Compton High School Class of 1973 to celebrate "Golden" Reunion in August 20232UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
CA Attorney General affirms Compton City Council appointment2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Man Killed By Wrong Way Driver In Long beachWestmont Community NewsLong Beach, CA
Disneyland Resort celebrates 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company2UrbanGirlsAnaheim, CA
Waymakers’ 12th Annual “Love Grows by Giving” wine tasting event
Waymakers presents its 12th Annual “Love Grows by Giving” wine tasting event on February 24, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa. Benefiting Waymakers’ Huntington Beach Youth Shelter, this event includes live entertainment, a live and silent auction and wine and beer samplings with complimentary hors d’oeuvres from your favorite local restaurants.
27th Surf City Marathon and Half Marathon presented by 361° returns to Huntington Beach
This Sunday, February 5, the 27th annual the Surf City Marathon and Half Marathon presented by 361° returns with 15,000 runners. The popular Orange County road race is a convenient destination event with the expo, headquarter hotels, start line and finish line festival all taking place along the Pacific Coast Highway just steps away from the sand.
Orange County Historical Society to hear about history of Irvine Ranch
At our February meeting, author and former Irvine Company executive Michael Stockstill shares the history and transformation of the Irvine Ranch. Stockstill’s presentation is based on the book he co-authored, Transforming the Irvine Ranch: Joan Irvine, William Pereira, Ray Watson, and the Big Plan (2022). He will tell the fascinating story of how the Irvine Ranch was transformed from an agricultural empire into the most successful New Town in the United States.
Casa Youth Shelter invites you to celebrate 45 years of supporting youth in crisis
Casa Youth Shelter will celebrate its 45th anniversary at Sapphire Nights, honoring those who have helped the organization to support our most vulnerable youth in crisis. Details on sponsorship and opportunity drawing coming soon.
Fresh Catch
Laguna Fish Co. serves up tacos, sandwiches, ceviche and more in a sleek yet casual setting. It’s been over three years since Tommy Bahama Restaurant, Bar & Store shut its doors and the building has remained empty ever since. But in January, the space finally gained a new tenant: Laguna Fish Co.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, February 5, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, February 5, 2023:. A chance of rain before 10am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 65. West wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Updates on the 63rd annual North-South All-Star Classic from Newport Harbor
It’s a big night of high school football as the 63rd Annual North-South All-Star Classic is held at Newport Harbor High School Saturday night. The South leads the series 33-26 and has won the last seven games. Tom Connolly will be writing about the game and Fernando M. Donado...
Newport Beach Chamber Hosts Economic and Financial Update with Christopher Schwarz, UCI Paul Merage School of Business, on Feb. 15
The Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce hosts the 2023 Economic and Financial Update with Christopher Schwarz, UCI Paul Merage School of Business, on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 10 to 11 a.m. This webinar is free for all and brought to you by UCI’s Paul Merage School of Business and Center...
Celebration of life for Elliot Blair, the O.C. Public Defender killed in Mexico, set for Feb. 11 in Garden Grove
TIME: 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM. LOCATION: Christ Cathedral Arboretum – 12141 S. Lewis St., Garden Grove, CA. The celebration of life will be open to the public. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Underground Grit or Project Kinship. Links below. UG: https://undergroundgrit.org/donate. PK: https://www.projectkinship.com/donate. There...
New homeless center opening in Garden Grove to serve Central O.C.
Supervisor Andrew Do supports the development of a homeless navigation center in Garden Grove, which has partnered with Westminster, Fountain Valley, and the County of Orange to open a multi-million-dollar center for the homeless. This center will serve families and residents in need of emergency shelter and provide supportive services with mental health, education, and employment assistance.
