4 Amazing Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
8 Colorado Springs Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyColorado Springs, CO
KKTV
Cajun flavor in the mountains: Manitou Springs to hold annual Carnivale celebration!
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You don’t have to go all the way to New Orleans to celebrate Mardi Gras!. Manitou Springs is holding its 30th annual Carnival celebration in just a couple of weeks!. “It’s the celebration of Mardi Gras that started here three decades ago, that we’re...
91-year-old Colorado festival risks cancelation this year
Donkey Derby Days, a celebration that has taken place in Cripple Creek for the last 91 years, may not return to the historic mountain town in 2023, according to a news release. The Donkey Derby Days festival was created to honor the donkeys that were left behind by miners after...
KKTV
Second forum to discuss possible widening of Fillmore and Uintah Streets
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Colorado Springs will be hearing from the public today about a controversial project proposed for southern Colorado. This comes after hundreds attended a town hall about two weeks ago. The proposed project would address mobility for Fillmore and Uintah Streets. The City...
tourcounsel.com
Pueblo Mall | Shopping mall in Pueblo, Colorado
Pueblo Mall is a shopping mall in Pueblo, Colorado, U.S. Opened in 1976, the mall features Dillard's and J. C. Penney as its anchor stores. Other major tenants of the mall include Jo-Ann Fabrics, Planet Fitness, and Altitude Trampoline Park. The mall is managed and owned by Centennial Real Estate.
Dave & Buster’s plans first location in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Dave & Buster’s, the arcade and sports bar chain, will soon have its first location in Colorado Springs, according to the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department (PPRBD). PPRBD says it issued a permit for the project earlier this week. The new Dave & Buster’s will be located at Briargate Parkway and Chapel […]
KKTV
East-west mobility study could split Colorado Springs neighborhoods
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs’ council members announced a proposed study that aims to extend Constitution to I-25 and widen Fillmore Street. The extension of Constitution Avenue would split neighborhoods. On Saturday morning, local community members gathered at Wasson Academic Campus to debate the future of their...
KKTV
GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: Manitou Springs gets ready for Mardi Gras
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help locating a missing 16 year old Friday morning. Officer seriously injured following reported carjacking and chase south of Colorado Springs. Updated: 6 hours ago. Officer seriously injured following reported carjacking and chase...
KDVR.com
Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested
A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. In Golden, ‘Woodstock for the golden retriever world’...
cpr.org
Pueblo could get a new contemporary train station
Plans for a new train station next to the historic Union Depot in Pueblo are moving ahead. The project is aimed at two proposed services, Front Range Rail that would run from Fort Collins to Pueblo and an expansion of Amtrak’s long-distance Southwest Chief line that would possibly connect La Junta to Pueblo and Colorado Springs.
Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo unveiled the most popular slopper-serving restaurants in Pueblo County. Nominations were submitted online to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo. Thousands of votes were calculated and a list of the top ten was compiled. Below are the places The post Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named appeared first on KRDO.
Spotted grizzly bears play-wrestle in the snow at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s a rumble-and-tumble kind of day for Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s (CMZoo) two grizzly bears, Emmett and Digger. CMZoo’s two 17-year-old grizzly boys can be seen play-wrestling in the snow. In this particular wrestling match, Emmett is standing up while Digger is on his back. According to CMZoo, Emmett and Digger are in […]
$4.6 million stormwater project on North Douglas Creek in Colorado Springs nears completion
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A drainage channel that caused erosion bad enough to threaten adjacent businesses, utility lines and railroad tracks, as well as Interstate 25 and Sinton Road, is around a month away from the end of a major restoration. KRDO Last summer, workers began upgrades to North Douglas Creek, where it flows The post $4.6 million stormwater project on North Douglas Creek in Colorado Springs nears completion appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Trail improvement and reclamation work to start at Red Rock Canyon Open Space
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Springs city officials said Friday that the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department will begin maintenance and trail improvement work on several trail segments in Red Rock Canyon Open Space early this month. During the project, officials said visitors can expect to see heavy equipment...
Construction worker falls 15 feet into trench in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A construction worker is in the hospital in serious condition after they fell 15 feet into a trench Satruday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. (CSFD) CSFD said they completed the trench rescue on the northeast side of town, near Black Forest Road and Research Parkway. CSFD assisted The post Construction worker falls 15 feet into trench in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
4 Amazing Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
mountainjackpot.com
STR Opponents in Woodland Park Land Major Knock Out Punch
Petitioners Temporarily Halt Law To Permit Vacation Homes In Residential Areas. It’s now official: A group of petitioners have succeeded in stopping an ordinance passed by the Woodland Park City Council, dealing with the heated issue of opening the door for short-term rentals in local neighborhoods under certain guidelines.
OnlyInYourState
The Incredible Buffet In Colorado With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes
Nothing is quite as satisfying when you’re hungry as an all-you-can-eat buffet jam-packed full of tasty options! What can be better? How about a buffet with an impressive selection of entrees, sides, AND desserts? That is precisely what you will find at the incredible King Buffet in Colorado:. Do...
KKTV
1 seriously injured in auto-ped crash in southern Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Northbound S. Nevada Avenue was closed Saturday morning at Southgate Road as police investigated a crash that landed a woman in the hospital with serious injuries. Police said a woman was crossing the street just before 8 a.m. when she was struck by a truck....
KKTV
Crews quickly knock out a homeless camp fire near Colorado Springs on Thursday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews quickly knocked out a homeless camp fire in the Colorado Springs area on Thursday. Just after 12:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced they were helping the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department with the fire near Las Vegas and Janitell The area is between S. Circle Drive and Highway 24 and is part of unincorporated El Paso County.
