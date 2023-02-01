ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warming shelters open for North Texans in need

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas has endured nearly 48 hours of ice and bitterly cold temperatures. Warming shelters in and around the metroplex have been opened for those in need to stay out of the weather. In alphabetical order:BonhamCalvary Baptist Church913 S. 5th St.DallasAustin Street Shelter2929 Hickory St.Oak Lawn Methodist Church3014 Oak Lawn Ave.Warren UMC3028 S Malcolm X BoulevardSalvation Army - Carr P. Collins Social Service Center5302 Harry Hines Blvd.DentonSalvation Army Denton1508 East McKinney St.Our Daily Bread909 N Loop 288GarlandGLOWS (Garland Overnight Warming Shelter) SA Garland Boys & Girls Club435 South 5th St.McKinneySalvation Army/McKinney Emergency Overnight Warming Station (MEOWS)600 Wilson Creek Pkwy.ParisCity Square2515 BonhamPlanoPlano Salvation Army3528 E 14th StInteractive map:
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by ice storm

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by this past week's ice storm.The disaster declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson Counties—all of which experienced power outages, widespread property damage and hazardous travel disruptions.In a statement released Saturday afternoon, the governor said he will continue to ensure communities will have the resources and support they need to recover."Through this disaster declaration, we will be able to provide additional assistance to Texans and communities who have experienced property damage and localized power outages from this ice storm."Gov. Abbott also encourages Texans to...
Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes

A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
Portillo’s To Open In Allen, Texas

Hot on the heels of arriving in The Colony, Portillo’s is following up its first North Texas spot with two more: One in Allen and another in Arlington. “Our first Portillo’s was such a success that we want even more Texans to see why our unrivaled Chicago-style food is such a big dill,” the company stated in an official announcement. “Our new restaurant will be just south of Allen Premium Outlets, an open-air mall that’s home to some of the region’s best shopping.”
As the winter storm melts away, North Texans prepare to return to work and school

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The winter storm is melting away and that means a lot of North Texans will be heading back to work and school in the morning. But state transportation officials warn not to get overconfident just because you don't see ice on the roads. Thursday we got above freezing and road crews were able to clear most major thoroughfares and traffic is moving well in Dallas. But Thursday night, we dip below freezing and with a lot more traffic even a little sliding could lead to a big pileup. Eddie Bush is filling up so he can head back to work tomorrow. The...
Frisco residents and Universal meet Saturday to discuss proposed project

FRISCO, Texas — With every passing week we're learning more and more about the proposed Universal theme park project in Frisco. On Saturday, the Frisco Chamber of Commerce helped organize a meet and greet where residents can better understand their new possible Universal neighbors. "It's really about educating the...
Texas ice storm: How to report property damage to the state

AUSTIN, Texas — If you suffered any property damage due to this week's ice storm, the state of Texas wants you to report it. Gov. Greg Abbott and emergency management officials on Thursday reminded residents of the Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage survey, which will be used to determine how much damage the ice storm caused throughout the state.
Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth

TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K

Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state.  The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
160 crashes in 8 hours: Drivers hit Dallas roads after black ice re-freeze

DALLAS — The ice storm wasn't done with us yet. While temperatures rose above freezing Thursday afternoon, improving road conditions, the melted precipitation simply froze over again Friday morning, causing widespread traffic problems across North Texas. In fact, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that Friday morning was the worst...
Texas zoo inspections reveal incidents involving animal treatment, escapes, deaths

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - An in-depth look at some major Texas zoos through inspection reports provides a historical look at incidents at the Dallas Zoo over the last decade, and it appears to put one North Texas zoo in the spotlight but not for reasons you might expect. The United States Department of Agriculture licenses and inspects zoos. The I-Team requested inspections, citations, and complaints for five Texas zoos including Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston. We obtained more than 400-documents referencing animal treatments, escapes, and deaths.DALLAS ZOOIn 2011, the records reference a chimp and a spider monkey escape at the...
H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023.  The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S. The freeze has been blamed for at least 10 traffic deaths on slick roads this week in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. And even as Texas finally began thawing Thursday, a new Artic front from Canada was headed toward the northern U.S. and threatening New England with potentially the coldest weather in decades. Wind chills could dive below minus 50 (minus 45 Celsius). In Austin, city officials compared the damage from fallen trees and iced-over power lines to tornadoes as they came under mounting criticism for slow repairs and shifting timelines to restore power. “We had hoped to make more progress today,“ said Jackie Sargent, general manager of Austin Energy. ”And that simply has not happened.”