Supervisor Andrew Do supports Homeless Navigation Center in central Orange County
Marblehead Students Learn About Watersheds with Artist Wyland
Students at Marblehead Elementary School were in for a surprise when the Wyland Foundation Clean Water Mobile Learning Experience visited the campus on Friday, Feb. 3. Not only did students experience hands-on lessons about watersheds, eco-systems and urban runoff, but artists Robert Wyland and surfer Bill Stewart made a surprise appearance during the mobile learning lab’s stop at the school.
O.C. man gets three life terms for killing his girlfriend and their two little boys
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 42-year-old man was sentenced today to three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole for stabbing one of his girlfriends to death and killing their two young sons in 2012. The children’s bodies were never located. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange,...
Pet Project Foundation Provides $350K for Renovation to Local Animal Shelter
By April 2023, the Pet Project Foundation aims to unveil renovations to the San Clemente-Dana Point Animal Shelter that will provide a more calming environment for its population of furry friends. Construction of the $350,000 project kicked off in early January with the demolition of half of the shelter’s kennels....
PHOTOS: Talented seniors wrap up high school careers at all-star football game
Among the players in the all-star game Saturday night are South players (from left) Ethan Wheeler, Irvine; Adam Harper, Northwood; Joey Ricci, Irvine and Josiah Molina, Newport Harbor. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Talented high school seniors in Orange County are showcasing their talents one more time...
Hoag Digestive Health Institute Opens Comprehensive Clinic Focused on Whole-Person Care
In its ongoing commitment to whole-person care, Hoag Digestive Health Institute has announced the opening of a new, comprehensive clinic that brings together a multidisciplinary team of experts who collaborate to provide a treatment plan tailored to each patients’ unique digestive health condition. Focused on managing chronic and benign...
Results as of Friday evening in Seal Beach Council runoff
These results from the Orange County Registrar of Voters are not yet final or official. Mail-in ballots had to arrive at the Registrar of Voters by Friday, February 3. For City Council District 3, five precincts have been fully counted (except for pending mail-in ballots). Of a possible 3,314 registered voters, 1,942 ballots have so far been tallied for a participation rate of 58.60%. District 3 includes Hill, Coves, Bridgeport and Heron Pointe. It is currently represented by Mike Varipapa.
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Planning Session, Commissions & Committees
The City Council hosted a productive planning session on Saturday, Jan. 28, as Council members provided input and facilitated discussion on a number of topics. Financial status and budget development. Thanks to conservative budgeting practices, the City ended the 2021-22 fiscal year with a budget surplus of $24 million, which will be used to purchase property for a future police station. We also expect to end the 2022-23 fiscal year with at least a $10 million surplus, due to higher-than-anticipated growth in the top three revenue categories (property, sales and hotel taxes) and expenditure savings. Most of the 2022-23 surplus will be put in a contingency fund and replenish capital project fund reserves. We anticipate continued revenue growth in the 2023-24 fiscal year, although at a slower pace. The City’s aggressive paydown of future CalPERS liabilities will continue, and we expect to eliminate that debt in approximately 10 years.
State Route 74 at Nichols Institute daytime weekend closure February 4-5 and 25-26
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) continues work on State Route 74 (SR-74; Ortega Highway) in Orange County at Nichols Institute to the Riverside County line (Candy Store). Ortega Highway will be closed from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. (14-hours) on both Saturday and Sunday, February 4 and 5; and February 25 and 26. Only local residents will be allowed through the closure from Orange County, guided by a pilot vehicle. Through traffic will need to use one of the detours below. Message signs will be located at intersections leading up to Nichols Institute and Riverside County line (Candy Store) to advise motorists to take alternative routes.
California State Treasurer Fiona Ma endorses Dave Min for Congress
California State Treasurer Fiona Ma endorsed Orange County State Senator Dave Min for Congress in California’s 47th Congressional District. In just one week since announcing his campaign, Min has received the endorsement of over 50 local Orange County elected officials, the California Attorney General, ASPIRE PAC which represents 19 members of Congress, and Congresswoman Katie Porter who is vacating the 47th Congressional seat to run for U.S. Senate.
