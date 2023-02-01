Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KIMT
UScelluar donating hotspots and internet service to La Luz Centro Cultural in Hampton
HAMPTON, Iowa – The La Luz Centro Cultural in Franklin County is getting a big donation from UScellular. The company says it is donating 150 wireless hotspots and two years of service, worth about $168,900, as part of UScelluar’s After School Access Project. “We serve approximately 50 youth...
algonaradio.com
County Approves Detour Agreement Near Whittemore
–The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors approved a detour agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation for work on Iowa Highway 15 during their meeting Tuesday. County Engineer Doug Miller addressed the board about the agreement, one which the board acted upon last year. Miller says the detour should only...
KIMT
Future unclear for 'offline' historic buildings at UNI
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — The Honors Cottage and Alumni House have been “offline” for several months at the University of Northern Iowa and are not being used for anything. But no concrete plans exist outlining what might be in store for the two century-old buildings, according...
KIMT
Cerro Gordo County to be part of new public/private health partnership program
BETHESDA, Maryland – Cerro Gordo County is one of five locations around the country picked to take part in a new program to support partnerships between businesses and public health departments. The de Beaumont Foundation says its new program, Innovative, Multi-sector Partnerships for Community Transformation (IMPACT) in Public Health,...
superhits1027.com
Property tax formula error by state means a $400K hit to Mason City’s FY2024 budget (AUDIO)
MASON CITY — City officials in Mason City are putting the final touches on the Fiscal Year 2024 budget, but just like other cities and counties in the state, they are dealing with an error in the formula that determines some property tax rates. Each year, the Iowa Department...
kiow.com
Buffalo Center Residents Discuss Loss of their MercyOne Clinic
Buffalo Center Mayor Rick Hofbauer and select councilmen held a public meeting regarding the recent announcement of the future closure of the MercyOne Medical Clinic in Buffalo Center. Over 100 residents attended the meeting at the Heritage Town Center to express their opinion and hear more about the closure. MercyOne...
Raucous birthday party bonfire leads to $4,500 fine
A birthday party and swap meet in northern Iowa last year resulted in a $4,500 fine for its host after photographic and video evidence revealed that partygoers burned a car as part of the festivities, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “It was a fine party until they lit the car on fire,” […] The post Raucous birthday party bonfire leads to $4,500 fine appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
KAAL-TV
Zumbrota man appears in court with highest criminal score in judge’s experience
(ABC 6 News) – A Zumbrota man appeared in Dodge County Court Thursday, Feb. 2, and was found to have the highest accumulated criminal score in Judge Jodi Williams’ history with the county. Ramon Jimenez Ruiz, 43, was arrested in early January on a charge of felony check...
KIMT
One hurt after semi and pickup truck collide in Freeborn County
BANCROFT TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and a semi collided on Interstate 35 in southern Minnesota Saturday morning. The State Patrol says it happened just after 7:30 am near mile marker 13 in Freeborn County. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Todd Alan Vanessen, 53 of Edgerton, and a 2020 Freightliner driven by Denece Lynn Frisbie, 58, were both northbound on I-35 and alongside each other when they crashed together.
KIMT
Two winners in North Iowa claim their lottery prizes
CLIVE, Iowa – Two North Iowa woman have won big with Iowa Lottery scratch games. Jessica Chambers of Mason City won the 16th top prize in the “Colossal Crossword” scratch game. She claimed her $300,000 prize at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. Chambers bought her winning ticket at Northside Liquor, 1303 North Federal Avenue in Mason City.
connectbiz.com
It’s All in the Family
Herman Manufacturing is a family-owned, family-run business. Pictured above are four generations of the Herman Family. Pictured, from left to right are John P. Herman, Joann Schroeder, Mark Herman, Zack Kuhns and John F. Herman. There is something special about a business that has stood the test of time. For...
superhits1027.com
Marshalltown man sentenced to probation in Mason City convenience store burglary
MASON CITY — A Marshalltown man who pleaded guilty to burglarizing a Mason City convenience store has been sentenced to probation. 37-year-old Brock Casaday was charged with third-degree burglary after being accused of cutting a hole in a bathroom ceiling at the YesWay in the 1400 block of 4th Southeast in the early morning hours of July 7th 2021, where he then stole over $200 worth of merchandise and attempted to remove the store’s safe.
KIMT
Woman believed dead after house fire in Kossuth County
BURT, Iowa – One person is hospitalized and another is believed dead after a house fire in Kossuth County. A 911 call at 1:30 am Thursday reported a house fire in the 400 block of Walnut Street in Burt, a community of about 400 people. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, the caller said they were returning home from their night shift job and saw a two-story home being consumed by flames.
3 kids, 1 adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
WELLSBURG, Iowa — Authorities have identified the three children and one adult who died in a rollover crash in northern Iowa that also injured the nine other passengers Friday morning.The Iowa State Patrol said Marlin Borntreger, 1; Rebecca Borntreger, 2; Emma Borntreger, 4; and Ervin J. Borntreger, 22, all died. None of the occupants of the van were using seatbelts or child car seats.Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla said the driver lost control of the van on a stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg that was covered with snow and ice. Four passengers were ejected when the van entered the median and rolled over.Dinkla said he didn't have an update on the conditions of the nine people who were injured. They were taken to hospitals in Grundy County and Waterloo.The injured people included six adults and three young children. Everyone in the van was from Delhi, Iowa, which is a small city in Delaware County about 50 miles northeast of Cedar Rapids.
KIMT
Mitchell County nursing home administrator accused of embezzlement
OSAGE, Iowa – The woman accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from the Stacyville Community Nursing Home is pleading not guilty. Liza Lee Klimesh, 39 of Cresco, is charged with first-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card. Court documents state Klimesh misappropriated funds while employed as the...
Cresco Times
Fire destroys wood shop
CRESCO - At 8:54 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office took a 911 call of a shed fire at 7011 Unity Ave., northwest of Cresco. Howard County Sheriff Tim Beckman reported the owner of the shed was Fred Miller. It was an Amish woodworking shop.
KIMT
Mason City woman pleads guilty to dependent adult exploitation
MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered by a woman accused of stealing from the disabled people she was hired to care for. Katelyn Roberts, 25 of Mason City, is scheduled to be sentenced on March 20 for one count of dependent adult abuse. Investigators say Roberts...
kiow.com
Kanawha Discusses Burning of Trash
The Kanawha City Council is discussing the burning of trash inside the city limits. Council members took up a resolution that deals with the issue according to Kanawha Mayor Gloria Sobek. The council is concerned about the possibility that residents may resort to this form of garbage disposal instead of...
KIMT
Fillmore County man sentenced for keeping meth items around a child
PRESTON, Minn. – A man accused of keeping drug items around a child has been sentenced. Evan Dillon Kringler, 29 of Spring Valley, was arrested in June 2022 after the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said it located suspected meth, psychedelic mushrooms, THC wax, and a handgun in the 600 block of Division Ave in Spring Valley. Kringler was charged with six drug-related felonies and three misdemeanors.
Comments / 0