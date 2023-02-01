ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

WEAU-TV 13

Tomah man sentenced for distributing over 500 grams of meth

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Timothy O’Shea announced Friday that Victor Pennington was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Conley to 12 years in federal prison for distributing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Pennington, 27, of Tomah, was prohibited from legally...
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Dorow tells convicted drug dealers they ‘should be held responsible’ for overdose deaths

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate and Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow has overseen more drug-induced homicide cases over the last five years than any of her Waukesha County colleagues, state court records show. Dorow has frequently told drug users and drug dealers they must be held responsible for providing the drugs that ultimately killed another person […] The post Dorow tells convicted drug dealers they ‘should be held responsible’ for overdose deaths appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Female inmate found dead in cell at Rock County Jail, authorities say

A female inmate was found dead in her cell at the Rock County Jail early Thursday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. At 1:15 a.m., correctional officers at the jail were conducting routine security checks when an officer noticed a female lying on the floor of her cell unresponsive, Capt. Nicholas Brown said in a statement.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Rock County authorities to increase impaired driving monitoring

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Impaired Driving Enforcement Task Force is aiming to crack down on impaired driving this month through increased traffic enforcement. From Feb. 3-4 and Feb. 17-18, Rock County law enforcement agencies will have more officers on patrol to prevent people from driving under the influence. Officers will not tolerate driving while impaired, open intoxicants, seatbelt violations and improper use of child safety restraints, according to officials.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Madison Woman Arrested in Iowa County

A Madison woman was arrested in Iowa County on Wednesday around 10:15 PM after Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 18-151 near County Road YZ. As a result of the traffic stop, 34 year old Felicia McGee of Madison was arrested for operating while under the influence. McGee was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where she was booked for the charge and currently remains in custody.
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Inmate dies in Rock County Jail

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - Around 1:15 in the morning on February 2nd, 2023, Correctional Officers in Rock County Jail were performing routine security checks in the housing units within the building. An officer noticed a female laying unresponsive, on the floor of her cell. Additional officers, medical staff and a...
JANESVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin bank robbed again, same location targeted twice in a week

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Credit Union in southcentral Wisconsin was once again the target of a robbery after another suspect left the bank with cash for the second time in a week. According to the Madison Police Department, the second robbery happened on February 2 around 10:45 a.m.,...
MADISON, WI
cwbradio.com

Concern Over Wisconsin Rent Assistance Program Ending

(Ted Ehlen, WRN) When January ended, so did opportunities to receive rent and utility assistance through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Since its inception in 2021, the program paid out more than a half-billion dollar, going toward everything from rent to water and utility bills. The executive director of Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, Amber Duddy tells WKOW-TV in Madison the initiative made a difference for a lot of renters.
WISCONSIN STATE
WIFR

Woman shot in the jaw at a liquor store in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in the parking lot of N N Food and Liquor on West State Street in Rockford Saturday afternoon. Rockford police say the woman was approached by two men outside the liquor store. Following a short exchange, two shots were fired and she was struck in the jaw. Authorities say the suspects immediately fled and the woman ran inside the store looking for help.
ROCKFORD, IL
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin beauty salon employee shoots at co-worker with customers inside, arrested

SOMERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after shooting at a co-worker while customers were in the building in southeast Wisconsin. According to a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, on February 3, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., deputies and detectives responded to LG Beauty Salon located a 1543 Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers for a report of shots fired.
SOMERS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Watertown school threat, police question 2 kids

WATERTOWN, Wis. - Watertown police questioned two juveniles regarding concerning Snapchat messages being sent to Watertown Unified School District students on Friday, Feb. 3. The incident was reported to the police, and the exchange of messages was investigated. Officers noted that references to possible school violence were made. Police determined...
WATERTOWN, WI
fox47.com

Multiple families displaced in fire at Madison apartment

MADISON, Wis. -- A fire at a Madison apartment building destroyed one unit and displaced people living in three others Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 700 block of Vera Court at around 11:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen coming from the second floor when firefighters arrived. People living...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Walworth County crash; driver hits Whiskey Ranch tavern

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened Friday morning, Feb. 3 in the Town of Darien. A motorist crashed into the Whiskey Ranch tavern around 4:45 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies located a vehicle in the interior of the building. There was a...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Inmate dies at Rock Co. jail early Thursday morning

JANESVILLLE, Wis. (WMTV) – An investigation has been launched into the death of a Rock Co. inmate early Thursday morning. According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, Rock Co. jail correctional officers were doing their routine security checks around 1:15 a.m. when they discovered the woman lying on the floor of her cell. They alerted medical workers and paramedics rushed to the scene.
Channel 3000

Woman dies in Rock Co. jail, authorities say

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office says a woman died after being found unresponsive in her cell in the Rock County Jail overnight. The department says correctional officers were conducting routine security checks at about 1:15 a.m. Thursday when they found the woman lying on the floor of her cell.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man gets 3+ years in prison for having a ‘large revolver’ in a school zone

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The United States Department of Justice announced that a Wisconsin man will be spending time in prison after being sentenced on Tuesday. The United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, Timothy M. O’Shea, stated that 38-year-old David Barber, from Beloit, was sentenced to 42 months in prison for possessing a firearm in a school zone.
BELOIT, WI

