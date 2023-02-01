Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Fundraiser being held for fallen Selma Officer's family
REEDLEY, Calif. (FOX26) — A fundraiser event is being held in support of the fallen Selma Officer’s family. The Reedley Police Department and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up with Starbucks for a fundraiser event to help the family of fallen Selma Police Department Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. who was shot and killed on Jan. 31.
Service date for Selma police officer killed announced
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Selma Police Officers’ Association announced the details of the service honoring Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. who was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday. According to Selma Police, Carrasco was working with the police department for the last two years. Before that, he spent many years as a Police […]
Hanford Sentinel
Hundreds gather to honor slain Selma police officer | Photos
More than 300 people gathered in the chilly air Thursday night at Selma's Lincoln Park for a prayer vigil honoring slain 24-year-old Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. Carrasco was killed in the line of duty Tuesday.
KMPH.com
Community prayer vigil to honor Selma Officer Gonzalo Carrasco, Jr.
SELMA, Calif. — The community came together once again to honor and celebrate the life of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco at the Veterans Plaza at Lincoln Park in Selma. Hundreds of community members throughout the Central Valley bowed heads to pray and to show support for all first...
KMPH.com
Services scheduled for Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Selma Police Department has announced the services for Officer Gonzalo Carrasco who was shot and killed on Jan. 31. They say the Fresno Convention Center will be used on Thursday, Feb. 16 to honor the fallen officer. The time of the service has yet to be announced.
New details emerge in case of murdered Selma police officer
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New details were brought to light Friday about the tragic death of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco. It came at a joint press conference held at the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, held by the Fresno County Sheriff, District Attorney, and Selma’s Police Chief, all in the day the man charged with […]
Friends share memories of fallen Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr
Friends of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. are sharing their memories of the man behind the badge.
KMPH.com
Students in Selma create heartfelt messages for law enforcement
SELMA, Calif. — School was back in session Wednesday for Eric White Elementary, but parents and students are still feeling the impact of Tuesday’s shooting where a Selma officer was shot and killed. The district is now offering mental health support for students left traumatized. A 2nd-grade parent,...
GV Wire
How Did Alleged Cop Killer Get Out of Jail So Many Times?
Four times in four months, Nathaniel Dixon was arrested in 2019. In less than a month after being released from jail for those crimes, Dixon was arrested two more times. That started a series of arrests, convictions, and releases for the alleged gang member, which culminated in the slaying of Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. on Jan. 31.
California DA calls Newsom a 'menace to public safety' in escalating war of words over police officer's death
Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp continues to point the finger at Gov. Gavin Newsom's policies after a released convict allegedly gunned down a young cop on the job.
KMPH.com
Blue lights shine bright at Clovis PD to honor Officer Gonzalo Carrasco, Jr.
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — Tributes to Officer Gonzalo Carrasco, Jr. are not limited to the city he served but are pouring in from across the Central Valley. One of them was the Clovis Police Department, which lit the exterior of its headquarters in blue lights Thursday night. They say this is done to remember the late Selma Police officer.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Kevin Benjamin Aponte
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Kevin Benjamin Aponte. Kevin Aponte is wanted by Law Enforcement for Post Community Release Violation. 26-year-old Aponte is 5' 5" tall, 150 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Kevin Benjamin Aponte...
Charges filed against suspect in Selma police officer death
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Charges have been filed against the man suspected of shooting a Selma police officer on Tuesday, resulting in his death. 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon is suspected of shooting Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. on Tuesday. Dixon was arrested a short time later. It was the first line of duty death for […]
Surveillance video reveals final moments of Officer Carrasco
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dramatic surveillance video captures the suspect involved in the death of officer Gonzalo Carrasco moments before his arrest, as well as the sound of the gunfire that took his life. We don’t know the alleged motive of the suspect Nathaniel Dixon. Surveillance video captures the gunshots fired Tuesday after detectives say […]
Local high school holds fundraiser for fallen police officer
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Honoring the life of fallen Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco who was killed in the line of duty Tuesday, the Sierra Pacific girl’s basketball team and the Hanford Police Department held a collection drive during Friday’s game against Reedley High School. “It’s very sentimental in our city right now knowing we […]
KMPH.com
Procession held for fallen Selma police officer at CRMC
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A procession took place Tuesday evening for the Selma police officer who was shot and killed. The Selma Police Department says the officer responded to a call regarding a suspicious person in the 2600 block of Pine Street. He approached the suspect and was shot several times.
The criminal history of suspected Selma cop killer Nathaniel Dixon
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Court documents show the extensive criminal history of 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon of Selma, the man accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Selma Police Officer, Gonzalo Carrasco Jr., on Tuesday. According to the court documents, in 2019 Dixon was convicted of second-degree felony robbery. He was in jail until July 2020 and […]
Authorities: 2 arrested in California shooting that killed 6
A California sheriff says two suspects in the massacre of six people last month in central California have been arrested, one after a gunbattle.
IDENTIFIED: Tulare Sheriff announces 2 arrests in Goshen deadly shooting
VISALIA, Calif.(KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff's Office announced Friday two arrests made in the shooting deaths of six people in Goshen. On Friday morning, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced that 25-year-old Noah David Beard and 35-year-old Angel “Nanu” Uriarte were arrested. Both were described as validated gang members. Deputies say on Jan. 16 they responded […]
GV Wire
2 Arrested in Goshen Massacre Investigation. One Suspect Wounded in Gunbattle, Sheriff Says.
Two gang members suspected in the massacre of six people last month in Goshen were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, the Tulare County sheriff said. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Noah David Beard, 25, was taken into custody without incident and Angel “Nanu” Uriarte, 35, was wounded in the shootout with federal agents and was undergoing surgery.
