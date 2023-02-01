At our February meeting, author and former Irvine Company executive Michael Stockstill shares the history and transformation of the Irvine Ranch. Stockstill’s presentation is based on the book he co-authored, Transforming the Irvine Ranch: Joan Irvine, William Pereira, Ray Watson, and the Big Plan (2022). He will tell the fascinating story of how the Irvine Ranch was transformed from an agricultural empire into the most successful New Town in the United States.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO