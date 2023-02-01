ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood

In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Bear markets allow long-term investors the opportunity to pounce on high-quality businesses at discount. Buying stakes in these three industry-leading stocks would be a smart way to put $300 to work. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
housebeautiful.com

Zillow Just Predicted the Hottest Housing Markets for 2023—and They Might Shock You

New year, new you, and new city, to boot? According to Zillow, the answer is yes. The real-estate platform just released its list of the 10 hottest markets in 2023—and the results might surprise you. Shooting to the very top of the list is Charlotte, North Carolina, which Zillow ranked based on its home value growth and increase in owner-occupied residences. Meanwhile, Cleveland and Pittsburgh received the coveted second and third spots, respectively, because both are high in projections for time on market and new jobs per new home built.
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
Motley Fool

Down 45%, 1 Warren Buffett Growth Stock to Buy in 2023

Amazon's valuation has been pressured by macroeconomic conditions and some mistimed investments. However, the company's core businesses still look very strong, and the stock is attractively valued. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Motley Fool

4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

A good deal of stocks appear to have begun a recovery from bear market lows. Depressed valuations make a fivefold (or more) rebound in many growth stocks increasingly likely. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ

BlackRock Increases Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.93MM shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB). This represents 8.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.68MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ

BlackRock Increases Position in COASTAL FINANCIAL (CCB)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.68MM shares of COASTAL FINANCIAL CORP (CCB). This represents 5.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated May 9, 2022 they reported 0.64MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.74% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

State Street Increases Position in Caretrust REIT (CTRE)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.99MM shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE). This represents 6.17% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.32MM shares and 5.48% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.60% and an increase in total ownership of 0.69% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

