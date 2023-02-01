Read full article on original website
OK senator files bill to fight for veterans’ military benefits
An Oklahoma state senator has filed a measure to ensure that Oklahoma's veterans get their rightful military benefits.
KOCO
Gov. Kevin Stitt says he won't support bill punishing women for abortions
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said on Friday that he wouldn't sign a bill punishing women for having abortions in the state. Senate Bill 287 was introduced in the Oklahoma Legislature, and it would be the first abortion law in the state to target mothers. It was filed by Republican state Sen. Warren Hamilton, of McCurtain.
KOCO
Oklahoma's State Chamber releases priorities for upcoming legislative session
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma's largest chamber released its priorities this week for the upcoming 2023 legislative session. Members of the Oklahoma's State Chamber said their goal is to make sure Oklahoma stays competitive over other states. They believe this starts with taxes and the state's workforce. >> Download the...
News On 6
Oklahomans Debate State Question 820 On Recreational Marijuana
Oklahomans are nearly a month out from a long-anticipated election. With the recreational marijuana vote just weeks away, those behind the push said hundreds of millions of tax dollars are up for grabs. The group behind the effort, "Yes on 820," said they want voters to know how much is...
Former Assistant General Counsel for OSDE fired hours after January state board meeting
Lori Murphy, former Assistant General Counsel, showed up to the January 26 Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting wearing a “Trans Ally” mask. Later that day, she was fired.
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Oklahoma, DRH Health reach deal
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma and Duncan, Okla.-based DRH Health have reached a two-year contract to keep the health system in network, the Duncan Banner reported Feb. 2. Duncan Regional Hospital will remain in network with Blue TraditionalSM, Blue Choice PPOSM and Blue Preferred PPOSM plans, according to...
tulsatoday.com
Special interest gators hunting your money
“Alligators” lurk in and around the swamp of the Oklahoma State Capitol. It’s that time of year when the special interest predators descend on state government to gobble up as much money and special benefits as possible without regard to performance, accountability, or financial sense. I recently got...
kosu.org
AG education spending investigation, Ryan Walters before lawmakers, VA Director Joel Kintsel and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican political consultant Neva Hill and civil rights attorney Ryan Kiesel about an investigation over misspent COVID-19 education funds and a budget hearing for State Superintendent Ryan Walters before lawmakers. The trio also discusses the firing of a state Department...
okwnews.com
Oklahoma Sends Questionnaire to determine the financial "boycott" of Energy Companies in State
OKLAHOMA CITY (February 1, 2023) – Oklahoma State Treasurer Todd Russ’ sent a letter and questionnaire to a list of national financial institutions, including fund managers and banks, to determine which companies “boycott energy companies” in Oklahoma. This move is the first step in compiling the list of companies Oklahoma government entities are prohibited from doing business with because of their environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies.
KOCO
Oklahoma Scholarship Competition registration ends in late February
There are still a few weeks left to register for the Oklahoma scholarship competition sponsored by the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
Radio Business Report
A Rural Oklahoma FM Trades Hands
It’s a 14kw noncommercial FM facility serving a rural portion of Oklahoma. With the FCC’s blessing, it will soon become a property owned by Calvario Communications.
pryorinfopub.com
Group forms to oppose upcoming vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A coalition of community, business and law enforcement leaders filed papers with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission this week to oppose State Question 820, the effort to legalize recreational marijuana. Voters go to the polls March 7 to vote on the proposal during a special election. Former...
KOCO
Multi-million-dollar grant tries to fix shortage of mental health professionals in rural Oklahoma schools
OKLAHOMA CITY — A multi-million-dollar grant tries to fix a shortage of mental health professionals in rural Oklahoma schools. Researchers at the University of Oklahoma are leading this effort. They want to train 64 behavior analysts, counselors and social workers who will work with and inside schools in rural parts of the state.
KOCO
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
okcfox.com
Probe into Tacos San Pedro tax credit reveals shocking lack of state oversight
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — FOX 25 has a follow-up on our investigation of a massive tax credit handed out to a small taco shop on the south side. FOX 25 was the first to report Tacos San Pedro was approved for a nearly quarter billion dollar subsidy that's meant for big manufacturers in Oklahoma.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma bill would fine, jail drag queens for public performances
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative introduced a bill that would make drag queen performances in public spaces a felony offense. House Bill 2186 (HB 2186), authored by State Rep. Kevin West (R-Cleveland County), could have drag queens facing up to $20,000 in fines and/or up to two years in jail.
kggfradio.com
Oklahoma Attorney General Apologizes
Oklahoma’s new attorney general apologizes to a former cabinet secretary of Governor Kevin Stitt, saying his criminal indictment in 2020 was wrong. Attorney General Gentner Drummond sent the letter Wednesday to David Ostrowe, Stitt's former secretary of digital transformation and technology. Drummond writes that former Attorney General Mike Hunter failed to avoid the appearance of impropriety and should have removed himself from involvement in the investigation. Drummond is dismissing the case with prejudice, which means a permanent dismissal of a case that will not be refiled.
a-z-animals.com
10 Beautiful Trees Native to Oklahoma
Most of Oklahoma’s 12 million acres of forests are owned by private individuals, not the federal government or large companies. These forests mostly consist of oak-hickory trees, which are used for commercial wood products in northeastern Oklahoma. In the western and southern areas of the state, rainfall is less, and hickory becomes rarer. The most valuable wood is from the oak-pine forests in the southeastern corner of Oklahoma, which are owned by the forest industry and private landowners. The federal government owns about 300,000 acres.
Oklahoma Jailed Women Who Couldn’t Stop Their Abusers. Will a New Law Help?
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 2015, Kerry King was arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma, because she failed to stop her abusive boyfriend from beating her and her young daughter. That’s a slight simplification (read more about her case...
enidlive.com
Attorney General Gentner Drummond to Sue Biden Administration Over Environmental Policy
Oklahoma State Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced that he is suing the Biden administration over an environmental policy. The policy in question is giving the Lesser Prairie Chicken designation as an endangered species. This would allow the United States Fish and Wildlife Service to determine areas of critical habitat for...
