Sioux City, IA

KELOLAND TV

Retired general: Shoot down the Chinese balloon

CANTON, SD (KELO) — A retired two-star general in Lincoln County wants the U.S. to go ahead and shoot-down that Chinese balloon that’s been spotted in Montana and heading east, within reach of South Dakota. Lynn Hartsell, of Canton, doesn’t buy China says balloon spotted over US is for research that was blown-off course.
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
KLEM

Accident at 1st and 5th NW

Two vehicles collided this morning at the intersection of 1st and 5th st NW. One of the drivers received minor injury. The other refused treatment. One of the vehicles struck a power pole, causing a power line to touch down near the street. Le Mars Police, Le Mars Fire Rescue, and Mid American Energy responded to the call.
LE MARS, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Train vs. semi crash on S. Lewis Blvd.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Authorities are responding to a train vs. semi accident on S. Lewis Blvd. The accident happened just after 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon. Traffic is backed up in the area while crews work the scene. Sioux City Police say there are no injuries.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Hiway 75 Reconstruction Phase 1 Bid Accepted

Bids for the first part of the three-year Highway 75 reconstruction came in lower than anticipated. The Sioux Center City Council gave local approval this week to the apparent low bid for reconstructing Highway 75 from 20th Street to 13th Street South, as well a part of 16th Street SE.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kscj.com

CITY TO HOST FORUM WITH LOCAL UNIVERSITY & COLLEGE PRESIDENTS

THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY WILL HOST A PUBLIC MEETING FOR THE COMMUNITY TO CONNECT WITH THE THREE PRESIDENTS OF OUR LOCAL HIGHER EDUCATION INSTITUTES. CITIZENS WILL HEAR BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY INTERIM PRESIDENT PATRICK JACOBSON-SCHULTE, MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT DR. ALBERT MOSLEY, AND WESTERN IOWA TECH PRESIDENT DR. TERRY MURRELL AS THEY SHARE GOALS AND INFORMATION ABOUT EACH SCHOOL.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center siblings start dog treat business

SIOUX CENTER—A trio of siblings has turned a snow day idea into a hobby business. Ava, 15, Dillion, 12, and Eli, 10, Postma of Sioux Center created Mac & Mae Treats as a way to share their healthy homemade dog treats with other beloved dogs. The Postma family includes...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KELOLAND TV

Just how much snow have some areas seen?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year has been a busy year for snowfall. Several areas in south central to southeast KELOLAND has had more snow than what they know what to do with in January alone. Winner had the snowiest January on record. Last month Winner saw 31...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center Alternative High School restarts

SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center School District has another school under its wing: Sioux Center Alternative High School, which started this semester. High school principal Brent Town and special education instructor Brian Schmalbeck informed the Sioux Center School District Board of Education at its Jan. 16 meeting about this school’s efforts to provide an alternative schooling format that gets students in need back on track for graduation.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Morning structure fire in Norfolk, cause determined to be electrical

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Firefighters battled flames and frigid temperatures in northeast Nebraska early Friday. The Norfolk Fire Division was called to a house near Koenigstein Ave. and 13th St. for an upstairs fire. Norfolk Fire Capt. Landon Grothe said a call was put in around 8:30 a.m. after a resident...
NORFOLK, NE

