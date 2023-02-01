Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Tomah man sentenced for distributing over 500 grams of meth
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Timothy O’Shea announced Friday that Victor Pennington was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Conley to 12 years in federal prison for distributing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Pennington, 27, of Tomah, was prohibited from legally...
Dorow tells convicted drug dealers they ‘should be held responsible’ for overdose deaths
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate and Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow has overseen more drug-induced homicide cases over the last five years than any of her Waukesha County colleagues, state court records show. Dorow has frequently told drug users and drug dealers they must be held responsible for providing the drugs that ultimately killed another person […] The post Dorow tells convicted drug dealers they ‘should be held responsible’ for overdose deaths appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
voiceofalexandria.com
Female inmate found dead in cell at Rock County Jail, authorities say
A female inmate was found dead in her cell at the Rock County Jail early Thursday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. At 1:15 a.m., correctional officers at the jail were conducting routine security checks when an officer noticed a female lying on the floor of her cell unresponsive, Capt. Nicholas Brown said in a statement.
nbc15.com
Rock County authorities to increase impaired driving monitoring
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Impaired Driving Enforcement Task Force is aiming to crack down on impaired driving this month through increased traffic enforcement. From Feb. 3-4 and Feb. 17-18, Rock County law enforcement agencies will have more officers on patrol to prevent people from driving under the influence. Officers will not tolerate driving while impaired, open intoxicants, seatbelt violations and improper use of child safety restraints, according to officials.
x1071.com
Madison Woman Arrested in Iowa County
A Madison woman was arrested in Iowa County on Wednesday around 10:15 PM after Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 18-151 near County Road YZ. As a result of the traffic stop, 34 year old Felicia McGee of Madison was arrested for operating while under the influence. McGee was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where she was booked for the charge and currently remains in custody.
WIFR
Inmate dies in Rock County Jail
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - Around 1:15 in the morning on February 2nd, 2023, Correctional Officers in Rock County Jail were performing routine security checks in the housing units within the building. An officer noticed a female laying unresponsive, on the floor of her cell. Additional officers, medical staff and a...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin bank robbed again, same location targeted twice in a week
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Credit Union in southcentral Wisconsin was once again the target of a robbery after another suspect left the bank with cash for the second time in a week. According to the Madison Police Department, the second robbery happened on February 2 around 10:45 a.m.,...
cwbradio.com
Concern Over Wisconsin Rent Assistance Program Ending
(Ted Ehlen, WRN) When January ended, so did opportunities to receive rent and utility assistance through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Since its inception in 2021, the program paid out more than a half-billion dollar, going toward everything from rent to water and utility bills. The executive director of Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, Amber Duddy tells WKOW-TV in Madison the initiative made a difference for a lot of renters.
WIFR
Woman shot in the jaw at a liquor store in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in the parking lot of N N Food and Liquor on West State Street in Rockford Saturday afternoon. Rockford police say the woman was approached by two men outside the liquor store. Following a short exchange, two shots were fired and she was struck in the jaw. Authorities say the suspects immediately fled and the woman ran inside the store looking for help.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin beauty salon employee shoots at co-worker with customers inside, arrested
SOMERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after shooting at a co-worker while customers were in the building in southeast Wisconsin. According to a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, on February 3, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., deputies and detectives responded to LG Beauty Salon located a 1543 Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers for a report of shots fired.
Rockford man sentenced for massive arson fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man has been sentenced for setting a massive fire in Rockford. Lawrence Vieau, 50, plead guilty to arson last March. A Winnebago County judge sentenced him to 180 days in jail yesterday. He gets credit for 168 days. He will also be on probation for one year for the Criminal […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Watertown school threat, police question 2 kids
WATERTOWN, Wis. - Watertown police questioned two juveniles regarding concerning Snapchat messages being sent to Watertown Unified School District students on Friday, Feb. 3. The incident was reported to the police, and the exchange of messages was investigated. Officers noted that references to possible school violence were made. Police determined...
fox47.com
Multiple families displaced in fire at Madison apartment
MADISON, Wis. -- A fire at a Madison apartment building destroyed one unit and displaced people living in three others Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 700 block of Vera Court at around 11:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen coming from the second floor when firefighters arrived. People living...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walworth County crash; driver hits Whiskey Ranch tavern
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened Friday morning, Feb. 3 in the Town of Darien. A motorist crashed into the Whiskey Ranch tavern around 4:45 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies located a vehicle in the interior of the building. There was a...
nbc15.com
Inmate dies at Rock Co. jail early Thursday morning
JANESVILLLE, Wis. (WMTV) – An investigation has been launched into the death of a Rock Co. inmate early Thursday morning. According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, Rock Co. jail correctional officers were doing their routine security checks around 1:15 a.m. when they discovered the woman lying on the floor of her cell. They alerted medical workers and paramedics rushed to the scene.
fox32chicago.com
Police seek woman who allegedly impersonated firefighter to scam Wisconsin businesses
KENOSHA - Wisconsin police say a woman is impersonating a member of the fire department in an effort to scam small businesses. Police say the female suspect went to two Caledonia barber shops on Tuesday, and then a Kenosha nail salon on Wednesday. The woman had a clip board and...
Channel 3000
Woman dies in Rock Co. jail, authorities say
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office says a woman died after being found unresponsive in her cell in the Rock County Jail overnight. The department says correctional officers were conducting routine security checks at about 1:15 a.m. Thursday when they found the woman lying on the floor of her cell.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man gets 3+ years in prison for having a ‘large revolver’ in a school zone
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The United States Department of Justice announced that a Wisconsin man will be spending time in prison after being sentenced on Tuesday. The United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, Timothy M. O’Shea, stated that 38-year-old David Barber, from Beloit, was sentenced to 42 months in prison for possessing a firearm in a school zone.
nbc15.com
MPD officer resigns amid disorderly conduct allegation, internal investigation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department confirms Thursday that an officer resigned amid an internal investigation in the agency and a criminal investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. According to a spokesperson for MPD, Officer Keith Brown resigned on Jan. 20. MPD said with the resignation,...
