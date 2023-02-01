Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
National store chain closes another Illinois locationKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Head through the hidden door in the fake laundromat and step into a magic lounge and barJennifer GeerChicago, IL
People Are Surprised To Know That There Is A Secret McDonald's Menu That Is Only Available In One State In The US!Minha D.Chicago, IL
Related
Best Ribs In America Might Be Inside This Legendary Chicago Hidden Gem
Twin Anchors in Chicago is a hidden gem that even the most seasoned foodies might have missed. But don't let its inconspicuous exterior fool you, this restaurant is a celeb favorite, has been featured in movies and TV shows, and is the inspiration behind the iconic eatery in the movie "Return to Me." This is a spot that needs to be at the top of your "places to try in Chicago" list.
Oooh Wee It Is brings mouthwatering 'soul food with a twist' to Hyde Park
Just in time for Black History Month, a popular southern-style eatery is opening a new location in Hyde Park!
fox32chicago.com
Picture book features civil rights work of South Side-born activist Diane Nash
Diane Nash, a Chicago-born activist, was instrumental in the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and fought injustice. Today, a Nash's story is being told through illustrates by Bryan Collier in "Love is Loud."
Chicago snowplow naming contest winners announced by city
Chicago released the winners of its snow plow naming contest Friday.
Changes coming to six parishes on Northwest Side, Northwest suburbs: Archdiocese of Chicago
The Archdiocese of Chicago is announcing some changes regarding a few parishes on the city’s Northwest Side and in the northwestern suburbs.
fox32chicago.com
William Nevinger: Missing Chicago boy last seen on far North Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy last seen a week ago. William Nevinger was last seen Jan. 27, 2023, in the 1100 block of W. Farwell Avenue in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Police say he was wearing a white t-shirt, a...
KFVS12
Rodney Boyd becomes highest-ranking Black officer of color in Illinois National Guard history
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Rodney Boyd was promoted to Major General after receiving his second star. On February 4, Governor JB Pritzker promoted Brigadier General Rodney Boyd, from Chicago, Ill., to Maj. Gen., making him the highest-ranking Black and officer of color in the 300-year history of the Illinois National Guard.
fox32chicago.com
Weekend events: Cider Summit, Chocolate Weekend among events happening in Chicagoland
CHICAGO - The weekend is here! And that means it's time to enjoy all the Chicago area has to offer. If you're still looking to make some plans, we've got you covered. Here's a look at a few things you might want to check out. The 9th Annual Cider Summit...
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
fox32chicago.com
Pastor Corey Brooks scores $8M donation to combat Chicago crime
Pastor Brooks is known as the rooftop pastor in Chicago. Brooks is working tirelessly to fight crime in Chicago and build a youth center for community kids. This week McCormick donated $8 million to the cause. Now, Brooks is just $6.5 million away from his goal of $35 million needed to begin the construction.
Activist spends night outside City Hall to draw attention to Chicago's homeless population
A Chicago activist spent last night sleeping outside City Hall in an effort to draw attention to the homeless population-many of whom do it every night.
South Side couple preserving traditions of Latin Music
CHICAGO — For decades, a remarkable South Side couple have danced to bring people together while preserving the musical traditions of Latin America. Mambo legend Saladeen Alamin and his wife of 42 years Rosita Ragin-Alamin helped to produce the Chicago International Salsa Congress. Performers from around the world will gather at the Westin O’Hare in […]
Loyola University student put on probation after robbing Metra conductor for lunch money
A Loyola University student who robbed a Metra train conductor because he said he was hungry and needed money for lunch before class, is taught a big lesson.
If elected Chicago mayor, Paul Vallas wants schools open on nights and weekends
Paul Vallas is reaching back to his tenure as Chicago Public Schools CEO in his bid to become Chicago’s next mayor.The former district leader put out an education platform Thursday that promises to keep school buildings open on nights and weekends, put alternative high schools into empty or underenrolled buildings, and create more charter and magnet schools. He also said he would work to elect school board members in line with...
A Woodlawn migrant shelter sparks anger — and reflection — among Black and Latino residents
On a frigid Saturday afternoon in January, Woodlawn residents assembled in the auditorium of Hyde Park Academy on Chicago’s South Side. Community members faced a row of city officials sitting on stage and expressed their outrage at the decision to convert the closed former Wadsworth elementary school into a temporary shelter for migrants.
Almost 800 migrant kids enrolled in Chicago area schools
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An estimated 4,000 migrants have been sent to Chicago in the last six months, including almost 800 children, most of whom are now enrolled in schools across the city and suburbs. WGN obtained records that showed at least 24 elementary schools added about 20 new students to “English as a Second […]
Ald. Taylor condemns Lightfoot's management of Wadsworth shelter, treatment of Woodlawn
Woodlawn is a beautiful community with a history of activism, resilience and care. It has been a home for Black residents escaping the racist South since the early 1900s. Though frequently met with violence, Black families remained and built a determined community. In more recent history, Woodlawn has welcomed Black residents, like myself, being displaced by the gentrification from other neighborhoods in our own city. In the spirit of this legacy, I am urging us to welcome asylum seekers and unhoused local residents to the vacant Wadsworth building. I hope that we can learn from each other, and continue our rich history of community collaboration.
fox32chicago.com
Dental van headed to Chicago to help kids, teens smile brighter
CHICAGO - A new set of wheels will soon help kids and teens across parts of Chicago smile brighter. Advocate Children’s Hospital is debuting a new pediatric dental van that will serve lower-income neighborhoods and those on Medicaid. The medical community sees this as a much-needed asset post-pandemic, as...
cwbchicago.com
There have been 5 armed robberies since Christmas on this Chicago street corner, most recently on Saturday
Chicago — A group of armed robbers targeted three victims in 90 minutes Saturday morning during a crime spree that stretched from the Lower West Side to Humboldt Park. The incidents appear to be related to a series of similar holdups that have been reported in the area during recent months.
Final day to apply for purchasing vacant land in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – it's the last day to apply to buy a plot of empty land right here in the City of Chicago.The ChiBlockBuilder program is streamlining the process to buy vacant lots on the South and West Sides.These city-owned properties are now up for sale for people looking to build a home, expand their yard, or even build a park.You can find the lots for sale and apply online at chicago.gov/blockbuilder.
Comments / 0