Read full article on original website
Related
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU announces ‘Three Emerging Writers’ event
JOHNSON CITY — Several talented poets are coming to East Tennessee State University in early February as part of the “Three Emerging Writers” series hosted by the Bert C. Bach Written Word Initiative and the Department of Literature and Language. When and where?
Kingsport Times-News
At least six apply for Kingsport superintendent, city attorney says private 1-on-1 interviews legal
NASHVILLE — At lease six people were vying to be the next superintendent of Kingsport City Schools as the deadline of 11:59 p.m. Friday approached. And according to an opinion City Attorney Bart Rowlett wrote to the Board of Education Monday, one-on-one interviews of the top candidates by board members are legal and not required to be open, based on a 1999 Tennessee attorney general’s opinion.
wcyb.com
Crisis in the Classroom: Tennessee Retention Law is a growing concern for parents
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee public schools are bracing for a change as the Third-Grade Retention Law is now in effect. The new Tennessee law is a concern for many parents. Kingsport City Schools hosted another informational meeting for parents regarding the new law. "We're just reaching out to...
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Feb. 5-11)
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
Kingsport Times-News
Church happenings
First Presbyterian Kingsport will present the Fisk Jubilee Singers as part of its 2023 Performing Arts Series on Friday, Feb. 17, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and $10 for students. To purchase tickets call 423-383-7876 or visit www.firstprskingsport.org.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Thrift store opens on Emory & Henry campus
EMORY — Thrifting has arrived at Emory & Henry College. The school held the grand opening of its first on-campus thrift store, located on the lower level of Memorial Chapel.
ETSU athletic director feels cheer, dance teams should be recognized
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University Athletic Director Richard Sander explained why the cheer and dance teams were not recognized during a Southern Conference honor roll recognition at a basketball game Wednesday night. Sander says ETSU supports the cheer and dance teams but the NCAA and Southern Conference do not recognize them […]
Kingsport Times-News
Albert L. Byer, Jr.
KINGSPORT - Albert (Bert) L. Byer, 85, entered into eternal rest Sunday, January 29th, 2023 at the National Healthcare Corporation (NHC) Rehabilitation Center in Kingsport, TN after a long battle with Parkinson’s. He was born Dec 28, 1937 in Covington, VA, son of the late Leon and Lenabelle Byer. He married Mary Lea Trivitt on Feb 22, 1959. Bert graduated from Virginia Tech in 1960 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and he and Mary Lea moved to Kingsport, TN. Bert spent over 30 years with Tennessee Eastman/Holston Defense until his retirement. He was a dedicated member and past president of the Kingsport Sertoma Club. He was also a faithful member of Colonial Heights United Methodist Church (CHUMC) serving in many different committee positions over the years. Bert will be remembered as a loving husband, dad, granddad, brother and friend who loved to play golf, watch baseball, work puzzles, photograph nature, and enjoy all things Virginia Tech. He spent hours doing woodworking in his shop, building things like furniture and bird houses. In his later years, he found peace and fulfillment watching and caring for the deer, wild turkeys, raccoons, and birds in his back yard. He and his easy smile will be sorely missed.
Kingsport Times-News
Making a mark in the field of sport physiology and performance
The Center of Excellence for Sport Science and Coach Education (CESSCE) at East Tennessee State University has achieved quite a bit of success lately in its numerous research, educational and service endeavors. The center, part of the Clemmer College at ETSU, aims to conduct and share cutting-edge research, provide service...
Kingsport Times-News
This Week at the Johnson City Library (Feb. 5-11)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
Veterans Voices: Kaitlyn Simerly among young female vets making an impact after service
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kaitlyn Simerly may have graduated from high school without a clear direction for her future, but when she visited a Navy Recruiter in Johnson City, the now 26-year-old said one thing was perfectly clear. “I said, ‘This is what I want to do,'” she said. “I want to be a […]
Kingsport Times-News
Chattanooga ends streaks for ETSU women
CHATTANOOGA — A couple of winning streaks ended for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team on Saturday. A 73-62 loss to Southern Conference rival Chattanooga at McKenzie Arena ended the Bucs’ four-game winning streak as well as their six-game string of victories on the road.
Kingsport Times-News
Emil Negru
KINGSPORT - Emil Negru, aged 66, returned home from the hospital Tuesday, Jan 24 and passed away Friday, Jan 27 in the comfort of his own home in Kingsport, TN holding hands with wife Ana and daughter Roxana. Emil was born April 18, 1956, in Nicseni, Romania. He served in...
Kingsport Times-News
Sgt. Lorrie Goff shares how Johnson City's School Resource Officers work to make a difference
JOHNSON CITY — As school safety has become a top concern for many over the years, 34-year JCPD veteran Sgt. Lorrie Goff shares an inside look at the ways Johnson City Schools’ student resource officers are working hard to keep school campuses, staff and students safe. Goff began...
Kingsport Times-News
D-B gets emphatic sweep of Science Hill; Poore's Indians clinch Big 5 title
KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill basketball rivalry was decidedly one-sided Friday night at the Tribe Athletic Complex, which saw a pair of 34-point blowouts. The defending TSSAA Class 4A champion Indians romped a 72-38 win in the boys’ game to wrap up the Big 5 Conference regular-season championship. It came after D-B’s girls routed Science Hill 59-25.
Kingsport Times-News
Samford smothers ETSU in decisive victory
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Samford came out swinging and never let up. The Bulldogs scored the first eight points and didn’t relinquish the lead Saturday, eventually handing East Tennessee State a 73-62 defeat in a Southern Conference men’s basketball game at the Pete Hanna Center.
Abingdon Eats: Rain Restaurant
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – After the town of Abingdon, Virginia was nominated for possibly its fifth win in USA Today’s Best Small Town Food Scene competition, News Channel 11 spoke to local businesses to see what sets them apart. Rain Restaurant Rain has occupied its own space in the Abingdon food scene since 2010, and […]
Kingsport Times-News
Erwin BMA to propose alcohol ordinance change
The town of Erwin’s Board of Mayor and Alderman held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the proposal of changes to the town’s alcohol ordinance. During the meeting, Mayor Glenn White stated that he would be proposing changes to the town’s alcohol ordinance at the next BMA meeting on February 13. His proposal would have the town limit the number of off-site alcohol permits to 12, a number he says meets the state average per town, and any business selling alcohol would have to be at least 400 feet away from schools or churches compared to the current 200 feet requirement.
wjhl.com
'We show really well right now' - Kingsport joins Johnson City in top 10 housing markets list
'We show really well right now' - Kingsport joins Johnson City in top 10 housing markets list. ‘We show really well right now’ – Kingsport joins …. 'We show really well right now' - Kingsport joins Johnson City in top 10 housing markets list. Cosby Eagles fly right...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU's football team bolstered by return of Riddell, Huzzie
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State is still looking for a quarterback to add to its latest recruiting class, but at least George Quarles has an ace in the hole. Tyler Riddell, who had one of the top passing seasons in school history two years ago, took his name out of the NCAA’s transfer portal and will be back with the Bucs when spring practice opens in April.
Comments / 0