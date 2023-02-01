ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KOCO

Gov. Kevin Stitt says he won't support bill punishing women for abortions

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said on Friday that he wouldn't sign a bill punishing women for having abortions in the state. Senate Bill 287 was introduced in the Oklahoma Legislature, and it would be the first abortion law in the state to target mothers. It was filed by Republican state Sen. Warren Hamilton, of McCurtain.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Oklahomans Debate State Question 820 On Recreational Marijuana

Oklahomans are nearly a month out from a long-anticipated election. With the recreational marijuana vote just weeks away, those behind the push said hundreds of millions of tax dollars are up for grabs. The group behind the effort, "Yes on 820," said they want voters to know how much is...
OKLAHOMA STATE
beckerspayer.com

BCBS Oklahoma, DRH Health reach deal

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma and Duncan, Okla.-based DRH Health have reached a two-year contract to keep the health system in network, the Duncan Banner reported Feb. 2. Duncan Regional Hospital will remain in network with Blue TraditionalSM, Blue Choice PPOSM and Blue Preferred PPOSM plans, according to...
DUNCAN, OK
tulsatoday.com

Special interest gators hunting your money

“Alligators” lurk in and around the swamp of the Oklahoma State Capitol. It’s that time of year when the special interest predators descend on state government to gobble up as much money and special benefits as possible without regard to performance, accountability, or financial sense. I recently got...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okwnews.com

Oklahoma Sends Questionnaire to determine the financial "boycott" of Energy Companies in State

OKLAHOMA CITY (February 1, 2023) – Oklahoma State Treasurer Todd Russ’ sent a letter and questionnaire to a list of national financial institutions, including fund managers and banks, to determine which companies “boycott energy companies” in Oklahoma. This move is the first step in compiling the list of companies Oklahoma government entities are prohibited from doing business with because of their environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Radio Business Report

A Rural Oklahoma FM Trades Hands

It’s a 14kw noncommercial FM facility serving a rural portion of Oklahoma. With the FCC’s blessing, it will soon become a property owned by Calvario Communications.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma bill would fine, jail drag queens for public performances

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative introduced a bill that would make drag queen performances in public spaces a felony offense. House Bill 2186 (HB 2186), authored by State Rep. Kevin West (R-Cleveland County), could have drag queens facing up to $20,000 in fines and/or up to two years in jail.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kggfradio.com

Oklahoma Attorney General Apologizes

Oklahoma’s new attorney general apologizes to a former cabinet secretary of Governor Kevin Stitt, saying his criminal indictment in 2020 was wrong. Attorney General Gentner Drummond sent the letter Wednesday to David Ostrowe, Stitt's former secretary of digital transformation and technology. Drummond writes that former Attorney General Mike Hunter failed to avoid the appearance of impropriety and should have removed himself from involvement in the investigation. Drummond is dismissing the case with prejudice, which means a permanent dismissal of a case that will not be refiled.
OKLAHOMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

10 Beautiful Trees Native to Oklahoma

Most of Oklahoma’s 12 million acres of forests are owned by private individuals, not the federal government or large companies. These forests mostly consist of oak-hickory trees, which are used for commercial wood products in northeastern Oklahoma. In the western and southern areas of the state, rainfall is less, and hickory becomes rarer. The most valuable wood is from the oak-pine forests in the southeastern corner of Oklahoma, which are owned by the forest industry and private landowners. The federal government owns about 300,000 acres.
OKLAHOMA STATE

