Lt. Governor answers questions during Terre Haute visit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce welcomed Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch to the city on Wednesday as Crouch addressed upcoming state projects and answered questions from audience members.

Crouch spoke about a number of initiatives, from increasing resources for those affected by mental health and drug addiction, to diversity goals around Indiana. As state legislators work on the budget this year, she said the second round of Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative– or READI– funding would be a focus, and that West Central Indiana could receive more funding.

“We’re getting ready in this general assembly to pass that second version of READI, putting another $500 million into the READI grants,” Crouch said. “I expect that we are going to look at even more money into Terre Haute and Vigo County.”

During the first round of READI grants, West Central Indiana received $20 million.

Crouch also said lawmakers were currently looking at ways to help Hoosiers who expressed concerns about their upcoming property tax bill.

“We know the property tax bills, people will be getting them in March,” she said. “The general assembly and the state is doing everything they can to ensure that working men and women and Hoosiers will be able to pay those taxes and continue the quality of life that they have.”

Crouch said she believed collaboration between state and local leaders was the key to seeing growth around the Wabash Valley.

“This part of the state is just ready for explosion,” she said. “It’s because of the leadership but it’s also because of the collaboration, people working together, because that’s what it takes to move forward.”

