Chicago, IL

97ZOK

Best Ribs In America Might Be Inside This Legendary Chicago Hidden Gem

Twin Anchors in Chicago is a hidden gem that even the most seasoned foodies might have missed. But don't let its inconspicuous exterior fool you, this restaurant is a celeb favorite, has been featured in movies and TV shows, and is the inspiration behind the iconic eatery in the movie "Return to Me." This is a spot that needs to be at the top of your "places to try in Chicago" list.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

William Nevinger: Missing Chicago boy last seen on far North Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy last seen a week ago. William Nevinger was last seen Jan. 27, 2023, in the 1100 block of W. Farwell Avenue in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Police say he was wearing a white t-shirt, a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pastor Corey Brooks scores $8M donation to combat Chicago crime

Pastor Brooks is known as the rooftop pastor in Chicago. Brooks is working tirelessly to fight crime in Chicago and build a youth center for community kids. This week McCormick donated $8 million to the cause. Now, Brooks is just $6.5 million away from his goal of $35 million needed to begin the construction.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

South Side couple preserving traditions of Latin Music

CHICAGO — For decades, a remarkable South Side couple have danced to bring people together while preserving the musical traditions of Latin America. Mambo legend Saladeen Alamin and his wife of 42 years Rosita Ragin-Alamin helped to produce the Chicago International Salsa Congress. Performers from around the world will gather at the Westin O’Hare in […]
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

If elected Chicago mayor, Paul Vallas wants schools open on nights and weekends

Paul Vallas is reaching back to his tenure as Chicago Public Schools CEO in his bid to become Chicago’s next mayor.The former district leader put out an education platform Thursday that promises to keep school buildings open on nights and weekends, put alternative high schools into empty or underenrolled buildings, and create more charter and magnet schools. He also said he would work to elect school board members in line with...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Ald. Taylor condemns Lightfoot's management of Wadsworth shelter, treatment of Woodlawn

Woodlawn is a beautiful community with a history of activism, resilience and care. It has been a home for Black residents escaping the racist South since the early 1900s. Though frequently met with violence, Black families remained and built a determined community. In more recent history, Woodlawn has welcomed Black residents, like myself, being displaced by the gentrification from other neighborhoods in our own city. In the spirit of this legacy, I am urging us to welcome asylum seekers and unhoused local residents to the vacant Wadsworth building. I hope that we can learn from each other, and continue our rich history of community collaboration.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Dental van headed to Chicago to help kids, teens smile brighter

CHICAGO - A new set of wheels will soon help kids and teens across parts of Chicago smile brighter. Advocate Children’s Hospital is debuting a new pediatric dental van that will serve lower-income neighborhoods and those on Medicaid. The medical community sees this as a much-needed asset post-pandemic, as...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Final day to apply for purchasing vacant land in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – it's the last day to apply to buy a plot of empty land right here in the City of Chicago.The ChiBlockBuilder program is streamlining the process to buy vacant lots on the South and West Sides.These city-owned properties are now up for sale for people looking to build a home, expand their yard, or even build a park.You can find the lots for sale and apply online at chicago.gov/blockbuilder.
