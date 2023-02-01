Read full article on original website
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Has Some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of MarylandTravel MavenCumberland, MD
Tik Tok video raises $150,000 allowing 82 year old Maryland man to retire from Walmart jobAsh JurbergCumberland, MD
From The Register To Retirement: How A Business Owner Helped The 82 Year Old Walmart Cashier Retire!Ty D.Cumberland, MD
This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MarylandTravel MavenCumberland, MD
Bojangles is coming to Baltimore
Bojangles have announced they're expanding their footprint with new restaurants in Baltimore. They have committed to opening five new restaurants throughout Baltimore.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Martinsburg, WV
Martinsburg is the county seat of Berkeley County and the largest city in eastern West Virginia. It is located in the lower Shenandoah Valley at the very tip of the state's Eastern Panhandle. Martinsburg is often referred to as the "Gateway to Shenandoah Valley" and has been named the "fastest...
echo-pilot.com
Hagerstown woman accused in 3 bank robberies in Pennsylvania
A Hagerstown woman is accused of committing three bank robberies in Pennsylvania over the last four months. Tiffany L. Martin, 47, was arrested Thursday in Washington County, Md., according to a Pennsylvania State Police news release. She is being held at the Washington County Detention Center until she is extradited to Pennsylvania.
Illinois Business Journal
Contegra completes 192,000-square-foot distribution center in Cumberland, Md.
Contegra Construction Co. has completed a new transport distribution center in Cumberland, Md. The 192,000-square-foot highly functional facility was built for Kansas City-based Jones Development. Located at 12000 Mexico Farms Rd, in Cumberland, the facility is constructed with tilt-up concrete panels and features 10,000 square feet of office space, 32-foot...
abc27.com
Franklin County bank robbery suspect arrested in Maryland
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman who allegedly robbed multiple local banks has been arrested in Maryland. According to Pennsylvania State Police, extensive investigations were performed and found that 41-year-old Tiffany Martin of Hagerstown, Maryland had allegedly robbed three banks between September 2022 and January 2023 in Franklin and Fulton counties.
justshortofcrazy.com
Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland
Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
Morgan Messenger
Garage blaze spreads into woods, tops Warm Springs Ridge
A blaze that destroyed a garage along Cold Run Valley Road west of Berkeley Springs has been pushed by high winds into the woods and spread over the top of Warm Springs Ridge. Dozens of fire units from as far away as Fayetteville, Pa. have joined the effort to contain the fire, which was creeping east down Warm Springs Ridge toward Widmyer Elementary School, which sits at the valley floor. Flames were visible from along U.S. 522 as darkness set in today, Friday, February 3. Additional fire units from around the region were still responding to the scene at 8 p.m., hours after the blaze began.
Woman charged for assault in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, MD – A Cumberland woman was arrested and charged for an assault the occurred Thursday night. In response to the report of an assault at the 400 block of Broadway Street at approximately 12:30 pm, Cumberland Police Department officers responded. When the officers arrived at the scene, they spoke to the victim. According to the victim, they had argued with Cassidy Richardson when he began to assault them. The victim also reported that Richardson jumped on their back and attacked them. Officers observed evidence of the assault and arrested Richardson. She was taken before a District Court Commissioner and The post Woman charged for assault in Cumberland appeared first on Shore News Network.
Large cave under Pennsylvania home reopened after being closed for 70 years
A unique house in Pennsylvania houses a secret cave in its basement that was off limits for almost 70 years. Until now. The Black-Coffey Caverns, originally called the Baker Caverns, can be entered again after almost three-quarters of a century have passed by. The house, owned by Dara Black, is located in the Franklin County community of Williamson. Black does tours that are conducted as open house events, where visitors...
MSNBC
Biden commends aviators for shooting down Chinese spy balloon
President Biden stopped to speak with reporters in Hagerstown, Maryland, following news that the Chinese spy balloon has been shot down over the Atlantic Ocean, and commended the aviators for successfully taking it down. Feb. 4, 2023.
tourcounsel.com
Apple Blossom Mall | Shopping mall in Winchester, Virginia
The Apple Blossom Mall is a 473,672 square feet (44,006 m2) shopping mall that was built in 1982 on the south side of Winchester, Virginia. It has 83 stores. Its anchor stores are Belk (former Leggett), AMC Classic, and JCPenney. The mall's one vacant anchor space was once occupied by Sears.
YAHOO!
Man with gun arrested following road rage episode, police say
Feb. 3—NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. — A road rage incident in Barr Township ended when state police arrested a Northern Cambria man for firing a handgun at a house with people inside, authorities said. State police from the Ebensburg barracks charged Anthony Joseph Barrett, 24, of the 300 block...
Two judges charged after conspiring to help embattled former Judge Goldston avoid prosecution
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two West Virginia Family Court judges are now facing charges after conspiring to help embattled former Family Court Judge Louise Goldston avoid prosecution after she illegally searched a man’s home during a divorce hearing on March 4, 2020. The revelation comes just days after...
YAHOO!
Man found dead in Hampshire home had gunshot wound
Feb. 1—JUNCTION, W.Va. — A man found dead inside a burning Hampshire County home Saturday afternoon had an apparent gunshot wound to the head, West Virginia State Police said Wednesday. Jeffrey Boyd, 57, was found in the Larion Drive residence that caught fire about 2 p.m. The home...
