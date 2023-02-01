Winner for 27th District State Senate race announced
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, we have a winner in the Special Election for the 27th District State Senate Seat .
Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver beat Democrat Patricia Lawton.
The position was left vacant when Senator John Gordner resigned in November.
Eyewitness News stopped by a polling place in Luzerne County as voters cast their ballots in the special election.
Eyewitness News stopped by a polling place in Luzerne County as voters cast their ballots in the special election.

Everything went smoothly after the November Midterm Elections where paper shortages plagued Luzerne County polling places.
