Ryan Day Still Upset About Non-Targeting Call, Made Numerous Calls to Officials

In their College Football Playoff semi-final matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs last month, the Ohio State Buckeyes were firing on all cylinders and seemingly had the eventual national champions on their heels. They mounted not one, but two 14-point leads during the contest.

However, their efforts took a major hit midway through the contest, when star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was forced to leave the game with a concussion .

During Ohio State head coach Ryan Day press conference on Wednesday he not only revealed that he placed numerous phone calls to no avail, but he also revealed some details on the injury, telling the media that Harrison was knocked unconscious by the vicious hit.

"I made a lot of calls after the game," Day said on Wednesday. "I felt like it was targeting... the hard thing for me is to see, and understand that, and have our medical staff let us know, that he was knocked unconscious, and that's why we're not going to put him back in the game. Yet, the flag gets picked up for targeting."

Unhappy with the calls during the contest, Day said he placed phone calls to the Big Ten Officiating office, thought the game had Pac-12 officials.

"I spoke with the officials in the Big 10," Day said. "I then called the Pac 12 to get an explanation there. The explanation that was told to me, was that it wasn't forcible enough. I then asked to speak with the head of the officials, Steve Shaw. He explained to me that the hit didn't go right to Marvin's head. That it wasn't a shot to his head, it was to the shoulder. I completely disagree with that. But that is the decision that was made."

Harrison had five catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns before being forced to leave the game.

