan. 26 at Doctor’s Hospital of Augusta from her injuries.

Police said more than five people were residents of the house that caught fire, according to a fire report from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Investigators said a family member had broken out the window to the room belonging to the Sylvia Spann and said she was "non-ambulatory," according to the report.

Public Safety Officers also were told by a family member on scene that Concetta Spann had rentered the residences prior to the arrival of the fire crews in attempt to rescue her mother, according to the report.

Fire crews were able to rescue the two victims inside by handing them out the bedroom window, the report said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the total losses from the fire exceed $60,000.

Last week, a family member started a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral costs and family needs. As of Wednesday, Feb. 1, $3,269 has been raised toward the $20,000 goal.

The American Red Cross is providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter, along with referrals to much needed resources, according to a media release .

Funeral services for the victims are scheduled for 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6, at Shellhouse Funeral Home and the family will receive friends following the service, according to the Shellhouse Funeral Home website.