Read full article on original website
Related
Seth Rogen Claims MCU Movies Are 'Kind Of Geared Towards Kids'
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is undoubtedly one of the most popular and profitable film and TV franchises out there, but of course, the multimedia empire has no shortage of critics. Famed film director Martin Scorsese had some harsh words for Marvel movies, calling them "not cinema" and comparing theaters to amusement parks. Plenty of other prominent people in the film industry, particularly actors, have had less than kind things to say about the MCU as well.
Biggest Unanswered Questions In Knock At The Cabin
Prolific twist master M. Night Shyamalan returns to the big screen with his latest thriller, "Knock at the Cabin." The film, based on Paul G. Tremblay's 2018 novel "The Cabin at the End of the World," follows a family of three taken hostage by four strangers during their cabin vacation. The family is given a choice to either choose one of their own to be sacrificed or let an impending apocalypse wipe out humanity. However, with some details of the day possibly signaling that the strangers' prophecy isn't true, the family refuses to make a choice. Soon, everyone is thrown into a power struggle that'll not only change the lives of everyone in the cabin but potentially decide the fate of the entire world.
Amy Ryan Shed Real Tears While Filming Michael And Holly's Proposal Scene On The Office
Much of the romance discourse surrounding "The Office" centers on Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer). However, just as much attention should be paid to the various loves of Michael Scott (Steve Carell). Michael was a bit of an awkward guy, so it made sense he didn't always do well in the love department. He had some pretty clear misses early on in the show's run, but then came the love of his life — Holly Flax (Amy Ryan).
Why Bill Nighy Was So Intent On Joining The Cast Of Harry Potter
The "Harry Potter" series, written by J.K. Rowling, is full of magic, suspense, and intense moments that keep readers on the edge of their seats. Though there are storylines that disappeared without explanation, the franchise is critically acclaimed, thanks to both the books and their film adaptations. While the novels...
Whatever Happened To Babette From Gilmore Girls?
She loves jazz, adores her cats, protects her friends, and, according to the shirt, she eats oatmeal. That's Babette Dell (Sally Struthers), the beloved wife of Morey (Ted Rooney) and neighbor to Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) on "Gilmore Girls" which is filled with heartfelt moments. Babette is first introduced in Season 1, Episode 2, "The Lorelais' First Day at Chilton." After waking up late for Rory's first day of school, Lorelai heads to Luke's Diner, where she tries to relax with a cup of coffee. But her plans are interrupted by an urgent phone call from Babette, telling Lorelai that strangers are lurking around her home.
The Big Bang Theory Creators Felt Like They Messed Up With The Original Iteration Of Penny
"The Big Bang Theory" had an enormously successful 12 seasons on CBS, remaining the most popular show on television throughout its run (via Variety). Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, although the reason "The Big Bang Theory" ended had more to do with Jim Parsons' desire to move on to other projects rather than low ratings. In fact, the series finale drew in over 18 million viewers.
CSI Actors You May Not Know Passed Away
"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and its spin-off series comprise one of the most popular television franchises of the 21st century; a 2006 profile by the Independent noted that the first three series in the franchise — "Crime Scene Investigation" (which ran from 2000 to 2015), "CSI: Miami" (2002-2012) and "CSI: NY" (2004-2013) — were syndicated to an audience of more than two billion in 200 countries. Since then CBS, which oversees all things "CSI," has added two more iterations: "CSI: Cyber," which ran from 2014 to 2016, and "CSI: Vegas," which brought the franchise full circle and featured a number of the original series' stars, including William Petersen (as forensic scientist Gil Grissom) and Marg Helgenberger (investigator Catherine Willows), in 2021.
Melinda Dillon, Close Encounters Of The Third Kind Star, Dies At 83
As announced by her family (via Neptune Society), Melinda Dillon, who memorably starred in Steven Spielberg's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" in 1977, died on January 9, 2023, at the age of 83. No further details were shared about her death. Melinda Dillon is perhaps best remembered for her Oscar-nominated supporting role as Jillian Guiler in Spielberg's sci-fi classic which helped inspire generations to keep an open mind about the wonders of space and the possibility of extraterrestrial life. She earned another best supporting actress nomination for her featured role as the tragic Teresa Perrone in 1981's "Absence of Malice" alongside Paul Newman.
James Cameron Gets Scientific To Prove That Jack Really Had No Chance On That Door
James Cameron is one of the best directors of all time, but he's also a man of science. Since the beginning of his career, his films have tackled complex ideas pertaining to nature and technology, albeit with frightening outcomes. From "The Terminator" to "Avatar: The Way of Water," Jim's films are rooted in real-world concerns to some degree, and that's what makes them more thought-provoking than your average blockbuster.
