DNC approves new presidential primary calendar, strips New Hampshire of 'first-in-the-nation' status
The Democratic Party on Saturday approved the reordering of its 2024 presidential primary, replacing Iowa with South Carolina in the leadoff spot as part of a major shake-up meant to empower Black and other minority voters critical to its base of support. VIDEO IN PLAYER ABOVE: New Hampshire politicians in...
FBI to search Mike Pence's home and office for classified materials
WASHINGTON — The FBI is expected to search former Vice President Mike Pence's house in Indiana and office in Washington for additional classified materials, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Pence's representatives have been in talks with the Justice Department over the searches and have expressed that they...
Proposal would allow armed teachers in Maine schools
AUGUSTA, Maine - Republican lawmakers said it's time to beef up security in Maine schools, either with armed security officers or by allowing teachers to be armed. A bill sponsored by Rep. Steven Foster, R-Dexter, would allow a school employee who completes a certification to have a gun on school property. Saying "the time has come," Foster said he began thinking about arming school staff after a school shooting in Florida in which 17 people were killed in 2018. Last year, a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at a school in Texas. Language on two other bills addressing school security has not been finalized. The Maine Gun Safety Coalition believes it's a bad idea for teachers to be armed, even if they completed certification and training approved by the Board of Trustees of the Maine Criminal Justice Academy. Republican lawmakers are emphasizing education during this legislative session. They're also sponsoring proposals to create transparency in school curriculums and to create more school choice. Something also needs to be done about declining test scores, Sen. Jim Libby, R-Cumberland.
What Mainers need to know about the COVID public health emergency's end
President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he would end the emergency statuses governing the COVID-19 response May 11, a move that triggers health coverage changes long planned for by states. The government’s decision to end emergency status is not related to the World Health Organization’s opinion this week that the...
