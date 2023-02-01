ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana Point, CA

localocnews.com

Waymakers’ 12th Annual “Love Grows by Giving” wine tasting event

Waymakers presents its 12th Annual “Love Grows by Giving” wine tasting event on February 24, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa. Benefiting Waymakers’ Huntington Beach Youth Shelter, this event includes live entertainment, a live and silent auction and wine and beer samplings with complimentary hors d’oeuvres from your favorite local restaurants.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

27th Surf City Marathon and Half Marathon presented by 361° returns to Huntington Beach

This Sunday, February 5, the 27th annual the Surf City Marathon and Half Marathon presented by 361° returns with 15,000 runners. The popular Orange County road race is a convenient destination event with the expo, headquarter hotels, start line and finish line festival all taking place along the Pacific Coast Highway just steps away from the sand.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

SteelCraft Garden Grove celebrating Lunar New Year with a festival

SteelCraft outdoor urban eatery will hold its own Lunar New year with entertainment, food and drink vendors. Jennifer Le with SteelCraft Garden Grove joined us live with a taste preview. For more information visit steelcraftlb.com. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 20, 2023.
localocnews.com

Orange County Historical Society to hear about history of Irvine Ranch

At our February meeting, author and former Irvine Company executive Michael Stockstill shares the history and transformation of the Irvine Ranch. Stockstill’s presentation is based on the book he co-authored, Transforming the Irvine Ranch: Joan Irvine, William Pereira, Ray Watson, and the Big Plan (2022). He will tell the fascinating story of how the Irvine Ranch was transformed from an agricultural empire into the most successful New Town in the United States.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Steve Rosansky Marks 10 Years as President and CEO of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce with Record Memberships and Robust Events

The Christmas Boat Parade. Mayor’s Reception. Police Appreciation Breakfast. Wake Up! Newport. Economic Forecast. Inspire Women in Business. Navigate Young Professionals. Sandcastle Contest. Ribbon Cuttings. Those are just a few of the events and seminars hosted by the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce. “We are the most active Chamber...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, February 4, 2023

Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, February 4, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. A chance of showers after 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
tourcounsel.com

Cerritos Towne Center | Shopping mall in California

Cerritos Towne Center, is an open-air shopping center where you can go shopping, enjoy the atmosphere, and the restaurants that are around. Additionally, this site has a cinema and different entertainment areas for the whole family. Featured Shopping Stores: Kohl's, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less, Hibbett City Gear. Restaurants: Wood...
CERRITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Don’t miss tonight’s DTSA First Saturday Art Walk

Santa Ana’s acclaimed nonprofit Frida Cinema has taken over management of the Santa Ana ArtWalk. Held on the first Saturday of each month, the free event features multiple exhibitions and open galleries in addition to performances, according to Arts Orange County. The Next Santa Ana ArtWalk is set for...
SANTA ANA, CA
ldfalconflash.com

California State University Long Beach

California State University Long Beach was founded in 1949 as a state college. Long Beach is located three miles from the Pacific Ocean and 25 miles from downtown LA. It is a public University with a lot to offer. With roughly 90 majors to offer, Long Beach has anything from...
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Supervisor Andrew Do supports Homeless Navigation Center in central Orange County

Supervisor Andrew Do supports the development of a homeless navigation center in Garden Grove, which has partnered with Westminster, Fountain Valley, and the County of Orange to open a multi-million-dollar center for the homeless. This center will serve families and residents in need of emergency shelter and provide supportive services with mental health, education, and employment assistance.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

tourcounsel.com

Laguna Hills Mall | Shopping mall in California

Laguna Hills Mall was a shopping mall in Laguna Hills, California, in southern Orange County that is being redeveloped by the owners as Five Lagunas. The enclosed mall closed on December 31, 2018, and will be demolished. The exterior stores remain open. New retail, a movie theater, apartments, and a...
LAGUNA HILLS, CA

