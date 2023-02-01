Denver weather: Warm-up before snow chances return

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will heat up for the next few days, climbing close to 50 degrees by Friday. After a cold and snowy January, the thaw-out will begin to kick off February.

Wednesday afternoon hit the 40s for only the second time in the last two weeks. More 40-degree temperatures are on the way.

For the first time since 2 a.m. on Saturday, the temperature was above 32 degrees at Denver International Airport.

The National Weather Service recorded a temperature of 34 degrees at 10:40 a.m., which means that Denver was at 32 degrees or below for over 104 hours.

Weather tonight: Temps in the teens

There will be mostly clear skies on the Front Range overnight with patchy fog possible on the plains.

Temperatures will fall into the teens overnight.

Weather tomorrow: Heating up

Thursday will be sunny and dry across Colorado. Temperatures will hit the mid-40s in Denver and along the Front Range.

Denver will finally be closer to its average high for this time of year, which is 44 degrees.

Looking ahead: Next chance for snow

Denver will stay dry and mild through the weekend with sunshine each day.

The mountains will see snow chances return Saturday and Sunday.

There will be a system that moves through on Monday bringing the Front Range a 20% chance for snow. It will cool temperatures back into the low 40s.

