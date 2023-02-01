Read full article on original website
Elon Musk's Twitter Will No Longer Support Free Access To Its API — In Hope Of Bringing In An Extra Buck
After cutting off third-party client applications like Tweetbot and Twitterific, Elon Musk‘s Twitter has now decided to discontinue free access to its API starting Feb. 9. What Happened: The official Twitter Developer account, in a series of tweets, informed users about the decision to stop supporting free access to the Twitter AI and launching a new basic paid tier.
Every Tesla Model Y Now Qualifies For The Full Federal EV Tax Credit
When the federal government first released its guidelines for the EV tax credit, many noticed a strange disparity. Tesla's Model Y did not qualify for the tax credit unless it was ordered with the 7-seat option. This came down to a weight and price discrepancy. Without 7 seats, the Model...
From Food to Cannabis Buds, X-Rays Are Transforming Supply Chains, An Expert Explains How And Why
When we think about X-rays, the first thing that comes to mind is usually radioactivity. But what if not all things radiated are radioactive? What if a lot of the food we eat is radiated for our own safety? And what about X-rays for cannabis?. Irradiated For Decades. Well, indeed,...
Elon Musk Victorious In Lawsuit Over 2018 'Funding Secured' Tweets: 'Wisdom Of The People Has Prevailed!'
On Friday, a jury ruled that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk is not liable for the losses incurred by Tesla shareholders following his "funding secured" tweet from 2018. The verdict, issued by a nine-person Northern California jury, came after two hours of deliberation following a three-week trial, reports Reuters.
NOTICE: Allianz SE Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit – ALIZY
The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Allianz SE ALIZY publicly traded securities between March 9, 2018 and May 17, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until April 3, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Allianz class action lawsuit. Captioned Weir v. Allianz SE, No. 23-cv-00719 (C.D. Cal.), the Allianz class action lawsuit charges Allianz and its top executive with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
If Charlie Munger Spent '100 Hours Studying Problems' Outside The US, He Would Be More Bullish On Bitcoin Than I Am Says Michael Saylor
Michael Saylor responds to Charlie Munger's criticism of cryptocurrencies. Munger's calls for a ban on cryptocurrencies in the U.S. Taunting Charlie Munger for his criticism of cryptocurrencies, Microstrategy co-founder Michael Saylor on Friday said had the Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman spent a hundred hours studying problems plaguing countries outside the U.S., he would be more bullish on Bitcoin BTC/USD than Saylor himself.
TNRG Signs Reg A Offering Agreement
--News Direct-- McapMediaWire -- THUNDER ENERGIES CORP. [OTC: TNRG] announces that it has executed an agreement this week with Dalmore Group, a broker-dealer, New York, NY, regarding the company's Reg A Offering. Terms and provisions of the agreement were not released. Dalmore will be assisting TNRG with the FINRA broker-dealer...
Nvidia Is The Beating Heart Of The AI 'Supercycle': Why Altimeter's Gerstner Has Been Buying Stock In The 'Essential Ingredient' For AI
Altimeter's Brad Gerstner says there's been a massive acceleration in AI development over the last two years. "Nvidia is the tool, the silicon that sits at the very heart of that supercycle," Gerstner says. With all of the craze surrounding ChatGPT, investors are looking for ways to get exposure to...
LITE ACCESS ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF AGM, ADOPTION OF SECURITIES-BASED COMPENSATION PLAN AND GRANT OF OPTIONS AND RSUS
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("Lite Access" or the "Company") LTE LTCCF, a world leader in the fibre optic products and advanced installation methodologies, announces the results of its annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held on December 2, 2022, the grant of stock options and restricted share units ("RSUs") and the adoption of a securities-based compensation plan (the "SBC Plan").
Sam Bankman-Fried's Emergent Fidelity Files For Bankruptcy Amid Battle Over Robinhood Shares
Emergent Fidelity Technologies files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Robinhood stake worth over $590 million at risk. Emergent Fidelity Technologies, the offshore entity that holds 55 million shares of Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD, filed for bankruptcy on Friday, as multiple parties try to claim ownership of the stock, Bloomberg reported. The...
Best Crash Gambling Sites for Real Money 2023 - Crash Crypto Bitcoin Game
--News Direct-- Crash gambling is a game that involves a graph and changing betting odds, but it is very simple to play. The line on the graph represents how the odds will change over time. Once the game starts it can crash at any point. So you need to cash out before that happens or the wager will be lost. For example, if the odds have changed to 2x as indicated on the graph and you wagered $50, then you can cash out $100 as a reward.
SQ LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Block, Inc. Investors Of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2023) - Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Block, Inc. ("Block" or the "Company") SQ of a class action securities lawsuit. The lawsuit on behalf of Block investors has been commenced in the the United States District Court for the Northern...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Meta, Apple, Snap And A Meme Coin Inspired By Musk's Dog Up 200% In January
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed the company's use of AI during the fourth-quarter earning call this week. Pet owners are warned about the dangers of using Apple Airtags as a tracking device on their animal's collars. Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week —...
Accutar Biotechnology Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for Phase 1 Trial of AC0676 in B-cell Malignancies
Accutar Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company focusing on artificial intelligence (AI)-empowered drug discovery, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the company's investigational new drug application (IND) for AC0676 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies. AC0676 is an orally bioavailable, chimeric degrader molecule designed to target and degrade Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) with high potency, selectivity, and broad mutant coverage. BTK plays a crucial role in the B-cell receptor (BCR) signaling pathway, and its constitutive activation is essential to the pathophysiology of many B-cell malignancies. Accutar expects to begin enrollment of a Phase 1 clinical trial for AC0676 in the beginning of the second quarter of 2023.
Xbox CEO Phil Spencer's Shocking Revelation About Activision Blizzard Takeover
In an interview with IGN, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer revealed that before Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard ATVI he “didn’t know anything” about that kind of transaction. Spencer disclosed the process had been “a learning experience” since it was announced in January 2022...
Jack Dorsey's Damus Not Welcome In China: Is Bitcoin Lightning Network To Blame?
Jack Dorsey-backed Twitter alternative Damus, which features integration with the Bitcoin Lightning Network, has been banned from the China App Store. According to Damus, they received a notification from Apple that the Cyberspace Administration of China deemed the app to contain "illegal content" because it is an "Information Services with Attribute of Public Opinions or Capable of Social Mobilization."
Charlie Munger Demands US Ban Cryptocurrencies: Calls It A 'Gambling Contract With A 100% Edge For The House'
The U.S. should follow China's example and ban cryptocurrencies, Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger said in an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal. Munger, a well-known critic of cryptocurrencies, believed there was a gap in regulation in the U.S. that allowed cryptocurrencies to flourish. "A cryptocurrency is not...
'Risk Of Overheating': 4 Experts On Hot January Jobs Report, How The Fed Will React
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower Friday after the Labor Department reported blowout U.S. jobs market numbers from January. The U.S. added 517,000 jobs in January, beating average economist estimates of 187,000 jobs. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.4%, below economist estimates of 3.6%. Wages were up 4.4% year-over-year and increased 0.3% from December.
Apple Shares Slide After Q1 Miss Amid Weak iPhone Sales; Installed Active Devices Cross 2B Mark
Apple, Inc. AAPL reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that missed expectations. iPhone revenue trailed forecasts, while strength in Services and iPad helped offset some of the weakness. How Apple Did On Key Q1 Metrics: Cupertino, California-based Apple reported first-quarter earnings per share of $1.88, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Veru Inc. (VERU)
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming February 6, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Veru Inc. ("Veru" or the "Company") VERU common stock between May 11, 2022 and November 9, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").
