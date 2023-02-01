ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Daily Orange

Syracuse native captures 50-year-old love story in new documentary

On Friday, Bill Muench will be returning to his hometown of Syracuse, eager to reunite with his friends from Jamesville-Dewitt High School. This homecoming isn't part of a high school reunion, but the premiere of Muench's passion project.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold

Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
SYRACUSE, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Despite ice-cold, 2,000 attend Lakeside Winter Fest at Ontario Beach Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 37th annual Lakeside Winter Celebration attracted about 2,000 people Saturday. Even with temperatures at zero, Jim Farr, the Chairman of the Ontario Beach Park Committee said those folks all braved the chills, wind, and ice for the following:. “We had a whole bunch of...
ROCHESTER, NY
syracuse.com

National office supply store to close its last CNY location

Cicero, N.Y. – OfficeMax/Office Depot plans to close its Cicero retail office supply store at the end of March, store officials said. The location at 5671 E. Circle Drive is the last OfficeMax/Office Depot in the Central New York area. Officials at the store said they didn’t know why the location is closing. Store officials said they don’t have an exact closing date yet.
CICERO, NY