Why Toby From Young Sheldon Looks So Familiar
It seems that Sheldon Cooper has yet another rival to worry about. "Young Sheldon" Season 6, Episode 11, titled "Ruthless, Toothless and a Week of Bed Rest," sees the fledgling genius in a tough spot, as he finds out his college is using his brilliant idea for an advanced digital database without him. Instead, the university has hired Toby, an impressionable computer whiz who finds himself embroiled in the conflict as Sheldon uses some underhanded tactics of his own to work against the school.
George P. Wilbur, Stuntman Who Played Michael Myers, Dead At 81
Veteran stuntman George P. Wilbur — who was one of the only actors to portray Michael Myers more than once in the "Halloween" movies — died Wednesday, February 1, at the age of 81. His passing was confirmed by fellow stuntman Chris Durand, who played Michael in "Halloween H20: 20 Years Later" (via Horror Geek Life).
Liz Torres Mourned Miss Patty Before Being Asked To Join Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life
The fast-talking mother-daughter duo at the heart of "Gilmore Girls" endeared themselves to fans weekly, but they weren't the only scene-stealers the show produced. Though Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) provided the emotional resonance for seven seasons (and a revival), the show wouldn't be quite the same without the quirky Connecticut town they reside.
Gilderoy Lockhart Never Got His Callback In The Harry Potter Movies
The "Harry Potter" franchise has been a staple of the fantasy genre since the late '90s, and it shows little signs of slowing down over two decades later (via CNBC). While the books by J.K. Rowling were already quite popular, after the series was adapted into a long-running film franchise, it achieved massive worldwide success. And this is not to mention the "Fantastic Beasts" series, set about 55 years before the Boy Who Lived was even born.
Sean Gunn Thanks Casting Director Jami Rudofsky For Landing Him A Second Gilmore Girls Role
There aren't many TV shows from the 2000s that remain as popular as "Gilmore Girls." The series, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, made TV stars out of its leads, Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham. However, while Bledel's Rory and Graham's Lorelai were the heart and soul of "Gilmore Girls," they weren't the show's only memorable characters.
Young Sheldon Fans Are Cheering For Mary After Confronting Mandy's Mom
On "Young Sheldon," it isn't a secret that Mandy's (Emily Osment) parents haven't been 100% supportive of Mandy since she announced her pregnancy, nor have they hidden their disapproval of a 17-year-old Georgie (Montana Jordan) being the baby's father. Her mother, Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), stopped talking to her after she found out she was pregnant, and while "Young Sheldon" fans loved Mandy's dad, Jim (Will Sasso), secretly trying to help Mandy out, Mandy wanted no part of it.
Whatever Happened To Kali Actor Linnea Berthelsen From Stranger Things?
"Stranger Things" has grown into an absolute phenomenon over the course of its 4 seasons on Netflix. While the series began as a smaller-scale retro-throwback and science fiction drama, since then, the popularity of the show and its likable cast of performers has helped to make it one of the biggest shows in the world.
Breaking Down Every Calling In Netflix's Manifest
With its interwoven themes of science and faith, "Manifest" is easily one of the wackiest shows on Netflix. After the passengers of Flight 828 arrive at their destination more than five years behind schedule, they struggle to pick up the pieces of their lives. But they soon learn that the paranormal flight delay is the least of their worries when they begin experiencing visions and hallucinations directing them to take certain actions that often run afoul of the law. As they struggle to make sense of the Callings, they find themselves at odds over whether they're saving the world or ushering in the apocalypse.
TV Actors Who Returned To Television With A Hit After Failed Movie Careers
These days, television and movies are almost indistinguishable from each other to an extent. Things all sort of blur together on streaming services, where viewers often don't differentiate between films and extended episodes of series — and this is spurred on by the fact that most series have the look and the budget of a major Hollywood production. Furthermore, when actors like Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, and Paul Giamatti are all doing TV shows, the previous sharply-drawn line between the big and small screens is virtually nonexistent.
Blue Bloods' Steve Schirripa Thinks His Character Anthony Is Like Big Brother To Erin
Steve Schirripa is undoubtedly best known to most audiences as Bobby 'Bacala' Baccalieri, Tony Soprano's (Jimmy Gandolfini) brother-in-law and fellow gangster, but the actor's been part of two long-running successful shows beyond HBO's "The Sopranos." Schirripa appeared on "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" from 2008-2013, and eventually joined...
Michael Keaton's 60 Minutes Episode Only Made Fans' Love For Him Grow
Michael Keaton made his professional debut in show business as a member of the "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" floor crew in 1975 (per Fred Rogers Productions). Today, Keaton is a distinguished, multi-faceted thespian who steals scene after scene. He totally commits to every part and unearths the whole truth about his characters for moviegoers. Whether it's flexing his comedic chops in Ron Howard's "Night Shift," or terrorizing new homeowners Melanie Griffith and Matthew Modine in "Pacific Heights," fans always walk away knowing Keaton gave his very best.
Looper
16K+
Followers
61K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0