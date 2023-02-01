Read full article on original website
kjas.com
Police arrest Jasper teen in connection with recent thefts
Officers with the Jasper Police Department have charged a teen from Jasper High School with theft following an investigation into two recent incidents that were reported to have occurred in the area. Lt. Garrett Foster said the investigation began on January 20th, when basketball players from Vidor, who came to...
Two men arrested after Beaumont Police find drugs, firearm in vehicle Friday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police arrested two men Friday night after finding drugs and a firearm in their vehicle. On Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:17pm., Beaumont Police Officers were patrolling the area of Washington Blvd. and Sabine Pass Ave. when they tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
KFDM-TV
53-year-old woman leads officers on a chase from Beaumont to Houston
BEAUMONT — A woman from Louisiana is facing charges after police say she led officers on a chase through Beaumont to Houston. Police say 53-year-old Michelle Simon is from Louisiana. Officers tried to pull her over Thursday night after they say her daughter called and said she was worried...
KFDM-TV
BPD: Two Beaumont men arrested after drugs found inside vehicle
BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:17pm., Beaumont Police Officers were patrolling the area of Washington and Sabine Pass when they attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. After a short pursuit, the vehicle stopped in the 200 block of Adams. The two occupants, 30-year-old Jeffrey Huff and 25-year-old Revelation Shepherd, both Beaumont residents, were detained. Both occupants were found in possession of a quantity of suspected alprazolam, ecstasy and promethazine. A firearm was also located in the vehicle. Both were arrested, transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
kjas.com
Federal trial over Jasper jail cell death begins Monday in Beaumont
A federal civil trial from a lawsuit against the City of Jasper and others is scheduled to get underway on Monday in the Jack Brooks Federal Building in Beaumont. Francis Earline Sims, the mother of Steven Mitchell Qualls, filed the lawsuit after Qualls was found dead in a jail cell at police headquarters on January 30th, 2019.
KFDM-TV
Jury decides on 10 years in ATV crash that killed 6-year-old Carter Osborn
Beaumont — A jury in the courtroom of Judge Raquel West decided on 10 years in prison for a defendant it convicted of manslaughter in the death of 6-year-old Carter Osborn. The jury began deliberating at 4 p.m. Friday and returned shortly before 6 with the decision on punishment in the trial of Darrell Wayne Brown, who was driving an ATV and crashed into Carter in May of 2021 at Tyrrell Park.
KFDM-TV
Sheriff warns of scam involving prepaid card
Calcasieu Parish — From Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office:. Victims report receiving a phone call stating a warrant has been issued for their arrest due to their failure to appear for jury. The caller, who uses the name of a currently employed Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy, instructs the victim to purchase a prepaid card to void the warrant and avoid arrest. THIS IS A SCAM! Sheriff Mancuso wants residents to know that the majority of the time a valid arrest warrant is served in person by law enforcement officials; however, in some circumstances a law enforcement official may call you if you have a warrant but under no circumstance will that officer ever ask for money or any form of payment.
KFDM-TV
Man dealing meth in Nome gets 22 year federal sentence
Beaumont — A judge has sentenced a man from Buna to 22 years in federal prison after a K9 uncovered 1,948 grams, or more than 4 pounds of meth, during a traffic stop in Jefferson County. U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone sentenced Larry Wayne Free, 40, during a hearing...
East Texas News
Suspect sought in Tyler County
A suspect known to occasionally reside in Polk County is being sought by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) which is seeking the public’s help in apprehending the fugitive. Ephriam Otto Wilson III is wanted on two charges, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Wilson, 41, is...
12newsnow.com
Buna man gets 22 years in federal prison for meth trafficking
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Buna man will spend the next 22 years in a federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine. When Larry Wayne Free, 40, of Buna, was stopped by police along U.S. Highway 90 in January 2021 they found nearly 2,000 grams of methamphetamine in the car according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.
kjas.com
Sheriff provides update on two recent criminal cases
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman on Thursday gave an update regarding two criminal cases in the past week. One was a burglary that occurred at about 1:30 Monday morning at Angelina Grocery on Highway 63 West. In that case a woman was captured on security camera video as she broke in and stole several cartons of cigarettes and also lottery tickets.
Beaumont man facing multiple felony charges after investigators find drugs, stolen guns at residence
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 39-year-old Beaumont man is facing multiple felony charges after law enforcement found stolen guns and drugs at an area residence. It happened Friday, February 3, 2021. Beaumont Police Narcotic Investigators executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Harriot Street. Beaumont Police SWAT, SAU,...
KFDM-TV
Local and federal investigators arrest suspect found with cocaine, heroin, opioids
Beaumont — Beaumont Police Department - On Friday, February 3 at 7:00 a.m., Beaumont Police narcotics investigators, assisted by Beaumont Police SWAT, SAU, K-9, Jefferson County S.O., DEA, ATF, DPS and HSI, executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Harriot. Quinton Maurice Williams, 39, of Beaumont, was...
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: Two suspects sought in Westlake homicide
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Justin Ned and Artoria “Tori” Lachney, both 22, in connection with the death of Demarcus Ardoin, 25. Ardoin was found dead in his home on Westwood Road in Westlake around midnight Tuesday after a neighbor reported suspicious behavior. “Anyone...
KFDM-TV
Jury finds man guilty of manslaughter in death of child hit by ATV
BEAUMONT — UPDATE: Friday morning a jury unanimously found Darrell Wayne Brown guilty of manslaughter. A jury has gone home for the night with no decision and resumes deliberations Friday in the manslaughter trial of Darrell Wayne Brown. He's charged with striking Carter Osborn, 6, with his ATV at...
12newsnow.com
Three suspects wanted for committing strong arm robbery at Dillard's in Parkdale Mall
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for the public's help in finding three suspects caught on camera committing a strong arm robbery at Parkdale Mall. It happened on January 31, 2023 at the Dillard's store. During the robbery, the suspects stole several purses and an employee received minor...
KFDM-TV
Jefferson County faces trial backlog due in part to spike in crime
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The number of murder cases waiting to go to trial in Jefferson County stands at 32 as of Feb. 3, 2023. It's a high number, and the criminal courts have been trying to catch up since the Covid-19 pandemic stalled the justice system. However, it turns...
KFDM-TV
Little Cypress-Mauriceville announces knowledge of a threat to the high school campus
MAURICEVILLE — Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD posted an 'important announcement' on the district Facebook page Thursday morning, stating school officials are aware of a threat. The district post reads:. Early this morning, district officials learned of an alleged threat made by a student against the high school. Local authorities were...
KFDM-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned 18 wheeler impacts I10 East near the 864 area in Orange County
Orange County — Orange County Precinct 4 Constable Matt Ortego has posted pictures of an accident that's impacting traffic. An 18 wheeler has overturned shortly before noon on Interstate 10 East near mile marker 864, directly in front of Rickenjacks restaurant. Please use an alternate route if possible.
