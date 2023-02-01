ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, FL

SUV hits, kills Live Oak man

An SUV hit and killed a Live Oak man crossing US Highway 90 in Wellborn on Saturday night. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 58-year-old Live Oak man was driving an SUV westbound on US Hwy 90 near the intersection of County Road 137 at 7:55 p.m. A 36-year-old Live Oak man was crossing US Hwy 90 west of the intersection by the front of the SUV.
WELLBORN, FL
Six people injured in Columbia County car crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a car crash Wednesday afternoon that left three people from Live Oak seriously injured. A van was traveling west on Northwest Moore Road, toward U.S. 41 around 12:34 p.m. while a bus was traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Northwest Moore Road, according to FHP.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
One killed in Normandy Estates area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting on Saturday morning in the Normandy Estates area on Jacksonville's Westside. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 9300 block of Thunderbolt Drive in the Pinecrest Subdivision in reference to a shooting. Officers found one adult man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Clay County man arrested for deadly stabbing attack in Keystone Heights

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of stabbing a woman to death and hurting two other people in a domestic violence incident. Sheriff’s deputies arrested William Frederick Burroughs on charges of murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and domestic...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
FLORIDA STATE
FHP: Driver sparks pursuit in Jacksonville, fires at trooper

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver was taken into custody Thursday morning after leading a trooper on a pursuit and firing shots at the trooper, the Florida Highway Patrol said. FHP received a call shortly before 12:50 a.m. about a car speeding, cutting in and out of traffic, and stopping on northbound Interstate 95, according to a news release from the Highway Patrol. An arrest report shows the car matched a previous BOLO (be on the lookout) of a reckless Dodge Charger from St. Johns County.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Two Missouri children missing found in High Springs with kidnapper

The High Springs Police Department (HSPD) says they found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since March 15, 2022. Police say they discovered the driver of a vehicle was a fugitive after they conducted a routine tag check. Police say they found the children and their abductor...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
Police release name of man shot, killed by Jacksonville officers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released the name of a man shot to death by officers Thursday on the Northside. Thomas Gray, 60, was shot and killed by officers at about 5:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Lannie Road, police said. Officers were called to a home in the area for a "suicidal threat," of a person reportedly making statements about harming himself and also shooting at any police that came into his property, according to JSO.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Woman charged after attacking a family member with a machete

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is charged with domestic aggravated battery after going after her family member with a 30-inch blade. 2 women were in an argument over taxes at the Bellamy Grand Apartments on SW 75th Street in Gainesville. At around 8:30 p.m., it escalated into a physical...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Turlington Plaza evacuated over suspicious package

UF’s Turlington Plaza was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a suspicious package was discovered. The UF Police Department (UFPD) sent a message at 12:52 p.m. that it was notified of the package inside the plaza. UFPD officers took precautions by evacuating the building and the immediate area. The Alachua County...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Gainesville shooting kills two, injures one

A Thursday morning shooting left two people dead and one injured at a Gainesville residence. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) social media post, multiple officers responded at 1:45 a.m. to a victim who called and said he had been shot near 200 NW 3rd Avenue. GPD officers tactically...
GAINESVILLE, FL

