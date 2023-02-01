ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘Just give it a floor vote’: Lawmakers push for bipartisan gun bill

By Alexandra Limon
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HEXou_0kZN06Xl00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – During National Gun Violence Survivor’s Week, lawmakers on Capitol Hill are making a renewed push for a bipartisan universal background check bill.

A Democrat and a Republican are teaming up to push for universal background checks for gun sales.

“Every day, 30 people are killed by someone using a gun. And if you add suicides and accidental deaths by gun, it goes up to 100 people a day,” Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA) said.

Guns are now the number one cause of death for children, which is why California Congressman Mike Thompson and Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick say passing new federal background check legislation is urgent.

“Every day that passes by that this is not the law of the land is a day that more lives are put at risk unnecessarily,” Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) said.

The lawmakers say their bill won’t infringe on the rights of law-abiding citizens and instead closes loopholes that make it easier for criminals to get guns.

Rep. Fitzpatrick says the bill will also help with the mass shooting crisis in the U.S. and “will make sure that firearms are kept out of the hands of domestic abusers, out of the hands of felons and out of the hands of the mentally ill.”

“It’s going to be at the top of my list of asks of leadership – to just give it a floor vote,” Fitzpatrick said.

But even if enough Republicans help pass the legislation in the House, it’s likely doomed in the Senate.

“The only corner in America where background checks are not bipartisan is over on the floor of the United States Senate,” Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA) said.

Still, Thompson says it’s only a matter of time until universal background checks become law, but stresses time is of the essence.

Democrats are also introducing legislation to ban assault weapons, but that bill will be even harder for Congress to pass.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Maine Writer

Senator Hawley Introduces the PELOSI Act and Other Recently Introduced Senate Bills

Just like the House of Representatives, the Senate has also been busy with lawmakers introducing new legislation that they hope to get passed. I will continue monitoring these bills and will provide updates if they have any movement. It's important that voters are aware of what legislation is being proposed, and you should contact your elected officials and make your opinion known by asking them to support the proposed legislation if you agree with it or by telling them you are opposed to the proposed legislation.
POLITICO

A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.

"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

Democrats raise concerns about SOTU safety

House Democrats are raising the alarm over the security of President Biden and State of the Union guests ahead of the address next week in the House chamber after Republicans stripped down security infrastructure shortly after taking control in their new majority. Metal detectors were installed outside the House chamber in the aftermath of the…
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

53K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy