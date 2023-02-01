Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
$100K bond for man charged in Peoria hotel bomb threats
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A Peoria County judge set bond Friday for the man accused of making multiple bomb threats at the Peoria Marriott Pere Marquette hotel. Val Burks, 30, was given a $100,000 bond during his Friday court appearance. Burks was also ordered to have no contact with the Pere Marquette.
25newsnow.com
‘Deputy who evaded death’ preps for return to the field March 1
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you ask Peoria County Deputy Tim Gilmore about how he cheated death in May of 2022, he responds with a humble chuckle, saying he’s just happy to be here. The father of two young girls was severely injured when a pickup truck hit...
Central Illinois Proud
Cross-country drug dealer sentenced to 27 years for for meth trafficking
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A drug dealer who supplied methamphetamine to the Peoria area from across the county has been sentenced to federal prison time. 51-year-old Gabriel Antonio Montano-Rodriguez was sentenced in January to 324 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of ice methamphetamine, the United States Attorney’s Office for Central District of Illinois announced Friday.
wjbc.com
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois Proud
Peru police looking for individuals involved in Walmart incident
PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peru Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a group of individuals Friday. According to a Peru police Facebook post, the individuals are persons of interest in an incident that took place at Walmart Thursday. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peru police...
wcbu.org
Bloomington woman killed in Peoria's first homicide of 2023
A Bloomington woman is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Peoria's South Side. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said 29-year-old Sara Gater died Thursday morning at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. She was shot around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of West Wiswall. Her autopsy will be...
Central Illinois Proud
bradleyscout.com
Police Reports: February 3, 2023
At 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 27 at St. James Apartments, two individuals were heard arguing about money by neighbors. When BUPD went to the apartment, Individual A stated that the other owed them money and never paid them back. The two had a physical altercation, during which Individual A’s AirPod was stolen and Individual B left. Upon their leaving, Individual A noticed their AirPod was missing and called the other. Individual A then went to the other’s home and the two got into another verbal and physical altercation before the AirPod and money were returned. No charges were pressed.
Central Illinois Proud
25newsnow.com
Man arrested in connection with Sunday West Bluff armed robbery
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A suspect identified in an armed robbery earlier this week has been arrested. Peoria Police say 24-year-old Corey M. Wofford III was arrested for armed robbery and theft. At around 9:54 p.m. Thursday, Wofford was located in the 600 block of South Western and was...
1470 WMBD
Another juvenile arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say another juvenile is in trouble with the law for allegedly stealing vehicles. Police say the latest arrest happened around 10:00 p.m. Thursday near Ligonier and Marquette with a traffic stop. The vehicle fled the scene but was found shortly later on South Sumner,...
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect arrested in one of Sunday’s armed robberies
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police have arrested a suspect for one of the three armed robberies that occurred in Peoria on Sunday, Jan. 29. Corey M. Wofford III, age 24, was arrested just before 10 p.m. Thursday evening in connection with the Sunday morning incident of a woman robbed at gunpoint near Bradley Avenue and Rebecca Place.
WAND TV
Riverton man gets federal prison time for fraudulently preparing taxes
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Riverton man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for fraudulently preparing taxes. Jason Hines, 50, was sentenced Wednesday for fraudulently preparing 34 federal tax returns for 20 clients resulting in a state and federal tax loss of $194,910. He was also ordered...
tspr.org
Galesburg legal counsel responds to alleged Open Meeting Act violations by city council
In response to alleged violations of the Illinois Open Meetings Act, Galesburg’s legal counsel told the Illinois Attorney General’s Office the closed session meetings of the city council were authorized, in part because a federal discrimination complaint against the city was being discussed. Ward One Council Member Bradley...
wcbu.org
wcbu.org
Peoria police officers involved in fatal shooting of Samuel Richmond are at work, before determination on justification is made
The four Peoria police officers involved in the Oct. 3 fatal shooting of 59-year-old Samuel Vincent Richmond are on the job - albeit in back-office roles. Peoria Police Department spokeswoman Semone Roth confirmed officers Candice Fillpot, Christopher Heaton, Danny Marx, and Andrew Fuller are currently on critical incident leave, but are reporting to the police department to perform "non-public facing administrative duties."
walls102.com
Wanted Streator pair turns themselves in
STREATOR – A Streator man and woman have turned themselves in following a shooting investigation in September. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department says 28-year-old Alyssa K. Shelton and 25-year-old Timothy M. Wheaton were issued arrest warrants after allegedly fleeing the scene of a September 17th shooting in the 1400 block of Cleveland Avenue in Streator. Both are charged with aggravated battery and Wheaton, reckless discharge of a firearm. They turned themselves in on Monday.
Central Illinois Proud
Woman in critical condition after Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the area of Laramie and Wiswall Wednesday afternoon. The call came in just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, and officers responded to the scene to find the victim laying in the middle of the road, said PPD Chief Eric Echevarria. She has been transported to a local hospital.
25newsnow.com
Juveniles arrested after fleeing police
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Three juveniles have been arrested after fleeing police in a reported stolen vehicle. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says officers attempted to pull the vehicle over at the intersection of Ligonier and Marquette. The vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed and was...
