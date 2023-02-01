Read full article on original website
Man accused of barricading in NJ home fatally shot by police
FORT LEE, N.J. -- A man who allegedly barricaded himself in a New Jersey home with a teenager was fatally shot by police Saturday.The state Attorney General's office says Fort Lee Police officers were sent to a home on John Street just before 8:15 a.m. in response to a 911 call.Neighbors say a man barricaded himself in a Cedar Court condominium with a teenager who couldn't get out. They say officers tried talking to him for hours, and when officers tried getting the teen out from the third floor, the man became aggressive, throwing items out of the home.The man...
Man shot and killed by police during standoff at New Jersey condo complex
Authorities say an emotionally disturbed man was visiting relatives at the Cedar Court Condo Complex in Fort Lee when he began making threats.
Police Involved Shooting Kills Man In Fort Lee: AG
Police shot and killed a man Saturday morning, Feb. 4, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.The incident unfolded at a home on John Street around 8:15 a.m., and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, at 10:39 a.m., Platkin said.According to NBC4, the man was possibly armed wi…
essexnewsdaily.com
Protesters demand justice for Tyre Nichols in Newark rally
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — To express their grief and anger over the death of Tyre Nichols, area residents gathered in Newark on Jan. 28 to demand justice for Nichols, who was beaten to death by five police officers in Memphis, Tenn. On Jan. 7, five police officers from the...
NJ police chief found plastered on pavement gets deal in DWI case
BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP — Police Chief Brian Pesce will keep his job for now after admitting to driving while intoxicated during an April traffic stop as part of a plea deal. Bodycam footage showed Pesce lying in the street behind his pickup truck after crashing into a mailbox in neighboring Hamilton Township on April 22.
Man dead on Asbury Park, NJ street after afternoon shooting
ASBURY PARK — A man was shot to death in broad daylight Thursday afternoon. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said the man was found around 2:15 p.m. near Ridge and Springwood avenues in front of the Sisters Academy of New Jersey. He was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m....
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City police fired 3 in 2022 for unnecessary force, cannabis use, & faking sick
The Jersey City Police Department fired three police officers in 2022 for three separate incidents involving using unnecessary force, cannabis use, and faking sick, according to their annual major discipline report. The JCPD, which had 924 active officers at the end of last year, suspended six officers and fired three...
Newark shooting kills 35-year-old man, officials say
A 35-year-old man died at a hospital Friday, one day after being shot in Newark, officials said. The victim was identified by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office as Rasheed Lee, 35, of Newark. The shooting occurred at about 5 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Avon Avenue. Police...
NJ man charged in Glen Rock hit & run that killed 83-year-old woman
▪️ Paterson man arrested, stemming from deadly hit and run in Glen Rock. ▪️ Victim was an 83-year-old female pedestrian from Hawthorne. ▪️ David Romero was pulled over in a Honda CR-V, the vehicle sought in the death. A 24-year-old Paterson man has been arrested, stemming from...
Jersey City mayor, gov remain mum on hit-and-run councilwoman, even after guilty plea
If Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop has any thoughts on whether Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise should resign in the wake of her guilty plea in a hit-and-run crash, he isn’t saying. For months he used the ongoing criminal case as a reason to withhold judgment or support for...
hobokengirl.com
28 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
It’s been another busy week in Hudson County. Among the headlines: Patel Brothers’ expansion project begins in Journal Square, and the end result will take include a sit-down bistro area; a suspect was charged in a Hoboken hit-and-run; and Bayonne receives a $1 million grant for its Buddy Baseball program. Read on to learn more.
Police: Intruder at Montville High School is a 19-year-old from Bloomfield, NJ
MONTVILLE — An alleged intruder who caused a shelter-in-place order at Montville Township High School has been arrested and charged. Local and county officials on Friday announced the arrest of 19-year-old Charles Banaciski, of Bloomfield. According to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office, Banaciski has been identified as the "unknown...
bronx.com
NYPD Firefighter, Jose Valdez, 37, Arrested
On Friday, February 03, 2023, at 2144 hours, the following 37-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 45th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Jose Valdez. NYPD Firefighter. Charges:. DWI;. DWAI by alcohol;. refusal to take breath test;. operator leaves scene with...
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer
WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
tapinto.net
Clifton Man Arrested for Attempt to Firebomb Synagogue
NEWARK, NJ — A Clifton man is facing federal charges, accused of attempting to firebomb a Bloomfield synagogue. Nicholas Malindretos was arrested Wednesday. The 26-year-old is charged with one count of attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce. He’s scheduled to have his initial appearance in Newark federal court on Thursday.
Paterson Man Dead in Workplace Accident
PATERSON, NJ - A Paterson man is dead after being struck by a vehicle at his workplace on Saturday. According to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro, members of the Paterson Police Department responded to the Covanta Sanitation Company, 30 Fulton Street, at approximately 8:55 a.m. in response to a reported motor vehicle accident. Upon their arrival, officers learned that an employee, Walter Mercado McWhorter, 66 was struck by a truck at the facility. McWhorter succumbed to his injuries, and was pronounced deceased at the scene. No charges have been filed at this time, however the investigation remains active and ongoing.
Police search for stolen pickup that ran down N.J. family in crosswalk, killing 5-year-old
Police are looking for a stolen pickup truck that slammed into a father and his two children in Newark, leaving a 5-year-old girl dead. Fanta Sangare, her 2-year-old sister and their father were crossing North 9th Street and Sixth Avenue West Tuesday when they were hit by a gray Dodge Ram 1500 TRX that had been stolen in South Jersey, authorities said.
bkreader.com
Second Lawyer who Participated in Molotov Cocktail Attack During George Floyd Protests Sentenced to Over a Year in Prison
A second former New York lawyer has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison for participating in a Molotov cocktail attack during a New York City protest in 2020 following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis . Colinford Mattis, 35, pleaded guilty to carrying out […]...
YAHOO!
After vigil for Felix DeJesus, his family barred from Mendez safety meeting
PATERSON — On the anniversary of his disappearance, Felix DeJesus’ family members and their supporters were barred Thursday night from attending a safety meeting open to the public and hosted by Councilman Alex Mendez at a city school. After being turned away from the Mendez event by Paterson...
Former NJ Investment Advisor Pleads Guilty to Stealing $600K from Clients for Gambling and Personal Use
A former investment advisor from Elizabeth, New Jersey, has admitted to stealing over $600,000 from five clients between 2018 and 2020. The case was investigated by the FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service and will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office.
