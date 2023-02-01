Prolific twist master M. Night Shyamalan returns to the big screen with his latest thriller, "Knock at the Cabin." The film, based on Paul G. Tremblay's 2018 novel "The Cabin at the End of the World," follows a family of three taken hostage by four strangers during their cabin vacation. The family is given a choice to either choose one of their own to be sacrificed or let an impending apocalypse wipe out humanity. However, with some details of the day possibly signaling that the strangers' prophecy isn't true, the family refuses to make a choice. Soon, everyone is thrown into a power struggle that'll not only change the lives of everyone in the cabin but potentially decide the fate of the entire world.

