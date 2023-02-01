ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Detroit Free Press

Gov. Whitmer, Democratic leaders want to send 'inflation relief' checks to all taxpayers

LANSING − Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic legislative leaders announced Friday they have agreed on a tax plan that will "deliver inflation relief checks to all Michigan taxpayers," among other measures. The announcement came as bills to cut taxes on Michigan retirees and to increase the Earned Income Tax Credit are expected to go to a conference committee early next week, to resolve differences between the House and Senate versions of the bills. ...
WOOD TV8

To The Point: State budget and tax reduction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Republican leader in the statehouse says there is a plan to move hundreds of millions of tax dollars within state budgets and do away with a scheduled tax reduction while the governor’s office says that’s not so. “Early this week I got word that Governor Whitmer was planning to […]
KHQ Right Now

Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state to "increase transparency," but the Spokane County auditor said it's likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington's 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north...
Michigan Capitol Confidential

8 Republicans voted for Lansing’s $946M spending spree

At a Tuesday press conference in Lansing, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 7, and its $946 million of spending, into law. Whitmer touted the speed of the bill’s progress, which was passed and signed into law just one month into the new Legislature, which is under Democratic Party control.
fox2detroit.com

New Whitmer plan would send inflation relief checks to all state taxpayers

LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation, it involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures. Whitmer and her two Democratic leaders have added a new wrinkle to the debate over tax rebates and tax reductions for residents. They're calling it an "inflationary rebate check."
Michigan Advance

Whitmer taps engineering executive and Snyder adviser-turned-attorney for Line 5 panel

With a three-member state panel down to just one member in the new year after the others’ terms expired, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed two new members to the Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority that oversees the proposed Line 5 replacement project. Environmentalists critical of the panel’s existence writ large signaled that they are dissatisfied with […] The post Whitmer taps engineering executive and Snyder adviser-turned-attorney for Line 5 panel appeared first on Michigan Advance.
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan Democrats seek to codify LGBTQ civil-rights protections

LANSING — Katie Kilpatrick says she remembers perking up her ears when she was getting ready for her daughter’s fifth-grade camp. “I am transgender,” Kilpatrick’s daughter had just told a male classmate. “I feel like a girl on the inside, but I have parts like a boy on the outside.”
UPMATTERS

Dems expect Whitmer’s gun safety proposals to pass

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s three gun safety proposals could become the law of the land as Democrats control a trifecta in state government for the first time in nearly 40 years. The governor in her Jan. 25 State of the State address said she...
abc27.com

Winner for Pennsylvania 27th District State Senate race announced

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, we have a winner in the Special Election for the 27th District State Senate Seat. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver beat Democrat Patricia Lawton with 70% of the vote according to unofficial results. The position was left vacant when Senator John...
wcsx.com

Is Michigan Going to Be a Climate Haven?

For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
