GRAMMYs 2023: 50 Years of Hip Hop Celebration to Feature Star-Studded Performances
Music's biggest night just got more exciting! In addition to the usual fanfare of the GRAMMYs, the 65th annual awards show will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop with a showcase of the genre's rich history and continued global influence. The segment will feature electrifying performances by Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz and Too $hort.
Clive Davis on Whitney Houston's Legacy and the Return of His Pre-GRAMMYs Party (Exclusive)
Clive Davis has been making GRAMMY Awards weekend extra special for decades now -- and this year marks the anticipated return of his annual pre-GRAMMYs party. "This party has taken place celebrating music so distinctively that it's been referred to as the greatest party in the world," Davis shared with ET's Denny Directo when the pair sat down to discuss the upcoming festivities this week.
New Music Releases February 3: Shania Twain, Maluma, Marc Anthony and More
The arrival of the weekend means the opportunity for new playlists, more streaming, and the best that music has to offer -- plus, we have the GRAMMYs to celebrate on Sunday! For both, ET has you covered. Shania Twain leads the group of new releases with new album, Queen of...
Frankie Jonas on His Solo Music Career and Support From Jonas Brothers (Exclusive)
Striking out on his own musical journey! Frankie Jonas, the youngest of the Jonas siblings, is gearing up to drop some of his own new music. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with Frankie on the carpet at Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Thursday, and he opened up about his exciting forthcoming projects -- and getting to bask in the spotlight at star-studded gala parties.
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker Talk Supporting Each Other in First Joint Interview (Exclusive)
It was date night for Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker at Spotify’s Best New Artist party on Thursday night in West Hollywood, and ET was there for the young couple's first joint interview. Speaking with ET's Cassie DiLaura, D'Amelio and Barker gushed about their young romance and what...
