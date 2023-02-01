Read full article on original website
Related
Warming shelters open for North Texans in need
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas has endured nearly 48 hours of ice and bitterly cold temperatures. Warming shelters in and around the metroplex have been opened for those in need to stay out of the weather. In alphabetical order:BonhamCalvary Baptist Church913 S. 5th St.DallasAustin Street Shelter2929 Hickory St.Oak Lawn Methodist Church3014 Oak Lawn Ave.Warren UMC3028 S Malcolm X BoulevardSalvation Army - Carr P. Collins Social Service Center5302 Harry Hines Blvd.DentonSalvation Army Denton1508 East McKinney St.Our Daily Bread909 N Loop 288GarlandGLOWS (Garland Overnight Warming Shelter) SA Garland Boys & Girls Club435 South 5th St.McKinneySalvation Army/McKinney Emergency Overnight Warming Station (MEOWS)600 Wilson Creek Pkwy.ParisCity Square2515 BonhamPlanoPlano Salvation Army3528 E 14th StInteractive map:
Who are these six unidentified persons whose skulls were found throughout Texas?
Bones hold histories. Tell stories. Show truths. A skull can reveal a lot about a person, even if it's the only physical element left that proves they once existed as a living human being.
fox4news.com
Watch: North Texas superintendent gets creative when canceling classes
BLUE RIDGE, Texas - Most North Texas students got another day off Thursday because of the weather. The superintendent for the Blue Ridge Independent School District came up with some creative ways to tell families to stay home from school again. "Well Blue Ridge parents, students and staff, it’s still...
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by ice storm
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by this past week's ice storm.The disaster declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson Counties—all of which experienced power outages, widespread property damage and hazardous travel disruptions.In a statement released Saturday afternoon, the governor said he will continue to ensure communities will have the resources and support they need to recover."Through this disaster declaration, we will be able to provide additional assistance to Texans and communities who have experienced property damage and localized power outages from this ice storm."Gov. Abbott also encourages Texans to...
dallasexpress.com
Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes
A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Parents Get Kids Out of the House as School Leaders Grapple With Depleted Snow Days
The bright sunshine and warmer temperature are so far overdue for so many North Texans, especially parents, who had to entertain and supervise children while trying to work. It was pretty at first, a fun break for family time, but eventually, we had our fill. "We've read every book, played...
Portillo’s To Open In Allen, Texas
Hot on the heels of arriving in The Colony, Portillo’s is following up its first North Texas spot with two more: One in Allen and another in Arlington. “Our first Portillo’s was such a success that we want even more Texans to see why our unrivaled Chicago-style food is such a big dill,” the company stated in an official announcement. “Our new restaurant will be just south of Allen Premium Outlets, an open-air mall that’s home to some of the region’s best shopping.”
Texas could lose 1,800-acre state park to development after 45 years
The new owner of the property wants to end the lease with the state.
As the winter storm melts away, North Texans prepare to return to work and school
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The winter storm is melting away and that means a lot of North Texans will be heading back to work and school in the morning. But state transportation officials warn not to get overconfident just because you don't see ice on the roads. Thursday we got above freezing and road crews were able to clear most major thoroughfares and traffic is moving well in Dallas. But Thursday night, we dip below freezing and with a lot more traffic even a little sliding could lead to a big pileup. Eddie Bush is filling up so he can head back to work tomorrow. The...
Frisco residents and Universal meet Saturday to discuss proposed project
FRISCO, Texas — With every passing week we're learning more and more about the proposed Universal theme park project in Frisco. On Saturday, the Frisco Chamber of Commerce helped organize a meet and greet where residents can better understand their new possible Universal neighbors. "It's really about educating the...
Texas ice storm: How to report property damage to the state
AUSTIN, Texas — If you suffered any property damage due to this week's ice storm, the state of Texas wants you to report it. Gov. Greg Abbott and emergency management officials on Thursday reminded residents of the Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage survey, which will be used to determine how much damage the ice storm caused throughout the state.
Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K
Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state. The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
Texas cities debate costly infrastructure investments in age of extreme weather
TEXAS, USA — Editor's note: This article was originally published by the Texas Tribune here. Two years after a winter storm killed 246 people and left millions of Texans without electricity, Texas cities once again buckled under a menacing winter storm. Freezing temperatures and ice storms pushed large portions...
Dallas man slipping on ice during dog walk is Texas this week
"Looks more like taking your dog for a slide."
160 crashes in 8 hours: Drivers hit Dallas roads after black ice re-freeze
DALLAS — The ice storm wasn't done with us yet. While temperatures rose above freezing Thursday afternoon, improving road conditions, the melted precipitation simply froze over again Friday morning, causing widespread traffic problems across North Texas. In fact, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that Friday morning was the worst...
Texas zoo inspections reveal incidents involving animal treatment, escapes, deaths
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - An in-depth look at some major Texas zoos through inspection reports provides a historical look at incidents at the Dallas Zoo over the last decade, and it appears to put one North Texas zoo in the spotlight but not for reasons you might expect. The United States Department of Agriculture licenses and inspects zoos. The I-Team requested inspections, citations, and complaints for five Texas zoos including Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston. We obtained more than 400-documents referencing animal treatments, escapes, and deaths.DALLAS ZOOIn 2011, the records reference a chimp and a spider monkey escape at the...
H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday
MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S. The freeze has been blamed for at least 10 traffic deaths on slick roads this week in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. And even as Texas finally began thawing Thursday, a new Artic front from Canada was headed toward the northern U.S. and threatening New England with potentially the coldest weather in decades. Wind chills could dive below minus 50 (minus 45 Celsius). In Austin, city officials compared the damage from fallen trees and iced-over power lines to tornadoes as they came under mounting criticism for slow repairs and shifting timelines to restore power. “We had hoped to make more progress today,“ said Jackie Sargent, general manager of Austin Energy. ”And that simply has not happened.”
North Texas first responders, essential workers feeling brunt of ice storm
PLANO, Texas — Big weather events like what's happening in North Texas this week has city, county, and state departments making major adjustments to staffing. Departments have to work smarter to staff essential personnel during this ice storm. "This is not a remote job. It's about being prepared, we're...
WFAA
Dallas, TX
54K+
Followers
381
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Dallas local newshttps://www.wfaa.com/
Comments / 1