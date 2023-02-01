ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee, NC

PHOTO GALLERY: Cherokee Crowns Sports Queen

By By BOBBY VAUGHN
 3 days ago

Cherokee High School crowned its All Sports Queen on Friday night at halftime of the boys basketball game against Claiborne County. Candidates and their escorts included: Kailee Cinnamon (baseball) and Cole Putnal; Makenzie Donels (bowling) and Blake Cope; Kyla Howe (boys basketball) and Brayden Lawson; Amelia Metz (boys track) and Dawson Pridemore; Briana Pearson (cheerleading) and Neyland Marshall; Landry Russell (cross country) and Landon McAllister; Chloe Bradley (football) and Elijah Davis; Macy McDavid (girls basketball) and Brady LeRoy; Sophie Weems (girls track) and Jacob Brooks; Lilli Kate Barker (golf) and Vance Gulley; Jennah Windham (soccer) and Lucas Jarnigan; Hannah Bates (softball) and Zed Teaster; Neyla Price (swimming) and Tucker Houck; Hannah Bates (softball) and Zed Teaster; Mallory Cope (tennis) and Kurtis Denton; and Makenna Bledsoe (volleyball) and Noah Parvin.

