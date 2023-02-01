ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KFOR

Warm weekend, then good rain coming to Oklahoma

A good rain is on the way for the state. Look for winds to subside Saturday night with lows around freezing. Some fog may be found south and east. Sunday will be beautiful with highs in the low 60s, and light wind. Monday will be even warmer with upper 60s...
KFOR

Freezing fog, then fantastic weather weekend

Even though Friday night will be the most mild of the past 5 nights, there is a chance that a few Oklahomans may encounter less visibility or slick spots. Look for partly cloudy skies Friday night with a bit of fog or freezing fog mainly south. Fog may freeze in south central or south east Oklahoma.
KOCO

Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma

NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
KFOR

Windy and Mild this Weekend

After a chilly start, we will see nice weather today. Afternoon highs Saturday will climb into the upper-50’s and low-60’s. It will be windy today as well. We’ll see southerly winds gusting over 30+ mph, so Fire Danger will be elevated this afternoon. Clear and cold tonight....
KSNT News

NE Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon

OVERLAND PARK (KSNT) – A woman in Northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked a like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. Our 27 News Storm Track Chief […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KOCO

Vehicles involved in several crashes throughout Oklahoma after third round of ice hit

Several vehicles have been involved in crashes throughout Thursday morning throughout Oklahoma, including two crashes that were deadly. Authorities say a semitrailer driver died, and a passenger was injured after several vehicles were involved in a crash around 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Custer County. A second deadly crash was reported on State Highway 33 in Payne County.
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
Z94

Is This How Non-Okies Really See Oklahoma?

The internet is a gold mine. I've said that a million times over the years. YouTube is no different, even though it's harder to find little nuggets like this, it's still possible. I don't even know how or why it popped up in my suggestions, but the longer I watched it, the funnier it became.
KOCO

Oklahoma City Spark release schedule for inaugural 2023 season

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City's new professional sports franchise just released its schedule for its inaugural season in 2023. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. The Oklahoma City Spark open the season with back-to-back series at home against the Vipers and Pride. The Spark will...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
a-z-animals.com

10 Beautiful Trees Native to Oklahoma

Most of Oklahoma’s 12 million acres of forests are owned by private individuals, not the federal government or large companies. These forests mostly consist of oak-hickory trees, which are used for commercial wood products in northeastern Oklahoma. In the western and southern areas of the state, rainfall is less, and hickory becomes rarer. The most valuable wood is from the oak-pine forests in the southeastern corner of Oklahoma, which are owned by the forest industry and private landowners. The federal government owns about 300,000 acres.
KFOR

Made in Oklahoma: Super Bowl dip

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We call it Super Bowl dip, but it’s great anytime of the year. Everyone will love this cheesy dip with bacon. It’s great with corn chips, veggies or even as a drizzle in burritos or tacos. Ingredients. 6-8 slices Bar-S thick-cut bacon. 1...
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Oklahoma to The Grand Canyon

From lush green forests, cultural attractions, and unreal natural wonders to quirky cities, experience it all in this epic road trip from Oklahoma to The Grand Canyon. If you want an unforgettable escapade from your routine, this trip is perfect for you. The 990-mile road trip from Oklahoma to The...
oklahomawatch.org

‘Once-In-A-Generation Storm’ Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation

On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
