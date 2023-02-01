CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — Tributes to Officer Gonzalo Carrasco, Jr. are not limited to the city he served but are pouring in from across the Central Valley. One of them was the Clovis Police Department, which lit the exterior of its headquarters in blue lights Thursday night. They say this is done to remember the late Selma Police officer.

CLOVIS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO