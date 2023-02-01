Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Prep basketball: Noxubee County girls dominate West Point
WEST POINT — With district schedules done and over with, Noxubee County and West Point girls basketball didn’t really have much to play for on Friday night other than to win a local rivalry. The Tigers and Green Wave both secured the No. 1 seeds in their respective...
impact601.com
Four Bulldogs part ways to head to the next level after historic high school careers
After being a part of Jasper County history by winning back-to-back State Championships, four Bay Springs Bulldogs signed scholarships to play at the next level and further their athletic and academic careers. “When I got here nine years ago, these guys were babies,” said Bay Springs head coach Dan Brady...
WTOK-TV
Quitman retires former professional basketball player, Kelly McCarty’s, jersey
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Quitman Panthers had the honors of retiring former Panthers basketball player and former professional basketball player, Kelly McCarty’s jersey Friday night. McCarty played for Quitman from 1990-1994. After he finished his successful career at Quitman he went on to play at Southern Miss where...
WTOK-TV
ECCC baseball past and present meet for 1st pitch dinner
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - JUCO baseball is finally here but before the Warriors’ season begins, Head Coach Neal Holliman got his players together to meet the Warriors of the past in the annual first pitch dinner. “We just wanted to bring back all of the former Coaches that were...
WTOK-TV
MCC baseball set to open the season against former rival Delgado
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Opening day is less than 24 hours away for Meridian Community College and they start the season against former foe Delgado. The Eagles will travel to Panama City Beach to take on the Dolphins at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. The Eagles and the Dolphins go back...
WTOK-TV
The race is on for Lauderdale County
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With Lauderdale County having four openings in political offices the 2023 race is definitely on!. Wednesday was the final day to qualify for office here in Lauderdale County. A total of 48 candidates will be on the ballot during the primaries August 8th. News 11 was...
WTOK-TV
The MCC Arts And Letters Series presented Shrek The Musical Jr Saturday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Take One, MCC’S after school performing arts program for children ages 8 - 12 entertained a packed-out McCain theater today with Shrek the Musical Jr. Classes for Take One were held at MCC every Tuesday between September and February, with local kids learning the art...
WTOK-TV
Family of Montevious Goss wants to keep his name alive
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The family of Montevious Goss is beginning to process the news of his death. Goss’s body was found in Louisville, Mississippi earlier this week. The family knew people had heard his name in the news, but they wanted those people to know who he was.
WTOK-TV
Paving on Sela Ward Parkway resumes Friday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian said drivers can expect to see crews back at work on Sela Ward Parkway Friday. The plan is to work through the weekend and complete the paving on Monday, Feb. 6. Rain prevented crews from finishing this week. “We have to get...
WTOK-TV
Clarke County Court Justice Judge Toby Bartee reflects on Black History Month
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As we welcome in the month of February, News 11 also wants to celebrate and recognize Black History Month. Black History Month is a time where we pay tribute to African Americans by honoring their triumphs and acknowledging their struggles throughout U.S. history. In Clarke County,...
WTOK-TV
Meridian Railroad Museum hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new tourist attraction is now open in the Queen City. The Meridian Railroad Museum held it’s ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday morning. The Meridian Rails Historical Society has been working towards the opening of the museum since 2020. Lucy Dormont, the Executive Director of...
WDAM-TV
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) - Railroad workers in Louisville, Mississippi discovered the body of a missing teen while working in the woods on Monday. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety Crime Scene Unit and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation were soon called in to assist. Authorities would confirm Wednesday that the...
WTOK-TV
Magnolia State Archaeological Society’s Annual Native American artifact show
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Magnolia State Archaeological Society’s Annual Native American artifact show was held in the Temple Theatre today. Collectors from all over the southeast gathered today to display their artifacts to the public and while some are just for display you would also have a chance to purchase some of the highly collectible arrowheads.
WTOK-TV
Two new TV channels launched Friday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two new networks launched in Meridian Feb. 3. WTOK-TV Vice President/General Manager Jacque Harms said the station has worked through contracts and technical issues to broadcast networks called Heroes & Icons and StartTV. “We want to thank everyone for their patience. I know we promised new...
kicks96news.com
Child Molestation and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
EDDIE MOWDY, 59, of Philadelphia, Molestation – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $0. ELIZABETH PARKER, 22, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $600. CEDRIC GRANT ROGERS, 41, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License – DUI, No...
WTOK-TV
Part of Hwy. 145 in Clarke County to be closed temporarily
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A road closure is planned for a portion of Highway 145 in Clarke County. A bridge replacement project will start at 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13. Both directions of traffic will have to detour between Early Lane and County Road 128. It’s not known how long it will take to replace the bridge.
WTOK-TV
Northeast Lauderdale Elementary hosts annual ‘Science Night’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a night of educational fun at Northeast Lauderdale Elementary Thursday as students and staff experimented with scientific projects. This is the third year Northeast Elementary partnered with Northeast High School’s Science Department for ‘Science Night.’. There were interactive booths for families to...
WTOK-TV
Kemper Co. investigation leads to charges, warrants also issued
DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said an open investigation started Jan. 15 at the Kemper County Jail has led to two people being charged and two people wanted on active warrants. The charges are introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, trafficking of controlled substance and...
WTOK-TV
Suspect wanted in Quitman
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Bobby Gene Stokes, III. He’s wanted for a Jan. 28 shooting into an occupied dwelling and assault aggravated with a deadly weapon. Stokes, 20, has a slender build. He is known to frequent Clarke...
