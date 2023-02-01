Black history honored in Lima

Angie Rex and Dionne Dickey of the City of Lima’s Housing and Neighborhoods department showcase a display of Lima’s Black history. Precious Grundy | The Lima News

LIMA — Nationally, February is known as the month to commemorate Black history. One local resident decided to honor local natives who played a role in history throughout the city of Lima.

On the first day of Black history month, Dionne Dickey unveiled a display she created for her office.

“I did Lima’s Black history wall simply because I had not seen one,” said Dickey. “I think it is important to honor past history and it provides some inspiration for the future.”

Dickey said although she is not from Lima, she chose residents who made an impact. Dickey recalls hearing stories of the people she chose to honor on the wall.

“I chose names I remembered and wanted to honor them,” added Dickey. “The things that they have done in the community. A lot of firsts happened here. There are some monumental tasks/things that people have overcome that got us where we are today as a community. I would venture to say that some of these folks inspired our current mayor.”

“In spite of the trials and things they had to experience in the world, they have overcome and succeeded. I was inspired by that. I wanted other people to be inspired by it as well.”

Dickey honored many community members including Mayor Sharetta Smith. She also chose to celebrate past residents like Dr. Robert A Watts, Georgia Allen, Furl Williams, William A. Jackson, Ollie West, Louie Hamilton and many more. Each made an impact on the community.

According to an article in The Lima News in 1983, Joyce Garrett was the first Black teacher in the Lima schools. Garrett was described as a ‘quiet pioneer’ when she became the first Black person hired by Lima City Schools. Her position paved the way for many others.

“I think Black history is so important and critical in our community,” said Angie Rex. “We always talk about equity and how do we have an equitable community. I think that the history of what has happened in our community informs all of that. I am just so proud of Dionne for really taking this project on. She shared the history and inspiration of what has happened here. I think is such a beautiful picture of where we have been so we can move forward.”

