SUV hits, kills Live Oak man
An SUV hit and killed a Live Oak man crossing US Highway 90 in Wellborn on Saturday night. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 58-year-old Live Oak man was driving an SUV westbound on US Hwy 90 near the intersection of County Road 137 at 7:55 p.m. A 36-year-old Live Oak man was crossing US Hwy 90 west of the intersection by the front of the SUV.
Vehicle crash on Philips Highway, one person confirmed trapped
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a vehicle crash on Philips Highway.
Reported person shot on Thunderbolt Drive, police say
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported person shot on Thunderbolt Drive in Jacksonville.
Six people injured in Columbia County car crash
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a car crash Wednesday afternoon that left three people from Live Oak seriously injured. A van was traveling west on Northwest Moore Road, toward U.S. 41 around 12:34 p.m. while a bus was traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Northwest Moore Road, according to FHP.
One killed in Normandy Estates area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting on Saturday morning in the Normandy Estates area on Jacksonville's Westside. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 9300 block of Thunderbolt Drive in the Pinecrest Subdivision in reference to a shooting. Officers found one adult man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.
Lake City Police Department officers arrest man four months after DUI manslaughter incident
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Four months after a deadly car crash in Columbia County, a 33-year-old Lake City man is being arrested on charges of DUI and homicide DUI manslaughter. According to LCPD, Mitchell Herring was identified at the scene of a deadly traffic crash in late August 2022,...
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes on Main Street Bridge reopened after crash with injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All lanes have reopened on the Main Street Bridge after a crash with injuries closed northbound lanes Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unclear. No further...
Clay County man arrested for deadly stabbing attack in Keystone Heights
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of stabbing a woman to death and hurting two other people in a domestic violence incident. Sheriff’s deputies arrested William Frederick Burroughs on charges of murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and domestic...
JSO: man shot, killed inside car at Oasis Club apartment parking lot
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting near a Greenfield Manor apartment complex in the area of 5800 University Blvd west
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
2 missing teens located in Bradford County, Sheriff’s office report
The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for its help locating two missing teens.
FHP: Driver sparks pursuit in Jacksonville, fires at trooper
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver was taken into custody Thursday morning after leading a trooper on a pursuit and firing shots at the trooper, the Florida Highway Patrol said. FHP received a call shortly before 12:50 a.m. about a car speeding, cutting in and out of traffic, and stopping on northbound Interstate 95, according to a news release from the Highway Patrol. An arrest report shows the car matched a previous BOLO (be on the lookout) of a reckless Dodge Charger from St. Johns County.
Two Missouri children missing found in High Springs with kidnapper
The High Springs Police Department (HSPD) says they found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since March 15, 2022. Police say they discovered the driver of a vehicle was a fugitive after they conducted a routine tag check. Police say they found the children and their abductor...
Shots fired at Florida Highway Patrol during high speed chase
A man is in custody and facing several charges after a high speed chase through Jacksonville and shots fired at Florida Highway Patrol.
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A shooting in Gainesville left two people dead early Thursday morning and a third person wounded. Gainesville Police are actively searching for the suspected gunman. On Thursday afternoon, the police department released a video of a person in the area of the shooting and is asking...
Police release name of man shot, killed by Jacksonville officers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released the name of a man shot to death by officers Thursday on the Northside. Thomas Gray, 60, was shot and killed by officers at about 5:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Lannie Road, police said. Officers were called to a home in the area for a "suicidal threat," of a person reportedly making statements about harming himself and also shooting at any police that came into his property, according to JSO.
Orange Park Police Department investigating spray paint vandalism around town
The Orange Park Police Department is investigating several acts of vandalism that have occurred over the month of January involving graffiti on dumpsters, vacant buildings and public utilities, the agency said.
Woman charged after attacking a family member with a machete
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is charged with domestic aggravated battery after going after her family member with a 30-inch blade. 2 women were in an argument over taxes at the Bellamy Grand Apartments on SW 75th Street in Gainesville. At around 8:30 p.m., it escalated into a physical...
Turlington Plaza evacuated over suspicious package
UF’s Turlington Plaza was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a suspicious package was discovered. The UF Police Department (UFPD) sent a message at 12:52 p.m. that it was notified of the package inside the plaza. UFPD officers took precautions by evacuating the building and the immediate area. The Alachua County...
Gainesville shooting kills two, injures one
A Thursday morning shooting left two people dead and one injured at a Gainesville residence. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) social media post, multiple officers responded at 1:45 a.m. to a victim who called and said he had been shot near 200 NW 3rd Avenue. GPD officers tactically...
