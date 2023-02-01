ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver weather: Warm-up before snow chances return

By Jessica Lebel
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VOJou_0kZMxFq000

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will heat up for the next few days, climbing close to 50 degrees by Friday. After a cold and snowy January, the thaw-out will begin to kick off February.

Wednesday afternoon hit the 40s for only the second time in the last two weeks. More 40-degree temperatures are on the way.

For the first time since 2 a.m. on Saturday, the temperature was above 32 degrees at Denver International Airport.

The National Weather Service recorded a temperature of 34 degrees at 10:40 a.m., which means that Denver was at 32 degrees or below for over 104 hours.

Weather tonight: Temps in the teens

There will be mostly clear skies on the Front Range overnight with patchy fog possible on the plains.

Temperatures will fall into the teens overnight.

Weather tomorrow: Heating up

Thursday will be sunny and dry across Colorado. Temperatures will hit the mid-40s in Denver and along the Front Range.

Denver will finally be closer to its average high for this time of year, which is 44 degrees.

Looking ahead: Next chance for snow

Denver will stay dry and mild through the weekend with sunshine each day.

The mountains will see snow chances return Saturday and Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O9d7I_0kZMxFq000

There will be a system that moves through on Monday bringing the Front Range a 20% chance for snow. It will cool temperatures back into the low 40s.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Mild weekend before snow chance Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — Some of the stubborn snow has finally started to melt across the Front Range, with more sunshine on the way in the Denver weather forecast for the weekend. The weekend will bring more sunshine and mild temperatures to Denver with gusty winds across the state. Weather...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver is experiencing the longest stretch without snow in a month

Much snowier than normal weather last month means the five consecutive days without snow Denver will experience from Wednesday through Sunday will be the longest since early January.The last occurrence of snow in Denver was on the final day of January last Tuesday. The city officially measured 0.1 of snow that day in the early morning hours.Since then there has been no snow in the metro area or anywhere else in Colorado and the same is expected for Sunday. The last time Denver went five consecutive days without snow was January 6-10 or four weeks ago.The streak may end at five days because a few flurries or very light snow showers are possible along the Front Range on Monday. And then there will be another chance next Thursday. But snow will be mostly in the high country both days and it's possible Denver receives no measurable snow next week.The longer term outlook calls for higher than normal precipitation across all of Colorado during the third week of February. That may be the week more impactful snow returns to Denver and the Front Range.
DENVER, CO
aboutboulder.com

Boulder’s Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded

Boulder, Colorado has experienced some extremely cold temperatures and heavy snowfall in its history. Here are a few fun facts related to the cold and snow in Boulder:. The coldest temperature ever recorded in Boulder was -29°F (-34°C) on January 9, 1875. Boulder receives an average of about...
BOULDER, CO
94.3 The X

What’s Really Going on with Colorado’s Biggest Theme Park?

If you've lived in Colorado for long enough, you've probably spent some time at the state's biggest, and arguably most fun theme park, Elitch Gardens. However, if that does apply to you, some news back in 2018 likely hurt your feelings pretty bad as an announcement was made that the park would be closing and the property is set to be developed into something that is, well, not roller coasters.
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

Food Truck Friday with Cousins Maine Lobster

In our landlock state, it’s hard to find some fresh Maine lobster rolls. Just a few days on the road, Cousins Maine Lobster food truck recently rolled into Denver, hoping to provide the tastiest Maine lobster rolls in Colorado. Brothers Raj and Rahul Mohan joined the Cousins Main Lobster franchise family in 2020 in the […]
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Metro Denver residents experience mail delays

COLORADO, USA — Mail delivery woes have been plaguing mountain towns so much that lawmakers are getting involved, and a lawsuit is being considered. But, it's not just a mountain issue. The problems in Summit County and other mountain communities were just the first to come to light. Mail...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy