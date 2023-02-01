ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Warming centers open in East Texas

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The significant drop in temperatures has left many East Texans without power. If anyone is looking for a warming center, see the list below. Anderson County Palestine Mall Franklin County Winnsboro Church of Christ Henderson County Leagueville Baptist Church Faith Baptist Church Faith Fellowship Church (Baxter area) Smith County Green […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Update from scene of pedestrian struck by train in Lufkin

Longview health manager gives tips about how long unrefrigerated food will last during power outage. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Environmental Health Manager Leisha Kidd-Brooks about how long different types of food will last if there’s no power to the refrigerator. Deep East Texas experiencing standing flood waters...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man dead after Bullard home invasion

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who allegedly invaded a home in Bullard on Saturday. According to authorities, a Mark Anthony Correro, 50, of Houston, entered a residence unlawfully and claimed that the homeowner’s truck was his. The homeowner was able to force the man out […]
BULLARD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man arrested for theft after sting operation

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested on Wednesday for theft after a sting operation, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Amos Lewis Keil, 36, of Lufkin, was charged with theft of property with previous convictions. This offense is a state-jail felony. The sheriff’s office said Keil was suspected of taking wheels, […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

4-DAY SCHOOL WEEK: Is it working for East Texas?

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Across Texas, four-day school weeks have become popular, especially for schools serving rural areas. In fact, more than 40 districts currently go by this new schedule, and 12 of them are right here in East Texas. “Teachers, you know they work from 7:40 to 4:30 on Monday through Thursday, our students are scheduled […]
ATHENS, TX
KLTV

Drone helps locate missing Bullard teen

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A teenager who went missing Thursday evening has been located unharmed, according to Bullard police. The unidentified boy was first reported missing around 6:00 p.m. Authorities found the teen shortly after midnight with the use of a drone. EMS checked out the teen, who didn’t...
BULLARD, TX
KLTV

Death penalty still on table for Athens man

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The state is expected to come to a decision on pursuing the death penalty for an Athens man accused in a hostage situation which left a man dead in December of 2021. Robert Mason Eckert III appeared in Judge Mark Calhoon’s court on Friday. During the...
ATHENS, TX
inforney.com

Sheriff identifies man killed in Saturday shooting

A man was killed Saturday after allegedly entering a Bullard-area home and threatening the homeowner's fiancée, according to Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. The accused man was identified by Smith as Mark Anthony Correro, a 50-year-old man from Houston. According to officials, Smith County deputies were dispatched about 11:30...
BULLARD, TX
KLTV

Flooding closes several roads in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Many Nacogdoches County roads are closed today due to high rain levels. Nacogdoches and surrounding counties have experienced significant rainfall over the last few days. Abby Scorsonelli, with Nacogdoches County Emergency Management says the county has closed 13 roads so far. “Road and bridge has been...
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Railroad crossing cleared after train hits pedestrian in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas — Update: The pedestrian who was struck appears to have a broken arm but is not believed to be critically injured. According to the city of Lufkin, he told officers at the hospital that he was walking home from a nearby convenience store and attempted to beat the train to prevent standing in the rain.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man injured after being struck by train in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A pedestrian has been taken to a local hospital after being struck by a train Thursday morning at the Feagin at Pershing Railroad Crossing. Officials said the pedestrian broke his arm, but is not believed to be in critical condition. “He told officers at the hospital that he was walking home […]
LUFKIN, TX
East Texas News

Rodriguez indicted on additional charge

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A Crockett man was recently indicted on an additional charge after being arrested in 2021 on a charge of videotaping customers at a local business. Arturo Fajardo Rodriguez, 28, faces two state-jail felony charges...
CROCKETT, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

News Talk 860 KSFA

Lufkin, TX
