ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 72

Better to laugh
3d ago

This is more BS from an Indiana government agency. I don't have children but have heard enough horror stories from people who have had trouble. It's astonishing to me how they lie and fabricate paperwork but u let "us" lie and we are in a jail cell. Makes me sick, no wonder people don't trust city, state or federal government agencies.

Reply(5)
40
J.....u
3d ago

not surprised they declined to comment. what can they say they were caught lying and they are corrupt they endanger just as many children as they save if not more.

Reply(1)
38
Bonny Hall
3d ago

Indiana CPS is nothing but child trafficking they could care less about what happens to those kids and it's been proven over and over

Reply(1)
31
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHI

Indiana high court orders retrial for man charged in killing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court has granted a new trial for a man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal 2019 shooting of another man outside a northern Indiana bar. Kyle Doroszko, 22, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 12½ years in prison...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wrtv.com

Man charged with murder of Elwood officer to be moved into state custody

INDIANAPOLIS — The man currently in jail awaiting trial for murder of Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz will be transported in the Indiana Department of Corrections following a hearing today in Madison County. Carl Ray Boards III, is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting law...
ELWOOD, IN
WAND TV

Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
DECATUR, IL
readthereporter.com

Man wanted on warrant in Hamilton County arrested in Indianapolis

Four people were arrested early Thursday morning after an Indiana State Trooper attempted to pull over a car on the west side of Indianapolis. At 3:45 a.m. Thursday, a trooper saw a red Hyundai stopped in a left turn lane at 38th Street and Shore Drive. When the light turned green, the driver of the Hyundai did not turn left but instead the driver continued driving straight through the light, then made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal. The trooper turned on his red and blue lights and the vehicle sped away.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Outsider.com

Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Indiana man dead, police office wounded after shooting in Tennessee

An Indiana man is dead and a police officer wounded in Memphis, Tennessee after a shooting. The incident began Thursday afternoon when Torance Jackson, Jr., who is from Indianapolis, had the cops called on him for trespassing at a business in Memphis. Jackson left that business before the cops go there, but they caught up with Jackson at a nearby library.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX59

Feds: Bloomington man ordered, tracked fentanyl via Snapchat

INDIANAPOLIS – A judge sentenced a Bloomington man to more than five years in federal prison for ordering fentanyl pills on Snapchat and receiving them through the mail. On Nov. 1, 2021, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service found a suspicious package with a nonexistent return address from California. That package was addressed to the home […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Three-year-old shoots self in leg, taken to hospital

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police confirm a three-year-old boy shot himself in the leg at a residence in the 1400 block of Broadway Street. Lieutenant Mike Brown told News 18 the boy was taken to a hospital and his injury is minor. It is unclear how the boy...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana GOP leader trying to remove candidate from ballot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) A local GOP leader says he is trying to remove a candidate for Evansville mayor from the republican ballot. Canine Helmer is a new face to the race. He works at Target and has never run for public office. He announced he filed to run in mid-January. Vanderburgh County Republic Party Chairman […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy