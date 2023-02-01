Read full article on original website
localocnews.com
Waymakers’ 12th Annual “Love Grows by Giving” wine tasting event
Waymakers presents its 12th Annual “Love Grows by Giving” wine tasting event on February 24, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa. Benefiting Waymakers’ Huntington Beach Youth Shelter, this event includes live entertainment, a live and silent auction and wine and beer samplings with complimentary hors d’oeuvres from your favorite local restaurants.
localocnews.com
27th Surf City Marathon and Half Marathon presented by 361° returns to Huntington Beach
This Sunday, February 5, the 27th annual the Surf City Marathon and Half Marathon presented by 361° returns with 15,000 runners. The popular Orange County road race is a convenient destination event with the expo, headquarter hotels, start line and finish line festival all taking place along the Pacific Coast Highway just steps away from the sand.
KTLA.com
SteelCraft Garden Grove celebrating Lunar New Year with a festival
SteelCraft outdoor urban eatery will hold its own Lunar New year with entertainment, food and drink vendors. Jennifer Le with SteelCraft Garden Grove joined us live with a taste preview. For more information visit steelcraftlb.com. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 20, 2023.
On the Market: Sustainable Living
This LEED Platinum home is located in Corona del Mar. The post On the Market: Sustainable Living appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
localocnews.com
Orange County Historical Society to hear about history of Irvine Ranch
At our February meeting, author and former Irvine Company executive Michael Stockstill shares the history and transformation of the Irvine Ranch. Stockstill’s presentation is based on the book he co-authored, Transforming the Irvine Ranch: Joan Irvine, William Pereira, Ray Watson, and the Big Plan (2022). He will tell the fascinating story of how the Irvine Ranch was transformed from an agricultural empire into the most successful New Town in the United States.
Local history: The splendid but short life of the Long Beach Hotel
The Long Beach Land and Water Co. built the $50,000 hotel on the bluff at the foot of Cedar Avenue. It terraced down from Ocean Boulevard to the beach, rising three stories at the street level and five stories above the beach. The post Local history: The splendid but short life of the Long Beach Hotel appeared first on Long Beach Post.
This San Diego beach town made Forbes’ ‘Best Places to Travel in 2023’ list
A North County beach town has earned some bragging rights as the only city in California to make Forbes Advisor Magazine’s “Best Places to Travel in 2023" list.
localocnews.com
Steve Rosansky Marks 10 Years as President and CEO of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce with Record Memberships and Robust Events
The Christmas Boat Parade. Mayor’s Reception. Police Appreciation Breakfast. Wake Up! Newport. Economic Forecast. Inspire Women in Business. Navigate Young Professionals. Sandcastle Contest. Ribbon Cuttings. Those are just a few of the events and seminars hosted by the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce. “We are the most active Chamber...
Poppy season crackdown: Lake Elsinore adding restrictions to turn away poppy bloom crowds
Lake Elsinore officials are restricting parking and blocking off the entrance to Walker Canyon to prevent huge crowds and traffic messes as California poppies start to sprout up across the hills.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, February 4, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, February 4, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. A chance of showers after 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
tourcounsel.com
Cerritos Towne Center | Shopping mall in California
Cerritos Towne Center, is an open-air shopping center where you can go shopping, enjoy the atmosphere, and the restaurants that are around. Additionally, this site has a cinema and different entertainment areas for the whole family. Featured Shopping Stores: Kohl's, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less, Hibbett City Gear. Restaurants: Wood...
localocnews.com
Don’t miss tonight’s DTSA First Saturday Art Walk
Santa Ana’s acclaimed nonprofit Frida Cinema has taken over management of the Santa Ana ArtWalk. Held on the first Saturday of each month, the free event features multiple exhibitions and open galleries in addition to performances, according to Arts Orange County. The Next Santa Ana ArtWalk is set for...
Unique 'Glass Block House' For Sale In California
The garage can comfortably fit 30 cars.
ldfalconflash.com
California State University Long Beach
California State University Long Beach was founded in 1949 as a state college. Long Beach is located three miles from the Pacific Ocean and 25 miles from downtown LA. It is a public University with a lot to offer. With roughly 90 majors to offer, Long Beach has anything from...
localocnews.com
Supervisor Andrew Do supports Homeless Navigation Center in central Orange County
Supervisor Andrew Do supports the development of a homeless navigation center in Garden Grove, which has partnered with Westminster, Fountain Valley, and the County of Orange to open a multi-million-dollar center for the homeless. This center will serve families and residents in need of emergency shelter and provide supportive services with mental health, education, and employment assistance.
localocnews.com
tourcounsel.com
Laguna Hills Mall | Shopping mall in California
Laguna Hills Mall was a shopping mall in Laguna Hills, California, in southern Orange County that is being redeveloped by the owners as Five Lagunas. The enclosed mall closed on December 31, 2018, and will be demolished. The exterior stores remain open. New retail, a movie theater, apartments, and a...
localocnews.com
Pet Project Foundation Provides $350K for Renovation to Local Animal Shelter
By April 2023, the Pet Project Foundation aims to unveil renovations to the San Clemente-Dana Point Animal Shelter that will provide a more calming environment for its population of furry friends. Construction of the $350,000 project kicked off in early January with the demolition of half of the shelter’s kennels....
At least 3 businesses vandalized at Lakewood shopping center
At least three businesses at a Lakewood shopping center were vandalized overnight, including a taco shop, whose owners said marks the third time in four years the restaurant has been targeted.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
