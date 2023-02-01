ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitou Springs, CO

tourcounsel.com

Pueblo Mall | Shopping mall in Pueblo, Colorado

Pueblo Mall is a shopping mall in Pueblo, Colorado, U.S. Opened in 1976, the mall features Dillard's and J. C. Penney as its anchor stores. Other major tenants of the mall include Jo-Ann Fabrics, Planet Fitness, and Altitude Trampoline Park. The mall is managed and owned by Centennial Real Estate.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Dave & Buster’s plans first location in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Dave & Buster’s, the arcade and sports bar chain, will soon have its first location in Colorado Springs, according to the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department (PPRBD). PPRBD says it issued a permit for the project earlier this week. The new Dave & Buster’s will be located at Briargate Parkway and Chapel […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

East-west mobility study could split Colorado Springs neighborhoods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs’ council members announced a proposed study that aims to extend Constitution to I-25 and widen Fillmore Street. The extension of Constitution Avenue would split neighborhoods. On Saturday morning, local community members gathered at Wasson Academic Campus to debate the future of their...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: Manitou Springs gets ready for Mardi Gras

KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help locating a missing 16 year old Friday morning. Officer seriously injured following reported carjacking and chase south of Colorado Springs. Updated: 6 hours ago. Officer seriously injured following reported carjacking and chase...
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KDVR.com

Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested

A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. In Golden, ‘Woodstock for the golden retriever world’...
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

Pueblo could get a new contemporary train station

Plans for a new train station next to the historic Union Depot in Pueblo are moving ahead. The project is aimed at two proposed services, Front Range Rail that would run from Fort Collins to Pueblo and an expansion of Amtrak’s long-distance Southwest Chief line that would possibly connect La Junta to Pueblo and Colorado Springs.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo unveiled the most popular slopper-serving restaurants in Pueblo County. Nominations were submitted online to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo. Thousands of votes were calculated and a list of the top ten was compiled. Below are the places The post Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Spotted grizzly bears play-wrestle in the snow at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s a rumble-and-tumble kind of day for Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s (CMZoo) two grizzly bears, Emmett and Digger. CMZoo’s two 17-year-old grizzly boys can be seen play-wrestling in the snow. In this particular wrestling match, Emmett is standing up while Digger is on his back. According to CMZoo, Emmett and Digger are in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

$4.6 million stormwater project on North Douglas Creek in Colorado Springs nears completion

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A drainage channel that caused erosion bad enough to threaten adjacent businesses, utility lines and railroad tracks, as well as Interstate 25 and Sinton Road, is around a month away from the end of a major restoration. KRDO Last summer, workers began upgrades to North Douglas Creek, where it flows The post $4.6 million stormwater project on North Douglas Creek in Colorado Springs nears completion appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Construction worker falls 15 feet into trench in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A construction worker is in the hospital in serious condition after they fell 15 feet into a trench Satruday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. (CSFD) CSFD said they completed the trench rescue on the northeast side of town, near Black Forest Road and Research Parkway. CSFD assisted The post Construction worker falls 15 feet into trench in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

STR Opponents in Woodland Park Land Major Knock Out Punch

Petitioners Temporarily Halt Law To Permit Vacation Homes In Residential Areas. It’s now official: A group of petitioners have succeeded in stopping an ordinance passed by the Woodland Park City Council, dealing with the heated issue of opening the door for short-term rentals in local neighborhoods under certain guidelines.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KKTV

Crews quickly knock out a homeless camp fire near Colorado Springs on Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews quickly knocked out a homeless camp fire in the Colorado Springs area on Thursday. Just after 12:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced they were helping the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department with the fire near Las Vegas and Janitell The area is between S. Circle Drive and Highway 24 and is part of unincorporated El Paso County.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

