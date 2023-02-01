Read full article on original website
Mind Over Marijuana: CDPH Starts New Campaign to Inform Youth About the Dangers of Underage Cannabis Use
Press release from California Department of Public Health’s (CDPH):. Mind Over Marijuana is the California Department of Public Health’s (CDPH) new educational campaign to inform youth about the dangers of underage cannabis use, and how it can impact their social and emotional wellbeing later in life. The campaign, which launches this week with messages on social media platforms, also engages parents by providing facts about the detrimental effects of cannabis use on developing brains and resources for talking to young people about cannabis use.
Will the state’s big Medi-Cal plan really fix mental health care for low-income Californians?
A year into the rollout of CalAIM, payment details are murky and obstacles remain in finding help for Medi-Cal recipients with mental health needs.
Housing and behavioral health initiatives take center stage in Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek’s budget
Public health initiatives top newly elected Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek’s 2023-25 budget, which she released this week. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Building more housing and reducing homelessness, improving access to mental health and addiction services, and improving outcomes...
Stakeholders praise implementation success of Florida hospital at-home program
On Jan. 17th, Florida’s Senate Committee on Health Policy received a presentation about the successes of Senate Bill 1222 as it relates to acute and post-acute hospital care in the home setting. The bill passed last summer. Under SB 1222, hospital pharmacies are authorized to dispense medications to hospital-at-home...
Utah House committee advances bill addressing long-term mental health services for adults
The House Health and Human Services Standing Committee unanimously passed House Bill 248 on Wednesday. The bill now advances to the House floor for consideration. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. HB 248 would provide long-term home and community-based support for...
Effective use of predictive analytics to improve health outcomes in Hawaii will require breaking down communication barriers
Establishing clearer communication standards will be key for health professionals in using predictive analytics to improve health outcomes for Hawaiians. Industry experts discussed efforts to utilize predictive analytics during the 2023 Hawaii State of Reform Health Policy Conference last month. Derek Vale, health systems management office chief at the Hawaii...
Governor Newsom announces state-level appointments
Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his appointment of Sean Duryee as Commissioner of the California Highway Patrol, where he has been serving as Acting Commissioner and has held several roles since 1998. “A veteran of the CHP, Commissioner Duryee has dedicated his career to serving the people of California, starting...
SB 731 streamlines the expungement process for rehabilitated Californians
LOS ANGELES — When Jay Jordan was released from prison after an eight-year sentence, he was ready for a fresh start. He had spent his time creating a curated list of the careers he was going to explore once he got out. He planned to sell used cars, insurance...
New Law Requires Doctors to Notify Patients About Site That Tracks Payments From Drug and Device Companies
Pasadena Plastic surgeon Max Lehfeldt operated on Wendy Knecht after her double mastectomy in 2016, but she says he didn’t tell her he used an experimental device not cleared for breast reconstruction. “I had continual pain," Knecht explained. "I had these seromas, these fluid buildups." She first shared her...
Gov. Ron DeSantis announces 2023-2024 Framework for Freedom Budget with major investments in behavioral health
On Feb. 1st, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his Framework for Freedom Budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, which includes major investments in cancer research and behavioral healthcare. The Framework for Freedom budget totals $114.8 billion, and primary focuses include expanding the economy, restoring the environment, and maintaining health reserves to respond to natural disasters.
Placer County becomes first California county to receive Prohousing Designation
Auburn, Calif.- Placer County has been named the first county in California to receive the state’s Prohousing Designation, a distinction that provides Placer and its private development partners a competitive edge in obtaining grant funding toward affordable housing, workforce housing, sustainable community development and infrastructure projects. The California Department...
Tribes from All Parts of the State to Participate in MMIP Day of Action
At 10am on Tuesday, February 7, the Yurok Tribe and Tribes from across the state will gather for the first-ever MMIP Day of Action at the California State Capitol to advocate for tribally proposed solutions that address the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous people. The solutions include two important pieces of legislation and a regional funding request for Northern, Central and Southern California tribes, which have long been excluded from many state and federal programs.
Backed by Newsom, California Democrats revive changes to state concealed carry law
Nicole covers politics and government for CapRadio. Before moving to California, she won several awards, including a regional Edward R. Murrow Award, for her political reporting in her hometown of Salt Lake City. Besides public radio, Nicole is passionate about beautiful landscapes and breakfast burritos.
Q&A: Jamie Dudensing, CEO of TAHP shares her thoughts on health reforms this session and the end of PHE
Jamie Dudensing, CEO of the Texas Association of Health Plans (TAHP), spoke to State of Reform and shared her insights about the current session and the work ahead in the coming year. TAHP is a statewide trade association that represents the health insurance industry, which includes employer-based coverage, insurers on the individual market, Medicaid managed care, Medicare Advantage, and more, altogether covering more than 20 million Texans.
Bill would bar schools from withholding outdoor recess or lunch as punishment
Elementary and middle school in California would be required to provide every student an outdoor recess period of at least 30 minutes — weather permitting — and would not be allowed to deny recess as a disciplinary measure under a bill introduced Thursday. State Sen. Josh Newman, D-Fullerton,...
"California has been mean to Black people": State reparations task force inches closer to final report
SACRAMENTO – The countdown is on as the state's reparations task force examines the harms of slavery and systemic racism. A final report is due by July.It is undoubtedly a touchy subject. "California has been mean to Black people," said Dr. Amos C. Brown, lead pastor of Third Baptist Church. Dr. Brown is one of nine members on the committee. His hope is the nation acknowledges the past."That this nation ultimately — before us immediately— that as a state and a city would make amends and correct the wrongs that were perpetrated against Black people," he said. Seeing eye-to-eye has...
New Bill Could Bring Amsterdam-Style Cannabis Cafes to California
Assemblymember Matt Haney thinks he might have a new way to lure visitors to San Francisco and other places in California: cannabis cafes, like the ones that draw thousands of tourists to Amsterdam each year. On Friday, Haney introduced legislation to make it easier for cannabis dispensaries to sell food...
Q&A: State Sen. Laura Fine on her healthcare priorities and outlook for Illinoisans’ behavioral health for the 2023 – 2024 legislative session
In this interview, Sen. Laura Fine (D – Glenview), discusses what healthcare problems her constituents are facing, how she’s addressing Illinois residents’ healthcare needs, her legislative bills that are pre-filed, and her family’s experience with mental health. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health...
CalFresh Emergency Allotments Ending
Since March 2020, CalFresh-eligible households have been receiving CalFresh Emergency Allotments on a monthly basis. The CalFresh Emergency Allotment was approved during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency through the federal nutrition program called SNAP (previously known as Food Stamps and now called CalFresh in the State of California). The CalFresh...
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in California
Although there are so many farmers' markets to explore throughout California, there are some that truly go above and beyond. The largest farmers' market in CA can be found in Sacramento and it is an absolute must-visit. Keep reading to learn more.
