KFOR
Warm weekend, then good rain coming to Oklahoma
A good rain is on the way for the state. Look for winds to subside Saturday night with lows around freezing. Some fog may be found south and east. Sunday will be beautiful with highs in the low 60s, and light wind. Monday will be even warmer with upper 60s...
KFOR
Freezing fog, then fantastic weather weekend
Even though Friday night will be the most mild of the past 5 nights, there is a chance that a few Oklahomans may encounter less visibility or slick spots. Look for partly cloudy skies Friday night with a bit of fog or freezing fog mainly south. Fog may freeze in south central or south east Oklahoma.
KOCO
Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma
NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
KXII.com
Latest on road conditions in southern Oklahoma
Roads are dangerous across Texoma as the winter storm continues. There have been many car accidents throughout the area. As another wave hits, this number may increase.
KOCO
Oklahoma meteorologist says Chinese balloon differs from those conducting weather research
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted over Kansas City Friday. China said the device is a high-altitude balloon used for weather research, but there is skepticism from the Pentagon. The U.S. has been tracking the balloon since it was spotted over Montana about 60,000 feet above the ground.
Oklahoma AG preps lawsuit over the lesser prairie chicken
Many who reside in Oklahoma the lesser prairie chicken is symbolic of the Oklahoma prairies.
KFOR
Windy and Mild this Weekend
After a chilly start, we will see nice weather today. Afternoon highs Saturday will climb into the upper-50’s and low-60’s. It will be windy today as well. We’ll see southerly winds gusting over 30+ mph, so Fire Danger will be elevated this afternoon. Clear and cold tonight....
KOCO
Oklahoma City Thunder visits children at F D Moon Middle School for Black History Month
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder visited children at F D Moon Middle School in celebration of Black History Month. The players and Oklahoma historian Bruce Fisher teamed up to teach the importance of preserving history. The team took a break from shooting hoops to share stories. "It...
KOCO
Tourism Department looking for companies to fill void at state parks following Swadley's scandal
WATONGA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department held an open house at Roman Nose State Park in Watonga to give restaurants and vendors a chance to see the inside of a facility they could move into. The agency is looking for a new company to fill the...
NE Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon
OVERLAND PARK (KSNT) – A woman in Northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked a like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. Our 27 News Storm Track Chief […]
KFOR
Advisory, warning continues for portions of Oklahoma through Wednesday, closings
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As drivers get out and about this morning, they may find a few slick spots on the roadways. However, the roads have improved from Monday’s storm. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the following counties:. McClain. Pottawatomie. Seminole. Stephens.
KOCO
Vehicles involved in several crashes throughout Oklahoma after third round of ice hit
Several vehicles have been involved in crashes throughout Thursday morning throughout Oklahoma, including two crashes that were deadly. Authorities say a semitrailer driver died, and a passenger was injured after several vehicles were involved in a crash around 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Custer County. A second deadly crash was reported on State Highway 33 in Payne County.
Is This How Non-Okies Really See Oklahoma?
The internet is a gold mine. I've said that a million times over the years. YouTube is no different, even though it's harder to find little nuggets like this, it's still possible. I don't even know how or why it popped up in my suggestions, but the longer I watched it, the funnier it became.
KOCO
Oklahoma Scholarship Competition registration ends in late February
There are still a few weeks left to register for the Oklahoma scholarship competition sponsored by the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
KOCO
Oklahoma City Spark release schedule for inaugural 2023 season
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City's new professional sports franchise just released its schedule for its inaugural season in 2023. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. The Oklahoma City Spark open the season with back-to-back series at home against the Vipers and Pride. The Spark will...
a-z-animals.com
10 Beautiful Trees Native to Oklahoma
Most of Oklahoma’s 12 million acres of forests are owned by private individuals, not the federal government or large companies. These forests mostly consist of oak-hickory trees, which are used for commercial wood products in northeastern Oklahoma. In the western and southern areas of the state, rainfall is less, and hickory becomes rarer. The most valuable wood is from the oak-pine forests in the southeastern corner of Oklahoma, which are owned by the forest industry and private landowners. The federal government owns about 300,000 acres.
KFOR
Made in Oklahoma: Super Bowl dip
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We call it Super Bowl dip, but it’s great anytime of the year. Everyone will love this cheesy dip with bacon. It’s great with corn chips, veggies or even as a drizzle in burritos or tacos. Ingredients. 6-8 slices Bar-S thick-cut bacon. 1...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Oklahoma to The Grand Canyon
From lush green forests, cultural attractions, and unreal natural wonders to quirky cities, experience it all in this epic road trip from Oklahoma to The Grand Canyon. If you want an unforgettable escapade from your routine, this trip is perfect for you. The 990-mile road trip from Oklahoma to The...
oklahomawatch.org
‘Once-In-A-Generation Storm’ Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation
On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Out of the freezer, warmer temps arrive by the weekend
A mess of wintry weather is tracking to our south this afternoon. Freezing rain, sleet, and snow is impacting portions of Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. We are seeing a few light flurries here in the Sunflower State, but skies will clear out by the late afternoon. Temperatures will be in...
