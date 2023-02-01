ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk's Twitter Will No Longer Support Free Access To Its API — In Hope Of Bringing In An Extra Buck

After cutting off third-party client applications like Tweetbot and Twitterific, Elon Musk‘s Twitter has now decided to discontinue free access to its API starting Feb. 9. What Happened: The official Twitter Developer account, in a series of tweets, informed users about the decision to stop supporting free access to the Twitter AI and launching a new basic paid tier.
Benzinga

Every Tesla Model Y Now Qualifies For The Full Federal EV Tax Credit

When the federal government first released its guidelines for the EV tax credit, many noticed a strange disparity. Tesla's Model Y did not qualify for the tax credit unless it was ordered with the 7-seat option. This came down to a weight and price discrepancy. Without 7 seats, the Model...
Benzinga

NOTICE: Allianz SE Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit – ALIZY

The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Allianz SE ALIZY publicly traded securities between March 9, 2018 and May 17, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until April 3, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Allianz class action lawsuit. Captioned Weir v. Allianz SE, No. 23-cv-00719 (C.D. Cal.), the Allianz class action lawsuit charges Allianz and its top executive with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Benzinga

If Charlie Munger Spent '100 Hours Studying Problems' Outside The US, He Would Be More Bullish On Bitcoin Than I Am Says Michael Saylor

Michael Saylor responds to Charlie Munger's criticism of cryptocurrencies. Munger's calls for a ban on cryptocurrencies in the U.S. Taunting Charlie Munger for his criticism of cryptocurrencies, Microstrategy co-founder Michael Saylor on Friday said had the Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman spent a hundred hours studying problems plaguing countries outside the U.S., he would be more bullish on Bitcoin BTC/USD than Saylor himself.
Benzinga

TNRG Signs Reg A Offering Agreement

--News Direct-- McapMediaWire -- THUNDER ENERGIES CORP. [OTC: TNRG] announces that it has executed an agreement this week with Dalmore Group, a broker-dealer, New York, NY, regarding the company's Reg A Offering. Terms and provisions of the agreement were not released. Dalmore will be assisting TNRG with the FINRA broker-dealer...
NEVADA STATE
Benzinga

LITE ACCESS ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF AGM, ADOPTION OF SECURITIES-BASED COMPENSATION PLAN AND GRANT OF OPTIONS AND RSUS

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("Lite Access" or the "Company") LTE LTCCF, a world leader in the fibre optic products and advanced installation methodologies, announces the results of its annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held on December 2, 2022, the grant of stock options and restricted share units ("RSUs") and the adoption of a securities-based compensation plan (the "SBC Plan").
Benzinga

Best Crash Gambling Sites for Real Money 2023 - Crash Crypto Bitcoin Game

--News Direct-- Crash gambling is a game that involves a graph and changing betting odds, but it is very simple to play. The line on the graph represents how the odds will change over time. Once the game starts it can crash at any point. So you need to cash out before that happens or the wager will be lost. For example, if the odds have changed to 2x as indicated on the graph and you wagered $50, then you can cash out $100 as a reward.
Benzinga

Accutar Biotechnology Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for Phase 1 Trial of AC0676 in B-cell Malignancies

Accutar Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company focusing on artificial intelligence (AI)-empowered drug discovery, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the company's investigational new drug application (IND) for AC0676 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies. AC0676 is an orally bioavailable, chimeric degrader molecule designed to target and degrade Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) with high potency, selectivity, and broad mutant coverage. BTK plays a crucial role in the B-cell receptor (BCR) signaling pathway, and its constitutive activation is essential to the pathophysiology of many B-cell malignancies. Accutar expects to begin enrollment of a Phase 1 clinical trial for AC0676 in the beginning of the second quarter of 2023.
Benzinga

Jack Dorsey's Damus Not Welcome In China: Is Bitcoin Lightning Network To Blame?

Jack Dorsey-backed Twitter alternative Damus, which features integration with the Bitcoin Lightning Network, has been banned from the China App Store. According to Damus, they received a notification from Apple that the Cyberspace Administration of China deemed the app to contain "illegal content" because it is an "Information Services with Attribute of Public Opinions or Capable of Social Mobilization."
Benzinga

'Risk Of Overheating': 4 Experts On Hot January Jobs Report, How The Fed Will React

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower Friday after the Labor Department reported blowout U.S. jobs market numbers from January. The U.S. added 517,000 jobs in January, beating average economist estimates of 187,000 jobs. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.4%, below economist estimates of 3.6%. Wages were up 4.4% year-over-year and increased 0.3% from December.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
114K+
Followers
195K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy