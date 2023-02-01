ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton offering warming centers at 3 locations

By Amy Phillips
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton has announced three locations for persons needing a place to warm up during the extreme cold predicted this coming weekend.

  • The Manna Community Center at St. John’s Church on Elm Street is open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and this week on Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4:00 p.m.
  • T he Northampton Senior Center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • The lobby at the Northampton Police Department is open 24/7 and people are welcome to come in to get warm.

More information on health and human services programs in Northampton can be found on the city’s website.

