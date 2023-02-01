JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — New details have been released in the deadly officer-involved shooting in Jackson County. According to the sheriff’s office, On Tuesday, January 31, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence at 1818 Jisco West Road for a man who had barricaded himself inside. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old William E. Beach, was shot and killed after deputies, with the assistance of the Ohio Highway Patrol, made entry into the residence.

