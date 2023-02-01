Read full article on original website
A Cardiologist Tells Us What To Snack On For A Healthy Heart Over 40: Blueberries, Yogurt, And More
It’s always important to prioritize your heart health, but it becomes increasingly essential as you grow older. This is because aging can lead to changes in your heart that make you more likely to develop issues like heart disease over time. For this...
Ask an expert: How can Walnuts keep my brain healthy?
MSc Foods & Nutrition · 2 years of experience · Canada. Walnuts are great sources of brain-healthy nutrients, such as omega 3 fats, vitamin E, and melatonin. These nutrients act as antioxidants and protect the brain from inflammation and degeneration, which can contribute to diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. Omega-3 is also a key nutrient for promoting brain development in infants and cognitive performance and memory in adults.
What are the Symptoms of Decreased Cardiac Output?
Decreased cardiac output is when your heart can no longer pump enough oxygen to meet the demands of your body. A rapid heart rate is a common symptom of decreased cardiac output, but there are other signs and symptoms, too. Your heart is responsible for pumping oxygenated blood to all...
Eggs do not cause blood clots — they're safe and nutritious to eat, according to dietitians and evidence
Despite online misinformation that eggs may cause blood clots, there's good evidence that they're safe and nutritious to eat in a healthy diet.
How good is pomegranate for you? Find out what the experts say, get serving sizes, and health concerns
Slide 1 of 6: Quantity recommendation by Iyanuoluwa OyetunjiMaster of Science in Medicine, specialization in Human Nutrition · 2 years of experience · South AfricaPomegranate is a fruit, and a half of it is a serving. About two to four servings of fruit per day are recommended on the food guide pyramid. Diet diversification is advised.→ See benefits of Pomegranate from this expert→ Love Pomegranate? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
Is banana good for you? Find out what the experts say
Postgraduate in Nutritional Support/Bachelor in Nutrition · 13 years of experience · Argentina. Banana is a very nutritious food, it contains fiber, potassium, vitamin C and vitamin B6. This nutrients may have a number of health benefits, such as reducing the risk oh high blood pressure and heart failure.
Cardiovascular Disease: Eating 5 Eggs Per Week May Help Lower Your Risk
A study has found that people who ate five or more eggs weekly had improvements in some risk factors for cardiovascular disease. They had lower blood pressure and blood sugar. They also had less risk for high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. However, dietitians say it’s too soon to...
What to know about cataract surgery, the eye treatment that MrBeast said cured the blindness of 1,000 people
In a YouTube video that's gotten more than 60 million views, MrBeast said he arranged for 1,000 people to get sight-restoring cataract surgery.
Treating low vitamin D levels may help ward off suicide, study suggests
A new study hints that treating low vitamin D levels with supplements might have a critical benefit for certain people: a decreased risk of attempting suicide.
Eating Blueberries Everyday Stimulates Collagen Production, Skincare Experts Say
Collagen is a naturally occurring protein within the body that preserves your skin’s elasticity as you age, keeping your complexion firm and wrinkle-free. However, as you grow older your body begins to produce less collagen on its own, so tailoring y...
Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.
Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.
How Can I Lose Weight Around My Stomach And Waist
Losing weight around the stomach and waist can be a challenge for many people, especially for those who are prone to storing fat in these areas. The good news is that with the right combination of diet and exercise, you can achieve your goal of a slimmer waistline. Here are some tips and strategies that you can use to lose weight and improve your overall health.
What are the signs of liver damage?
Liver damage, or cirrhosis, may cause no symptoms in its early stages. Early signs may be nonspecific, such as nausea or fatigue. Later stages can lead to worsening symptoms such as jaundice, itchy skin, and swelling in the lower limbs. According to 2018 statistics,. adults in America have a liver...
What is Magnesium & Why Do You Need It?
You may have heard the buzz around magnesium. Whether related to claiming that it might improve sleep or the debate on its concentration in the soil, magnesium has moved more into the spotlight in recent years. But what actually is magnesium, and what can it do for you? Here we break down the facts surrounding magnesium, clear up any misconceptions and share ways to add this important nutrient to your eating pattern in a flavorful and healthy way.
What are the early signs of bone cancer?
Primary bone cancer, which is cancer that begins in bones, is very rare. Other types of cancer can spread to bones. Knowing the early signs of bone cancer may help a person get a prompt diagnosis and improve their outlook. symptom of bone cancer, whether cancer originates in the bones...
What Are Liver Spots?
Liver spots are small, dark spots on the skin that develop from excessive exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light, usually from the sun. They are not skin cancer. They are cosmetic in nature and are generally not cause for concern. This article discusses what liver spots look like, what causes them,...
Dental problems associated with greater risk for declining brain health
Taking good care of your teeth -- brushing, flossing, regular dental checkups -- is, of course, important for good health. Now researchers say it's also vital for brain health.
How fast does bile duct cancer spread?
Bile duct cancer is an aggressive form of cancer that can be difficult to treat. Many people with the cancer are diagnosed in its later stages. Also known as cholangiocarcinoma, bile duct cancer starts in the bile duct. These thin tubes start in the liver and enter the small intestine, carrying a fluid known as bile which helps digest food. There are three types: perihilar, distal, and intrahepatic.
What Types of Bread Can You Eat If You Have Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)?
Choosing bread that won’t cause an IBS flare can be complicated and different for everyone. While whole wheat may be off the table, other options could be worth a try. Once you determine your individual IBS triggers, you may find more bread choices than expected. Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)...
How Can I Lose Weight Fast Without Diet
Losing weight quickly without dieting is a goal that many people have. However, the key to weight loss is to create a calorie deficit, which means consuming fewer calories than what your body burns. This can be achieved through dieting or through changes in lifestyle habits. While dieting may be a quick fix, it is not a sustainable solution, and once you stop, the weight will come back. Instead, incorporating healthy lifestyle habits can help you lose weight faster and keep it off for good.
