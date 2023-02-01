ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

carolinablitz.com

Here’s What The Tar Heels Need to Do to Win at Cameron

North Carolina and Duke enter a new beginning tonight inside Cameron Indoor at 6:30 with the beginning of the Jon Scheyer vs Hubert Davis era. Both teams present matchup problems for the other which include size, length, explosive wings, and most importantly, guard play. North Carolina, wanting to shed the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
carolinablitz.com

3 Keys to a Duke Win vs UNC

Living in the moment and ignoring the outside noise has been the motto for the Duke Blue Devils this week. Junior point guard Jeremy Roach, after Duke’s 75-73 win versus Wake Forest, alluded to the upcoming Tobacco Road rivalry having a little extra juice during this meeting after their season was ended by the team 10 miles down the road.
DURHAM, NC
carolinablitz.com

Wolfpack Has Dominate Performance Against Seminoles

If anyone needed a visual of how to start a basketball game, the NC State Wolfpack provided just that – showcasing pure dominance from the opening tip on the way to a convincing 94-66 win over the Florida State Seminoles late Wednesday night inside PNC Arena. After giving up...
RALEIGH, NC
carolinablitz.com

UNC Extends Mack Brown’s Contract Through 2028

The University of North Carolina and Head Football Coach Mack Brown have agreed to a one-year contract extension. The length of the contract remains five years, now through January of 2028. “Mack has reenergized our program in so many ways – from the team camaraderie in the locker room, to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

