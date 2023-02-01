Upscale Pizza Restaurant + Bar Set For Hudson Square Debut

New York’s newest pizza restaurant is plotting a big debut on Hudson Street.

LTD Pizza and Bar is the latest restaurant concept to be proposed for Hudson Square and is a collaboration from partners John Villa , Dennis Arakelian , and Michael D’Armi . John Villa is a 25-year veteran of the hospitality industry, as both a chef and an entrepreneur, and served as the President of Culinary for Tao Group for 15 years before taking over as President of Phillipe Chow Brands . Dennis Arakelian meanwhile is also a veteran of TAO Group, and spent over 15 years of his professional life consulting for venues all across the country. An avid food, cocktail, and music lover, Dennis will be overseeing LTD’s marketing and growth plan, as well as social and FOH operations. Finally, Michael D’Armi is a celebrated chef who has been refining his craft for over 20 years. Currently working as a private chef for Aaron Judge, D’Armi previously served as executive chef at AVRA Madison , bringing the celebrated restaurant newfound critical acclaim thanks to his leadership and guidance.

Together, the three are now getting ready to launch a brand new restaurant concept of their own design. Their restaurant, LTD Pizza and Bar, is described as a “slice shop pizzeria along with small plates and a limited number of entrees, all coming out of our oven which reaches temperatures over 900 degrees.” LTD will feature a menu beyond pizza that will offer classics alongside modern favorites, but their slices will take center stage and will “be elevated”, offering an assortment of different add-ons like anchovies, burrata, hot honey, chili paste, and prosciutto. Beyond the menu, LTD will also offer a modern take on classic cocktails and “a sommelier’s selection of beer and wine”.

LTD Pizza is currently expected to open up at 225 Hudson Street , which was formerly occupied by a men’s clothing retailer known as Concepts NY . The location offers an estimated 1,380 square feet of space as well as a 200-square-foot rear yard and is well-suited for intimate nights out, small gatherings, and private events. The ground floor will feature one stand-up bar and 23 seats for guests, while the basement will feature another stand-up bar and 12 seats for guests. Plans are also in place to incorporate the rear yard and sidewalk, but the team will first need to gain approval from the community board.

Thankfully, that is exactly what they are getting ready to do. John and the team are currently proposing operating hours of 11:00 AM – 2:00 AM every day, seven days a week, and they are currently looking to acquire a beer and wine license for the restaurant. For more information, you can follow LTD’s recently-launched Instagram account.

