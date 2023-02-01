Read full article on original website
Related
KGET 17
BC Chamber singers aim to raise $28,000 with fundraiser performance
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield College Chamber singers are rehearsing for a fundraiser Saturday night to raise $28,000. Their goal with the fundraiser is to be able to send the choir’s 45 members to Central Europe this summer for a memory-of-a-lifetime series of performances. Helping them out...
KGET 17
Carlos Mencia to perform at Temblor Brewing tonight
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Comedian Carlos Mencia joined 17 News to talk about his back-to-back standup shows at Temblor Brewing Co. Friday night. According to Mencia, we all need to see the world differently. “People need to understand life is not perfect and it’s not meant to be. You’re supposed to have a bad taco every once in a while so that you can appreciate all the great tacos”.
KGET 17
Love Links luncheon returns to the Crystal Palace
Executive director for Links for Life Bakersfield Jennifer Henry joined 17 News to offer a look ahead into the Love Links luncheon happening Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Crystal Palace. Funds raised from the luncheon will go toward supporting vital services Links for Life provides to breast cancer survivors and...
KGET 17
Make a Bookentine’s Day card at the Kern County Library
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Library spokesperson Fahra Daredia joined 17 News to talk about Bookentine’s Day and how you could make a letter for your favorite book character this Valentines Day. February is National Library Lovers month. You can make a Valentine’s Day card expressing your...
KGET 17
Wear Red Day brings awareness to Women’s heart and brain health
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Heart attack survivor and a Go Red for Women Ambassador for the American Heart Association Felicia Pickett joined 17 News to talk about the importance of Wear Red Day and what the community can do to get involved. February is American heart month. Cardiovascular disease...
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Feb. 2, 2023
The U.S. Marshals office is asking for help to find an escaped inmate from Sacramento and put him back behind bars. Marshals are looking for Jerome Hardix, 49. Hardix has family ties to Bakersfield and Lake Elsinore and was serving time for criminal threats at the Alternative Care Program. Hardix...
KGET 17
National autism cases on the rise
Bakersfield pediatrician Dr. Nimisha Amin joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the national rise of autism cases. Autism rates have tripled in the New York and New Jersey metropolitan areas from 2000 to 2016, according to a study published last week in the journal Pediatrics. Nationally the rise has been similar.
KGET 17
Pet of the Week: Frenchie
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Frenchie!. Frenchie is a 2-month-old pup who will be ready to be adopted Saturday, Feb. 4, according to Kristen White with the Bakersfield SPCA. Frenchie is calm and has the, “sweetest disposition,” White said. For...
Kern County to face dry and cloudy conditions into Friday morning
Dry but cloudy conditions will continue across Kern County tonight and tomorrow morning. From Saturday night through Sunday, a stronger trough will move through the area and bring rain to the San Joaquin Valley and snow to the northern and central Sierra along with windy conditions in the Kern County mountains. Snow levels will begin […]
KGET 17
Adult male found dead after shooting on Baker Street
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An adult male was found dying Saturday at 1:30 a.m. after a shooting in East Bakersfield. According to a Bakersfield Police Department release, police officers responded to a shooting at 600 Baker St. and found the adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical aid...
KGET 17
Bakersfield Police screen 600 vehicles in DUI checkpoint
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Unit conducted a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint Friday night. More than 600 vehicles were screened by officers between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m in the 300 block of East Truxtun Avenue. Of these vehicles, 11 drivers were detained for. evaluation...
Comments / 0