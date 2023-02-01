Read full article on original website
Little Sioux Scout Ranch has been purchased
The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation has officially purchased the Little Sioux Scout Ranch from the Mid-America Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
KELOLAND TV
Retired general: Shoot down the Chinese balloon
CANTON, SD (KELO) — A retired two-star general in Lincoln County wants the U.S. to go ahead and shoot-down that Chinese balloon that’s been spotted in Montana and heading east, within reach of South Dakota. Lynn Hartsell, of Canton, doesn’t buy China says balloon spotted over US is for research that was blown-off course.
Siouxlanders gathered to hear about new West Coast Initiative project
A local nonprofit is working on a new project to help Siouxland entrepreneurs.
‘Deeply disappointing’: Food bank responds to SNAP bills in Iowa legislature
The Foodbank of Siouxland is coming out against two bills being considered in by Iowa lawmakers during the legislative session, saying it would make it more difficult for Iowans to access SNAP benefits.
Vermillion Plain Talk
15 Acres of Missouri River Frontage, on wooded bluffs near
15 Acres of Missouri River Frontage, on wooded bluffs near Ponca for sale or annual lease. Beautiful remodeled cabin. Lots of deer and turkeys. Available March 1st, call 402-755-4257.
High egg prices lead Siouxlanders to consider backyard chickens
As the United States continues to deal with the aftermath of the avian influenza outbreak, egg prices continue to soar.
Update: Phone service restored at Sioux City school buildings
Some Sioux City school buildings are experiencing issues receiving outside calls Thursday morning.
Siouxlanders have limited time to apply for LIHEAP
One way Siouxlanders can reduce their heating bills is through LIHEAP.
KLEM
Accident at 1st and 5th NW
Two vehicles collided this morning at the intersection of 1st and 5th st NW. One of the drivers received minor injury. The other refused treatment. One of the vehicles struck a power pole, causing a power line to touch down near the street. Le Mars Police, Le Mars Fire Rescue, and Mid American Energy responded to the call.
From landmarks to apartments: Developers plan to turn downtown Sioux City buildings into residences
Several buildings along Sioux City's Historic 4th Street have been purchased by developers with plans to turn those places into apartments.
siouxlandnews.com
Train vs. semi crash on S. Lewis Blvd.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Authorities are responding to a train vs. semi accident on S. Lewis Blvd. The accident happened just after 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon. Traffic is backed up in the area while crews work the scene. Sioux City Police say there are no injuries.
Sioux City work release escapee arrested 5 months later
Authorities have arrested a man who failed to report back while he was on work release last August.
siouxcountyradio.com
Hiway 75 Reconstruction Phase 1 Bid Accepted
Bids for the first part of the three-year Highway 75 reconstruction came in lower than anticipated. The Sioux Center City Council gave local approval this week to the apparent low bid for reconstructing Highway 75 from 20th Street to 13th Street South, as well a part of 16th Street SE.
kscj.com
CITY TO HOST FORUM WITH LOCAL UNIVERSITY & COLLEGE PRESIDENTS
THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY WILL HOST A PUBLIC MEETING FOR THE COMMUNITY TO CONNECT WITH THE THREE PRESIDENTS OF OUR LOCAL HIGHER EDUCATION INSTITUTES. CITIZENS WILL HEAR BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY INTERIM PRESIDENT PATRICK JACOBSON-SCHULTE, MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT DR. ALBERT MOSLEY, AND WESTERN IOWA TECH PRESIDENT DR. TERRY MURRELL AS THEY SHARE GOALS AND INFORMATION ABOUT EACH SCHOOL.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center siblings start dog treat business
SIOUX CENTER—A trio of siblings has turned a snow day idea into a hobby business. Ava, 15, Dillion, 12, and Eli, 10, Postma of Sioux Center created Mac & Mae Treats as a way to share their healthy homemade dog treats with other beloved dogs. The Postma family includes...
KELOLAND TV
Just how much snow have some areas seen?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year has been a busy year for snowfall. Several areas in south central to southeast KELOLAND has had more snow than what they know what to do with in January alone. Winner had the snowiest January on record. Last month Winner saw 31...
The dangers of ice dams on Siouxlander’s homes
As temperatures begin to warm up, roofers are warning homeowners of ice dams.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center Alternative High School restarts
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center School District has another school under its wing: Sioux Center Alternative High School, which started this semester. High school principal Brent Town and special education instructor Brian Schmalbeck informed the Sioux Center School District Board of Education at its Jan. 16 meeting about this school’s efforts to provide an alternative schooling format that gets students in need back on track for graduation.
Woman arrested in Sioux City after alleged explosion used in shoplifting thefts
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing from and aiding a second suspect in setting off an explosive inside a Sioux City business. Police are also looking for a second suspect. According to court documents, Jessica Katz, 40, of Omaha, went to the Sioux City Scheels with another woman […]
News Channel Nebraska
Morning structure fire in Norfolk, cause determined to be electrical
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Firefighters battled flames and frigid temperatures in northeast Nebraska early Friday. The Norfolk Fire Division was called to a house near Koenigstein Ave. and 13th St. for an upstairs fire. Norfolk Fire Capt. Landon Grothe said a call was put in around 8:30 a.m. after a resident...
