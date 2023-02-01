ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, NJ

CBS New York

Man accused of barricading in NJ home fatally shot by police

FORT LEE, N.J. -- A man who allegedly barricaded himself in a New Jersey home with a teenager was fatally shot by police Saturday.The state Attorney General's office says Fort Lee Police officers were sent to a home on John Street just before 8:15 a.m. in response to a 911 call.Neighbors say a man barricaded himself in a Cedar Court condominium with a teenager who couldn't get out. They say officers tried talking to him for hours, and when officers tried getting the teen out from the third floor, the man became aggressive, throwing items out of the home.The man...
FORT LEE, NJ
Daily Voice

Police Involved Shooting Kills Man In Fort Lee: AG

Police shot and killed a man Saturday morning, Feb. 4, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.The incident unfolded at a home on John Street around 8:15 a.m., and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, at 10:39 a.m., Platkin said.According to NBC4, the man was possibly armed wi…
FORT LEE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Protesters demand justice for Tyre Nichols in Newark rally

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — To express their grief and anger over the death of Tyre Nichols, area residents gathered in Newark on Jan. 28 to demand justice for Nichols, who was beaten to death by five police officers in Memphis, Tenn. On Jan. 7, five police officers from the...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Newark shooting kills 35-year-old man, officials say

A 35-year-old man died at a hospital Friday, one day after being shot in Newark, officials said. The victim was identified by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office as Rasheed Lee, 35, of Newark. The shooting occurred at about 5 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Avon Avenue. Police...
NEWARK, NJ
hobokengirl.com

28 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

It's been another busy week in Hudson County. Among the headlines: Patel Brothers' expansion project begins in Journal Square, and the end result will take include a sit-down bistro area; a suspect was charged in a Hoboken hit-and-run; and Bayonne receives a $1 million grant for its Buddy Baseball program. Read on to learn more.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
bronx.com

NYPD Firefighter, Jose Valdez, 37, Arrested

On Friday, February 03, 2023, at 2144 hours, the following 37-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 45th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Jose Valdez. NYPD Firefighter. Charges:. DWI;. DWAI by alcohol;. refusal to take breath test;. operator leaves scene with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer

WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey's oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. "After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor's operation will be coming to an end," the owners announced on the venue's website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
tapinto.net

Clifton Man Arrested for Attempt to Firebomb Synagogue

NEWARK, NJ — A Clifton man is facing federal charges, accused of attempting to firebomb a Bloomfield synagogue. Nicholas Malindretos was arrested Wednesday. The 26-year-old is charged with one count of attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce. He's scheduled to have his initial appearance in Newark federal court on Thursday.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson Man Dead in Workplace Accident

PATERSON, NJ - A Paterson man is dead after being struck by a vehicle at his workplace on Saturday. According to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro, members of the Paterson Police Department responded to the Covanta Sanitation Company, 30 Fulton Street, at approximately 8:55 a.m. in response to a reported motor vehicle accident. Upon their arrival, officers learned that an employee, Walter Mercado McWhorter, 66 was struck by a truck at the facility. McWhorter succumbed to his injuries, and was pronounced deceased at the scene. No charges have been filed at this time, however the investigation remains active and ongoing.
PATERSON, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

