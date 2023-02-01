Read full article on original website
Warming centers open in East Texas
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The significant drop in temperatures has left many East Texans without power. If anyone is looking for a warming center, see the list below. Anderson County Palestine Mall Franklin County Winnsboro Church of Christ Henderson County Leagueville Baptist Church Faith Baptist Church Faith Fellowship Church (Baxter area) Smith County Green […]
The Best Places To Get Bubble Tea In East Texas
Bubble Tea is enjoying a boom right now thanks to a recent resurgence in the marketplace according to the Tea & Coffee trade journal. The treat goes by many other names, so you might know it as Boba Tea. Boba is actually a Taiwanese slang word for breasts. These round...
Up Your Social Game With This Selfie Studio In Nacogdoches, Texas
Selfie studios started popping up all over Texas during the pandemic. People are now regularly paying for time with lights, props, and backgrounds to make their Instagrams pop. Some of the patrons are professional photographers looking for something interesting for their clients’ shoots. Mostly it's just regular people looking for...
Update from scene of pedestrian struck by train in Lufkin
Longview health manager gives tips about how long unrefrigerated food will last during power outage. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Environmental Health Manager Leisha Kidd-Brooks about how long different types of food will last if there’s no power to the refrigerator. Deep East Texas experiencing standing flood waters...
What You Need To Know: Crumbl Cookie Grand Opening Friday In Lufkin, Texas
We all found out together that there was something yummy coming to the old Which Wich location in the South Loop Crossing Shopping Center back in August. Now just five months later their grand opening is upon us. There is a full day of activities planned during the grand opening...
Man dead after Bullard home invasion
BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who allegedly invaded a home in Bullard on Saturday. According to authorities, a Mark Anthony Correro, 50, of Houston, entered a residence unlawfully and claimed that the homeowner’s truck was his. The homeowner was able to force the man out […]
East Texas man arrested for theft after sting operation
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested on Wednesday for theft after a sting operation, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Amos Lewis Keil, 36, of Lufkin, was charged with theft of property with previous convictions. This offense is a state-jail felony. The sheriff’s office said Keil was suspected of taking wheels, […]
4-DAY SCHOOL WEEK: Is it working for East Texas?
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Across Texas, four-day school weeks have become popular, especially for schools serving rural areas. In fact, more than 40 districts currently go by this new schedule, and 12 of them are right here in East Texas. “Teachers, you know they work from 7:40 to 4:30 on Monday through Thursday, our students are scheduled […]
Drone helps locate missing Bullard teen
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A teenager who went missing Thursday evening has been located unharmed, according to Bullard police. The unidentified boy was first reported missing around 6:00 p.m. Authorities found the teen shortly after midnight with the use of a drone. EMS checked out the teen, who didn’t...
20 Years Later, East Texas Remembers the Space Shuttle Tragedy
It was just a few seconds before 8 o'clock Central Time, February 1, 2003, when the last transmission was received from the Space Shuttle Columbia as it re-entered the Earth's atmosphere some 38 miles above the Dallas area. In response to a question, mission commander Rick Husband said "Roger", and...
Popular Classic Movies You Need To See Coming To Lufkin, Texas
Lufkin has always had a love affair with movies. When the Pines Theater in downtown Lufkin opened up in the summer of 1925 it was one of the nicest theaters in this part of the state. Back in the 80s and 90s, you could watch movies at the dollar theater...
Death penalty still on table for Athens man
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The state is expected to come to a decision on pursuing the death penalty for an Athens man accused in a hostage situation which left a man dead in December of 2021. Robert Mason Eckert III appeared in Judge Mark Calhoon’s court on Friday. During the...
Sheriff identifies man killed in Saturday shooting
A man was killed Saturday after allegedly entering a Bullard-area home and threatening the homeowner's fiancée, according to Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. The accused man was identified by Smith as Mark Anthony Correro, a 50-year-old man from Houston. According to officials, Smith County deputies were dispatched about 11:30...
Flooding closes several roads in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Many Nacogdoches County roads are closed today due to high rain levels. Nacogdoches and surrounding counties have experienced significant rainfall over the last few days. Abby Scorsonelli, with Nacogdoches County Emergency Management says the county has closed 13 roads so far. “Road and bridge has been...
Lufkin man who killed mother, stabbed officer found not guilty by reason of insanity
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man was not guilty by reason of insanity on Wednesday in the fatal stabbing of his mother and the stabbing of a Lufkin Police officer in 2021. According to Angelina County Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Stroud, the court ruled that Alejandro Sanabria, 27, was insane at the time of […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Lufkin road closed during water main repairs
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The inside lanes and turn lane of South Timberland Drive in front of Shipley’s Donuts in Lufkin will be shut down for most of Friday while the city works to repair a water main leak. Officials with the city said repairs of the six inch leak will not completely block the […]
Crockett man dies from gunshot wound, officials seeking information in case
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that a man died from a gunshot wound last month, prompting a homicide investigation. According to officials, Bryant (Hoss) Ellis, of Crockett, walked into the Crockett Medical Center Emergency Room around 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 15 and said he had been shot. […]
Railroad crossing cleared after train hits pedestrian in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas — Update: The pedestrian who was struck appears to have a broken arm but is not believed to be critically injured. According to the city of Lufkin, he told officers at the hospital that he was walking home from a nearby convenience store and attempted to beat the train to prevent standing in the rain.
Man injured after being struck by train in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A pedestrian has been taken to a local hospital after being struck by a train Thursday morning at the Feagin at Pershing Railroad Crossing. Officials said the pedestrian broke his arm, but is not believed to be in critical condition. “He told officers at the hospital that he was walking home […]
Rodriguez indicted on additional charge
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A Crockett man was recently indicted on an additional charge after being arrested in 2021 on a charge of videotaping customers at a local business. Arturo Fajardo Rodriguez, 28, faces two state-jail felony charges...
