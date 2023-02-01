Read full article on original website
Jeffrey S. Dickey, 56
Jeffrey S. Dickey, 56, of Clarksburg, passed 7:02 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Select Specialty Hospital-Southeast, Newark, OH following a brief illness. He was born June 16, 1966 in Chillicothe to Ralph S. Sr. and Judith Echard Dickey. Surviving are his father, Ralph S. Dickey Sr, of Clarksburg; a...
Randy Howard Gardner, 65
Randy Howard Gardner, 65, of Washington Court House passed away January 31, 2023, with his family at his side. Randy was born November 15, 1957, in Montgomery County, Ohio to Howard Jr. and Erma (Edwards) Gardner. He was a member of the Washington Senior High School class of 1976. Randy...
Spenser Allen Michael Lemar, 33
Spenser Allen Michael Lemar, age 33, of Leesburg, passed away unexpectedly on February 2, 2023. He was born the son of James Lemar and Angeline Waits Flint on September 30, 1989 in Cincinnati. Spenser had a big personality and loved to hang out with the children in his life. He...
Jennifer A (Corbin) Carpenter, 51
Jennifer A. Carpenter, 52 of Ashville, OH passed away at home on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. She was born on April 24, 1971 in Gainesville, FL and was a graduate of Kennesaw State Univ. with a Bachelor’s Degree in psychology. Jennifer worked as an educator and then focused on working in the logistics departments of multiple businesses.
JoAnn (Rader) Woodward, 93
JoAnn Woodward, 93, of Circleville passed away on February 2, 2023 at Berger Hospital. She was born on December 23, 1929 in Columbus to Raymond and Mary (Cromley) Rader. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Donald “Woody” Woodward and daughter Jennifer Moss.
Kenneth Cunningham, 74
Kenneth Cunningham, 74, of Circleville passed away on January 29, 2023. He was born on March 20, 1948 in Viroqua, Wisconsin to Karl and Adeline (Kvamme) Cunningham. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by siblings Irene Raub and Dale Cunningham. Kenneth is survived by his wife...
Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal’s motion to overturn conviction
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal Jeff Fisher’s motion to vacate his plea and overturn his conviction. In December of last year, Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas asking to vacate his plea and have his case dismissed, saying that new evidence proves his innocence.
Charles Levan Jr., 56
Charles Levan Jr., 56, of Circleville passed away on February 2, 2023. He was born on March 4, 1966 in Circleville to Charles Sr. and Vickie (Large) Levan. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by the love of his life Lavinia. Charles is survived by step...
Nelsonville Police Department goes above and beyond to keep the streets clean
NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Officers with the Nelsonville Police Department showed their love for their community by lending a helping hand in keeping the streets clean. During their day watch patrol, they went on a mission to rescue stray grocery buggies that had wandered away from their proper homes. While...
Search continues for driver in a high-speed chase in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Pickaway County was involved in a high-speed pursuit Friday afternoon. According to officials, what started as a standard traffic stop ended in a multi-county chase. The driver of an older Mitsubishi Eclipse was stopped by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office for marked...
Waverly City School Board votes to part ways with district Superintendent
WAVERLY, Ohio — In a vote on Tuesday, the school board of Waverly School District in Pike County voted not to retain their district superintendent. Superintendent Ed Dickens’ contract was not renewed in a board meeting on Tuesday. The vote was 4-1, with the majority saying that the district wanted to “be better and go in a different direction.”
Name of suspect in deadly officer-involved shooting released by Jackson Co. officials
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — New details have been released in the deadly officer-involved shooting in Jackson County. According to the sheriff’s office, On Tuesday, January 31, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence at 1818 Jisco West Road for a man who had barricaded himself inside. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old William E. Beach, was shot and killed after deputies, with the assistance of the Ohio Highway Patrol, made entry into the residence.
Two men arrested for drug trafficking following traffic stop in Hocking Co.
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — Two Ohio men were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine following a traffic stop by Hocking County Sheriff’s Interdiction Unit. On Wednesday, February 1st, the detectives pulled over a vehicle on Route 33 for multiple traffic violations and found probable cause to search the car. During the search, they uncovered over 4 pounds of suspected methamphetamine.
Former Columbus cop sentenced to prison for drug trafficking, accepting bribes
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former Columbus police officer, Marco R. Merino, was sentenced to 108 months in prison by a federal court on Thursday. Merino, 45, of Columbus, was charged with conspiring to distribute more than eight kilograms of fentanyl and accepting bribes in exchange for protecting the transportation of cocaine. He was arrested by federal agents in September 2021 and later pleaded guilty in February 2022.
AEP named to Fortune Magazine’s “World’s Most Admired Companies” list
COLUMBUS, Ohio — American Electric Power (AEP) has once again been recognized as one of the world’s most admired companies, according to Fortune magazine. The electric and gas utilities company has been included in the 2023 World’s Most Admired Companies list, marking the 10th consecutive year that it has received this recognition.
