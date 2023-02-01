Read full article on original website
Voters to consider renewal of School District 25’s supplemental levy next month
On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, local voters will be asked to consider the renewal of the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Supplemental Levy. The Supplemental Levy is a voter-approved levy that generates funds a school district can use to support local operating costs. If passed, the Supplemental Levy will provide $8.25 million in funding per year for two years. The levy amount requested by PCSD 25 is a decrease from $9.25...
Man arrested after police receive burglary call Friday morning
IDAHO FALLS — A man is in custody after police received a call that a burglary was in progress at a home Friday morning. The report came in around 6 a.m. and officers responded to the 200 block of East 6th Street. The homeowner, who was not at the...
2 Idaho Falls individuals sentenced to 20 years trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl
Ernestine Delafuente and Simon Martinez of Idaho Falls were sentenced to federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday.
Idaho Falls security camera catches burglar
A home security camera helped catch a burglary early Friday morning in Idaho Falls.
Pair in Southern Idaho Each Sentenced to Over 20 Years in Federal Prison for Trafficking Methamphetamine and Fentanyl
IDAHO FALLS, ID - A pair of Idaho Falls residents have each been sentenced to over 20 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine. Chief U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Ernestine Delafuente to over 25 years (309 months), while Simon Martinez was sentenced to 22 years (264 months).
Man accused of inappropriately touching girl at party where he was celebrating his release from jail
IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man was charged with a felony after police say he inappropriately touched a child at a party celebrating his release from jail. Ricardo Sanchez, 41, was charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under 16. In September 2022, the victim told her...
No one injured in structure fire
Just after 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Teton County Fire & Rescue was notified of possible residential structure fire on Thistle Creek Drive north of Victor.
Blackfoot woman pleads not guilty to murder charge
BLACKFOOT – A Blackfoot woman has entered a plea for her role in the alleged stabbing death of a man she lived with. Melissa Perkes, 35, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder during a district court arraignment Monday in front of District Judge Darren Simpson. Perkes is accused of...
Group of Elk Hit by Train in East Idaho
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A half-dozen elk were struck and killed by a train in Eastern Idaho on Tuesday. According to the Caribou County Sheriff's Office, a group of elk had been hit by the passing train near Gunnell Road. The sheriff's office says the Idaho Department of Fish and Game responded and were able to salvage at least six of the animals. The public was invited to collected the cleaned carcasses to anyone that could collect them, which didn't take long. This is the most recent report of a group of wild animals being struck by a train, which often happens during the winter. In February of 2020 about 86 pronghorn were struck by trains in two incidents near Hamer, Idaho. Much of the meat was salvaged then. Also the same year a group of elk were hit by a train in Bear Lake County. At the time Idaho Fish and Game said the animals may have moved onto the tracks because it was clear of deep snow.
Man facing drug trafficking charge after allegedly selling meth to informant
IDAHO FALLS — A 43-year-old Idaho Falls man is facing a drug trafficking charge after allegedly selling methamphetamine for hundreds of dollars. According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, a confidential informant contacted police and said he or she could buy 1 ounce of methamphetamine from Ben Rubidoux for $450.
CARIBOU JACK'S: Hardware, outdoor and kitchen ware store set to open in Downtown Pocatello this spring
POCATELLO — The legacy of a man “bathed in a gold pan, suckled by a caribou, wrapped in a buffalo rug,” and able to whip any grizzly bear before he was thirteen will soon become the namesake of a Downtown Pocatello hardware and cooking ware store. The description above comes from the book “The Mountain Carriboo and Other Gold Camps in Idaho” written by Ellen Carney and Elaine S. Johnson of Soda Springs and describes Jesse “Carriboo Jack” Fairchilds, the source of the name for...
Early morning fire in Ammon caused by space heater
AMMON — A space heater caused an early morning fire, which led people inside a home to evacuate. The Bonneville County Fire District Ammon Division responded to a structure fire on Thursday before 6:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Court Place in Ammon. Fire Division Capt. Jon Molbert says the people inside the home noticed the patio on fire, then called 911. They were able to get out safely.
East Idaho Eats: Fresh, homemade cookies served on the go at Cookie Co.
IDAHO FALLS – Since the franchise launched in 2019, Cookie Co. has been serving customers fresh, homemade cookies made with real ingredients. An Idaho Falls location opened on Dec. 15 at 3630 South 25th East, Suite 6. Its staple is a chocolate chip cookie and there’s a rotating menu of three other flavors weekly. Each order is takeout only, and cookies can be purchased individually or in a box of four or more.
Grand Teton Mall | Shopping mall in Idaho Falls, Idaho
The Grand Teton Mall is a shopping mall located in Idaho Falls, Idaho, that opened in 1984. The anchor tenants are Alturas Preparatory Academy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Dillard's, and JCPenney. Grand Teton Mall opened in 1984 with The Bon Marché, JCPenney, and ZCMI. A Sears store was added a short...
Small Town Is Home to the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Idaho
We recently shared a list of “15 Really Frigid Reasons You Shouldn’t Move to Boise” on Facebook. While it was meant to be a joke, our friends on the other side of state were quick to check in with just how cold it was where they were at.
Teen who bought a guitar for his friend with Down syndrome is surprised for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email from Shelby Murdock, the owner of Snake River Strings Co. in Blackfoot. She wrote:. Dallin Polatis...
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Hillcrest tops Blackfoot in key 4A District 6 game
If there was any concern how the Hillcrest boys basketball team would handle its first loss of the season, the Knights have put those concerns to rest. Hillcrest rolled up its fifth straight win Friday since falling to Madison back on Jan. 19, downing a good Blackfoot team 80-68.
Haven’t received your mail the last few days? Here’s why.
IDAHO FALLS — Have you looked into your mailbox the last few days and noticed it’s empty? There’s a reason for that. EastIdahoNews.com received several messages about mail not showing up in Idaho Falls this week. People have gone to social media and asked, “Did the post office not deliver in some neighborhoods?”
Why People Go Crazy For The Pie In Small Town Idaho
It isn’t unusual to find the best hidden gems in small towns. That’s certainly the case with Mick’s Home Cooking, an unassuming restaurant in Shelley, Idaho where people drive all over for its delicious food, particularly its pie. It may not look like much on the outside, but after you’ve taken one bite of your meal, you’ll quickly realize why people go crazy for this small town restaurant in Idaho.
