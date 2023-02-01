ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Black history honored in Lima

By Precious Grundy
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TQ9oP_0kZMxOmX00
Angie Rex and Dionne Dickey of the City of Lima’s Housing and Neighborhoods department showcase a display of Lima’s Black history. Precious Grundy | The Lima News

LIMA — Nationally, February is known as the month to commemorate Black history. One local resident decided to honor local natives who played a role in history throughout the city of Lima.

On the first day of Black history month, Dionne Dickey unveiled a display she created for her office.

“I did Lima’s Black history wall simply because I had not seen one,” said Dickey. “I think it is important to honor past history and it provides some inspiration for the future.”

Dickey said although she is not from Lima, she chose residents who made an impact. Dickey recalls hearing stories of the people she chose to honor on the wall.

“I chose names I remembered and wanted to honor them,” added Dickey. “The things that they have done in the community. A lot of firsts happened here. There are some monumental tasks/things that people have overcome that got us where we are today as a community. I would venture to say that some of these folks inspired our current mayor.”

“In spite of the trials and things they had to experience in the world, they have overcome and succeeded. I was inspired by that. I wanted other people to be inspired by it as well.”

Dickey honored many community members including Mayor Sharetta Smith. She also chose to celebrate past residents like Dr. Robert A Watts, Georgia Allen, Furl Williams, William A. Jackson, Ollie West, Louie Hamilton and many more. Each made an impact on the community.

According to an article in The Lima News in 1983, Joyce Garrett was the first Black teacher in the Lima schools. Garrett was described as a ‘quiet pioneer’ when she became the first Black person hired by Lima City Schools. Her position paved the way for many others.

“I think Black history is so important and critical in our community,” said Angie Rex. “We always talk about equity and how do we have an equitable community. I think that the history of what has happened in our community informs all of that. I am just so proud of Dionne for really taking this project on. She shared the history and inspiration of what has happened here. I think is such a beautiful picture of where we have been so we can move forward.”

Reach Precious Grundy at 567-242-0351.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lima News

David Trinko: What you say vs. what you do

Sometimes what someone says he wants doesn’t necessarily match up with his actions. For instance, I keep saying I want to lose a little bit of weight. My clothes are a little snugger than they ought to be, and I don’t have the energy I want to have. Yet whenever I’m offered a bowl of ice cream at the end of a long day, I seldom say no.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Chamber to hold civics bee

LIMA — The Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce is looking for students grades 6 through 8 for the National Civics Bee competition. Middle school students are invited to participate in the essay competition. The top 20 students will be selected to compete in a quiz event to test their civics knowledge. The Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce will host this event on 4 p.m. April 19 at the Lima Public Library. The finalists and top winners will receive various prizes.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Coleman to speak at 2023 Spotts Lecture

ADA — T.K. Coleman, will serve as the keynote speaker for the T.J. Smull College of Engineering’s 2023 Spotts Lecture. The free, public event will take place on Monday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. in the Freed Center for the Performing Arts. Coleman’s presentation will address “How to...
ADA, OH
WTOL 11

Stone Foltz's family meet son's organ recipient

DELAWARE, Ohio — Stone Foltz was a Bowling Green State University student who died in March, 2021, after a night of being hazed. It happened at a function of what is now a former BGSU fraternity. Foltz drank a full handle of vodka himself. In the days that followed, the family had to make a decision about organ donation. Today, Stone’s family is starting to meet and hear from some of the people who received Stone’s organs. And, the Foltz's invited WTOL11 to be a part of one of those meetings.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Lima News

Pandora native earns YSU degree

YOUNGSTOWN — Lindsay Peck of Pandora was one of more than 775 students awarded undergraduate and advanced degrees and certificates at Youngstown State University’s Fall Commencement. Peck earned a Master of Science in Nursing in Nurse – Anesthetist Track.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Lima News

Engaging in healthy living

LIMA — Many New Year’s resolutions have come and some have gone already, but one that will continue to inspire many is health and wellness. Members across the community have found creative ways to become healthy and stay active. Health does not just involve physical but also overall well-being.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Ottawa Chamber of Commerce accepting nominations

OTTAWA — Nominations for the Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce awards are now open. The winners of the awards will be honored at a dinner in May. The categories include Large Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, 4 under 40, Rising Star Award and Community Hero. Community members who would like to nominate a business can download the form at ottawachamber.org or from 129 N. Court St., Ottawa.
OTTAWA, OH
The Lima News

Lima City Schools hosts a “Taste of Career Tech”

LIMA — Career technical education provides students with the academic and technical skills, knowledge and training necessary to succeed in future careers. Lima City Schools features twelve programs — including the latest agriculture and outdoor opportunities and audio engineering — to prepare students to enter the workforce.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 27-Feb. 1

David J. Anderson, 59, of Lima, found guilty of physical control. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $250 fine. Jacquez C. Darby, 24, of Lima, found guilty of hit skip real property. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $100 fine. William J. Degen, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Four new firefighters sworn in

LIMA — The Lima Fire Department has four new firefighters. Joseph Morlino, Micah Chambers, Courtney Honcell and Reed Warnement were sworn in at the Mayor’s Press Conference Wednesday morning. “I really appreciate the men and women of our fire department and the work you all do,” said Mayor...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Sheets named to dean’s list

DUBUQUE, Iowa — The University of Dubuque congratulates Wade Sheets of Van Wert on being appointed to the Fall Semester 2022 Academic Dean’s List. Full-time students in good academic standing (registered for and having earned 12 or more letter grade credits for the term) who earn a term grade point average of 3.5 or above and who do not have any grades of incomplete for the term are named to the Dean’s List.
DUBUQUE, IA
WANE-TV

WATCH: Movers transport historic barn in Ohio

CONVOY, Ohio (WANE) – An Ohio barn that’s nearly a century old is on the move Friday. The structure, which stands at 4,000 square feet, is being transported almost a mile down the road in Convoy. At one time, horses and cattle called the barn home. Now, the...
CONVOY, OH
The Lima News

More parents claiming vaccine exemptions for K-12 students

LIMA — Fewer Allen County schoolchildren are finishing their required immunizations, a sign that mistrust of the coronavirus vaccines may have made some parents weary of routine vaccines children have received for decades. Ohio Department of Health data show only 87% of Allen County kindergarteners finished all of their...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Spencerville mayor resigns after pandering charge

SPENCERVILLE — Phillip Briggs is no longer mayor of Spencerville after submitting his resignation Thursday, according to a released statement from Spencerville Village Council. Briggs’ resignation comes in the aftermath of his Jan. 30 arrest by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of pandering obscenity involving a...
SPENCERVILLE, OH
wktn.com

Group Protests Removal of Baby from Home

A small, but vocal, group called Bring Emrelle Home held a protest on the south side of the Hardin County Courthouse in downtown Kenton Wednesday afternoon. The group is protesting the removal of a baby from a home in November of 2022 over alleged abuse allegations against the baby’s parents.
KENTON, OH
The Lima News

CrimeStoppers

LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Council, commissioners join forces

LIMA — The City of Lima and the Allen County Commissioners are embracing the idea of working together. Allen County Commissioners invited the City of Lima to its agenda meeting Thursday morning. This is not the first effort of the two government offices to come together. The city of...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
9K+
Followers
256
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy