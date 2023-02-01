Read full article on original website
PWMania
Significant Number of Employees Released From WWE Since Vince McMahon’s Return
When a company is looking to sell, it is normal for it to lay off some of its employees in order to reduce expenses and make the company as profitable as possible. WWE is no exception, especially now that Vince McMahon has returned. Following McMahon’s return to the company as...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Reaction To Brock Lesnar Backstage Heat, Surprise AEW Title Change
A look at the reported backstage heat on Brock Lesnar and Triple H’s reaction, as well as a surprise AEW Title change. Two of the biggest stories in wrestling right now, so let’s take a look at them…. How Does Triple H React To Brock Lesnar Backstage Heat?
tjrwrestling.net
Shawn Michaels Addresses Mandy Rose Being Released By WWE
Shawn Michaels has commented WWE releasing former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose after she held the championship for over one year. The December 13, 2022 edition of WWE NXT was the last time Mandy Rose was seen on WWE programming after a five year run in the company. At the time, Rose had been the NXT Women’s Champion for an incredible 413 days after running through most of the roster. On that episode of NXT, Roxanne Perez (who earned the title shot a few days earlier) challenged and beat Rose for the title in the main event of the show.
tjrwrestling.net
Ronda Rousey Confirmed For Major Championship Match At WrestleMania 39
Ronda Rousey is expected to be part of a championship at WrestleMania 39 as she goes for some WWE gold that she hasn’t held before. During her WWE career that started with her debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble, Ronda Rousey has been a major focus of the women’s division. She won the Raw Women’s Title at SummerSlam in August 2018 and held the title all the way until WrestleMania 35 in 2019 when she lost it to Becky Lynch in the main event that also included Charlotte Flair.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Superstar Was Almost Fired For Falling Asleep During Undertaker Spot
The Undertaker sacrificed his body for three decades for the enjoyment of fans, and he became a living legend for it. His influence in the pro wrestling industry is unparalleled as well. That being said, it seems a former WWE Superstar was almost fired for falling asleep during a spot featuring The Undertaker.
Pro wrestler ‘Leaping’ Lanny Poffo, brother of ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, dead at 68
Lanny Poffo, a professional wrestler known as “Leaping Lanny” and “The Genius” and the brother of Randy “Macho Man” Savage, has died. He was 68.
Breaking: Legendary WWE Star Has Died At 68
Former WWE wrestler Lanny Poffo died at the age of 68. His friend, Hacksaw Jim Duggan shared the news Thursday morning. Poffo's cause of death wasn't disclosed. "With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The ...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Roman Reigns, Elimination Chamber Qualifier, Title Match, More
The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. WWE has announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on tonight’s show for the follow-up to Sami Zayn’s turn at the Royal Rumble. WWE is also teasing that Reigns will address his WrestleMania 39 title match against Cody Rhodes.
wrestlinginc.com
Michelle McCool Reflects On Slowly Starting To Hate Pro Wrestling
Women's wrestling has changed for the better in recent years, but it hasn't been easy. A big part of WWE's Divas era was Michelle McCool, who made a surprise appearance at the 2023 Royal Rumble — one that evidently came together fairly last minute — before ultimately lasting 14 minutes. Her full-time in-ring career came to a close in 2011, but appearing on "Busted Open Radio," McCool reflected on why she had already started to sour on professional wrestling beforehand.
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Says This WWE Star Will Follow The Rock And John Cena To Hollywood
Professional wrestling has created stars that have gone on and found major success in the world of Hollywood such as The Rock, John Cena, and Batista. Following the success of these three, other pro wrestling stars have teased getting into the film industry such as Bianca Belair, while Mercedes Mone — formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE — has found success with "The Mandalorian."
tjrwrestling.net
John Cena’s WrestleMania 39 Opponent Confirmed
There are several matches considered “locked in” for WrestleMania 39 at this point including who John Cena will be facing. When it comes to John Cena wrestling at WrestleMania 39, the former 16-time WWE World Champion turned Hollywood star will be in action when WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1st and 2nd.
ComicBook
Former WWE Star Lanny Poffo Dead at 68
Lanny Poffo, a former professional wrestler for the WWF, passed away on Thursday at the age of 68. The news of his passing was broken via WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, who wrote on Instagram, "With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius."
Wrestle Zone
WWE SmackDown Results (2/3/23)
Check out last week’s coverage: WWE SmackDown Results (1/27/23) is. Kayla Braxton is in the parking lot as The Bloodline arrives. As she tries to get a word with Reigns, he ignores her. Paul Heyman tells Braxton they can’t confirm or deny Jey Usos’ place in the Bloodline at this time.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Isn’t “Married” To The Idea Of Cody Rhodes Being World Champion
Is Cody Rhodes dethroning Roman Reigns as champion as surefire a thing as many believe?. At the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Rhodes returned from injury to win the Men’s Rumble match and has declared his intention to topple the Tribal Chief. Given Rhodes’ booking since his WWE return...
Yardbarker
Report: Current WrestleMania Match Planned For Ronda Rousey, Edge vs. Balor Update
Ronda Rousey has been absent from WWE TV in recent weeks, but according to a new report, she is in the company’s plans for WrestleMania 39. Rousey last appeared on WWE programming on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown. She defended her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Raquel Rodriguez before Charlotte Flair returned and beat her in an impromptu title match. She missed the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event, and her status for WrestleMania seemed unclear.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Was Not WWE’s First Choice For WrestleMania 39 Main Event Match
WWE is currently on the road to WrestleMania, and they are making rapid pace to the show of shows. Cody Rhodes’ big return at the Royal Rumble saw him pull down a massive win in the Alamodome. You never know what can happen as plans change in WWE, and it appears that Cody Rhodes might not have been WWE’s first choice.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Issues Statement On Lanny Poffo’s Passing
On February 2, 2023, the pro wrestling world lost one of its icons. Jim Duggan took to social media to reveal that Lanny Poffo has passed away at the age of 68. Poffo was the real-life younger brother of “Macho Man” Randy Savage. Hacksaw Jim Duggan did not...
tjrwrestling.net
Seth Rollins Calls Top WWE Star “Selfish S.O.B.”
Seth Rollins had some strong words to say about a former WWE rival that had an impressive showing in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. When it comes to interviews, Seth “Freakin” Rollins is known for speaking his mind. Whether he’s doing it as a character or simply speaking as his true self, Rollins is known to ruffle feathers a bit. Recently, Rollins called former WWE and AEW World Champion CM Punk a “cancer” among other things as he made it clear that WWE doesn’t want Punk back even if he is available.
CNBC
Vince McMahon open to leaving WWE for good if he sells the company, CEO Nick Khan says
World Wrestling Entertainment Chairman Vince McMahon is open to departing the company if he finds the right sale partner, WWE CEO Nick Khan told CNBC. Khan predicted a sale process for WWE would last about three months. Khan said McMahon has told the board he is "100% open to transactions"...
PWMania
Backstage News on Brock Lesnar’s WWE Status for Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 39
After making a surprise appearance on SmackDown last Friday night to continue his feud with Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar made his comeback on the WWE Raw 30th anniversary show last week. They have a win apiece, and Lashley eliminated Lesnar from the 30-Man Royal Rumble match. There was an offer...
