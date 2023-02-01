Read full article on original website
Will CME Group (CME) Keep Its Beat Streak Alive in Q4 Earnings?
CME Group (. CME - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 8, before market open. CME delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 2.98%. Factors to Consider. An increase in clearing, transaction fees and other revenues, and market...
Analyzing Disney Stock with Q1 Earnings Looming
DIS - Free Report) shares have climbed 27% to start 2023 with the company scheduled to release its first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings report on Wednesday, February 8. After such an impressive and extensive rally, the report will be critical to any further upside left in Disney stock in the near term. And investors may be pondering what lies ahead for the media and entertainment conglomerate.
Selective Insurance (SIGI) Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Miss
SIGI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating income of $1.46 per share, which met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line declined 6.4% from the year-ago quarter. The quarter witnessed average renewal pure price increases, solid retention, higher new business and exposure growth. Lower alternative investment income and escalating...
Atlassian's (TEAM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
TEAM - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings per share of 45 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents. The figure increased 4.7% from the year-ago quarter’s non-GAAP earnings of 43 cents per share. Atlassian’s fiscal second-quarter revenues increased 27% to $873 million and surpassed...
Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Soars 19.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
AFRM - Free Report) shares soared 19.3% in the last trading session to close at $21.14. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 79.2% gain over the past four weeks. The stock is currently...
Screening for Cheap Stocks with Dividends over 5%
(0:30) - Building A Portfolio With Strong Income. Welcome to Episode #315 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. This week, she takes a look at value stocks that are...
Northrop (NOC) to Repurchase $500M Shares Under ASR Agreement
NOC - Free Report) recently announced an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement with the Bank of America. Per the agreement, the company aims to repurchase $500 million of the common stock. The agreement is part of Northrop’s intent to return 100% of its free cash flow to shareholders through dividends...
How to Find Strong Retail and Wholesale Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
Buy These 3 Municipal Bond Funds for Steady Returns
Municipal bonds, or "muni bonds," comprise debt securities issued by various states, cities, counties and other governmental entities to raise money to build roads, schools and a host of other projects for public good. These municipal securities regularly pay interest payments, usually semi-annually, and the original investment or principal amount at the time of maturity. Interest paid on such bonds is generally exempted from federal taxes making them especially attractive to people in higher income tax brackets.
How Will Bank ETFs Perform in Light of Q4 Earnings?
Big banks will start releasing their quarterly numbers this week. Let’s delve into the earnings potential of the big six banking companies that could drive the performance of the sector ahead. According to our methodology, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) when combined with...
Intercontinental (ICE) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Miss, Dividend Up
ICE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.25, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 but came in line with our estimate. Also, the bottom line decreased 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. ICE witnessed a revenue decline, attributable to soft Exchanges and Mortgage Technology...
Does Nomad Foods (NOMD) Have the Potential to Rally 32.46% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
NOMD - Free Report) have gained 10.1% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $17.87, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $23.67 indicates a potential upside of 32.5%.
IHS Holding (IHS) Surges 6.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
IHS Holding (. IHS - Free Report) shares soared 6.1% in the last trading session to close at $8.36. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 21.2% gain over the past four weeks. The...
SkyWest (SKYW) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
SKYW - Free Report) reported bleak fourth-quarter 2022 results wherein both earnings and revenues fell short of the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported break-even earnings (excluding 93 cents from non-recurring items) missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents. The bottom line also decreased 100% year over year due to lower revenues.
LGI Homes (LGIH) Soars 6.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
LGI Homes (. LGIH - Free Report) shares rallied 6.6% in the last trading session to close at $124.75. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 19.1% gain over the past four weeks.
5 Dental Supplies Stocks to Buy Amid Recovering Prospects
The COVID-19 pandemic — an unprecedented biological crisis — altered the nature and dynamics of the healthcare industry. The Zacks Medical - Dental Supplies industry bore the brunt of the closure of dental practices and lower patient visits due to the risk of exposure to the virus. However, the dental market has experienced substantial recovery, primarily owing to the easing of prior restrictions and mass vaccinations. Apart from this, rising dependence on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics, teledentistry, and an increase in the number of patient visits are likely to help the industry thrive in the near term. Going by Market Research Future data available on GlobeNewswire, the global dental industry is expected to reach $60.37 billion by 2023, seeing a compound annual growth rate of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030.
Pinterest (PINS) Soars 9.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
PINS - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 9% higher at $29.10. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 12.3% gain over the past four weeks. Pinterest is increasingly establishing a unique...
What Awaits Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in Q4 Earnings?
AMD - Free Report) is set to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31. The company expects fourth-quarter revenues to be $5.5 billion (+/-$300 million), which indicates year-over-year growth of 14%, flat sequentially. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.51 billion, suggesting growth of 14.22% from...
Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
CTSH - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $1.01 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate but declining 8.2% year over year. Revenues of $4.84 million beat the consensus mark by 1.18%. The top line increased 1.3% year over year and 4.1% at constant currency (cc).
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) is a Trending Stock
STNG - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this shipping company have returned -1.5%, compared to...
